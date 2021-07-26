Murphy Capital Management Inc Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Applied Materials Inc, Sells Pioneer Natural Resources Co, iShares Gold Trust, Koninklijke Philips NV

New Purchases: IJH, BX, XLRE, AMLP, ZBH,

Gladstone, NJ, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Applied Materials Inc, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Blackstone Group Inc, sells Pioneer Natural Resources Co, iShares Gold Trust, Koninklijke Philips NV, Novartis AG during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Murphy Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Murphy Capital Management Inc owns 214 stocks with a total value of $863 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 458,340 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.19% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 92,264 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.21% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 93,517 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25% Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) - 170,924 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.04% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,593 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53%

Murphy Capital Management Inc initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $266.408200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,896 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Murphy Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $112.895700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,454 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Murphy Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The purchase prices were between $39.24 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $42.58. The stock is now traded at around $46.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,004 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Murphy Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.89 and $38.73, with an estimated average price of $33.95. The stock is now traded at around $34.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,660 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Murphy Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.54 and $178.61, with an estimated average price of $166.66. The stock is now traded at around $159.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,245 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Murphy Capital Management Inc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 29.21%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $440.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 92,264 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Murphy Capital Management Inc added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 32.82%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $49.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 78,437 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Murphy Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 176.12%. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $138.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,260 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Murphy Capital Management Inc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.74%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $63.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 36,605 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Murphy Capital Management Inc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 28.60%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $307.227000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,741 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Murphy Capital Management Inc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.83%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $442.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,986 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Murphy Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The sale prices were between $145.02 and $170.71, with an estimated average price of $157.19.

Murphy Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Murphy Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Koninklijke Philips NV. The sale prices were between $49.7 and $61.1, with an estimated average price of $56.46.