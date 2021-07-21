Meridian Financial Partners LLC Buys Virginia National Bankshares Corp, 908 Devices Inc, Roper Technologies Inc, Sells American Electric Power Co Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF

New Purchases: VABK, MASS, ROP, NEM, VPU, DLS, DOL, DGS, FB, KO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Virginia National Bankshares Corp, 908 Devices Inc, Roper Technologies Inc, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Newmont Corp, sells American Electric Power Co Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Lowe's Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Meridian Financial Partners LLC. As of 2021Q2, Meridian Financial Partners LLC owns 76 stocks with a total value of $146 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) - 344,719 shares, 11.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.36% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 39,395 shares, 10.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.74% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 233,829 shares, 8.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.58% iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 37,843 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.16% WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN) - 70,609 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.97%

Meridian Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in Virginia National Bankshares Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.35 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $33.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 133,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meridian Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in 908 Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.7 and $55.11, with an estimated average price of $45.4. The stock is now traded at around $33.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 34,124 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meridian Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $403.34 and $470.2, with an estimated average price of $441.14. The stock is now traded at around $493.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 1,414 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meridian Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $74.38, with an estimated average price of $66.93. The stock is now traded at around $60.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 10,719 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meridian Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF. The purchase prices were between $138.76 and $147.01, with an estimated average price of $142.36. The stock is now traded at around $141.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,835 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meridian Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $71.21 and $76.65, with an estimated average price of $74.48. The stock is now traded at around $74.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,660 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meridian Financial Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 39.30%. The purchase prices were between $48.02 and $50.9, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $51.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 48,018 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meridian Financial Partners LLC added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 146.27%. The purchase prices were between $19.93 and $20.6, with an estimated average price of $20.28. The stock is now traded at around $20.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 33,951 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meridian Financial Partners LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 93.19%. The purchase prices were between $21.55 and $21.62, with an estimated average price of $21.59. The stock is now traded at around $21.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 36,724 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meridian Financial Partners LLC added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 33.46%. The purchase prices were between $73.51 and $80.37, with an estimated average price of $77.13. The stock is now traded at around $74.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 15,863 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meridian Financial Partners LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 25.32%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $242.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,584 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Meridian Financial Partners LLC sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02.

Meridian Financial Partners LLC sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $82.35 and $90.14, with an estimated average price of $86.07.

Meridian Financial Partners LLC sold out a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.05 and $50.15, with an estimated average price of $50.11.

Meridian Financial Partners LLC sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5.