Arbor Wealth Management, LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Guidewire Software Inc, Sells Dominion Energy Inc, AT&T Inc, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Guidewire Software Inc, New York Times Co, Bank of America Corp, sells Dominion Energy Inc, AT&T Inc, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, Unity Biotechnology Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arbor Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Arbor Wealth Management, LLC owns 51 stocks with a total value of $405 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 302,346 shares, 20.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.60% Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 62,085 shares, 11.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.58% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 12,609 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.31% KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 512,238 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.63% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,761 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.28%

Arbor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Guidewire Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.05 and $116, with an estimated average price of $103.8. The stock is now traded at around $113.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 18,566 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arbor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in New York Times Co. The purchase prices were between $40.11 and $50.62, with an estimated average price of $44.68. The stock is now traded at around $42.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 20,122 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arbor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $37.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,052 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arbor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $55.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arbor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2622.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 90 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arbor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $223.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 913 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arbor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 49.28%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3573.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 7,761 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arbor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 129.84%. The purchase prices were between $101.76 and $101.99, with an estimated average price of $101.89. The stock is now traded at around $102.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 46,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arbor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 60.33%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $186.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arbor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 45.56%. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $168.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,051 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arbor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 37.62%. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $325.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,006 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arbor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.