Murphy Capital Management Inc Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Applied Materials Inc, Sells Pioneer Natural Resources Co, iShares Gold Trust, Koninklijke Philips NV

- New Purchases: IJH, BX, XLRE, AMLP, ZBH,
- Added Positions: SPY, XLF, XLE, XLY, GOOG, MSFT, AMAT, XLV, XLK, V, PYPL, IEMG, ISRG, QQQ, XLI, XLB, VEU, UNH, XLP, JNJ, PFE, BAC, VOO, HD, JPM, IVV, BRK.B, VV, VZ, BLK, XLU, XLC, VOX, IEFA, VTV, WMT, RTX, APD, BMY, CAT, CVX, CSCO, C, CMI, FDX, GS, HSY, IBM, PG, PEP, MCD, IVW, CB, SCHWPD.PFD, CVS, EEM, COP, GLW, PFF, VWO, DE, ETN, NEE, IWM, VO, IYE, IYT, SPTM,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, DIA, FDN, TT, IHI, ROBO, TSLA, T, INTC, LOW, NSRGY, NVS, UPS, AWK, PM, SMH, ABBV, XBI, VHT, GLD, TQQQ, IYH, IYW, ED, MMM, CLX, MO, GIS, AIG, GD, D, CSX, CP, MOO, HDV, ICLN, IDU, IGF, ADP, COST, PNQI, WTRG, AEP, VIG, XRT, ORCL, LHX, IP, KMB, MDLZ, MMP, MCK, NFLX, EPD, EFA, ROK, SO, UL, EMN, DRE, DUK, DHR, ITW,
- Sold Out: PXD, IAU, PHG,
For the details of MURPHY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/murphy+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of MURPHY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 458,340 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.19%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 92,264 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.21%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 93,517 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25%
- Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) - 170,924 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.04%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,593 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53%
Murphy Capital Management Inc initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $266.408200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,896 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)
Murphy Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $112.895700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,454 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)
Murphy Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The purchase prices were between $39.24 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $42.58. The stock is now traded at around $46.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,004 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)
Murphy Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.89 and $38.73, with an estimated average price of $33.95. The stock is now traded at around $34.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,660 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)
Murphy Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.54 and $178.61, with an estimated average price of $166.66. The stock is now traded at around $159.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,245 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Murphy Capital Management Inc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 29.21%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $440.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 92,264 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Murphy Capital Management Inc added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 32.82%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $49.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 78,437 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Murphy Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 176.12%. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $138.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,260 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Murphy Capital Management Inc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.74%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $63.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 36,605 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Murphy Capital Management Inc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 28.60%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $307.227000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,741 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Murphy Capital Management Inc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.83%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $442.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,986 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)
Murphy Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The sale prices were between $145.02 and $170.71, with an estimated average price of $157.19.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Murphy Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.Sold Out: Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG)
Murphy Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Koninklijke Philips NV. The sale prices were between $49.7 and $61.1, with an estimated average price of $56.46.
Here is the complete portfolio of MURPHY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:
1. MURPHY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MURPHY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MURPHY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MURPHY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment