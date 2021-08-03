Logo
Patten Group, Inc. Buys Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF, GLOBAL X FDS, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET, iShares Gold Trust

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Chattanooga, TN, based Investment company Patten Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF, GLOBAL X FDS, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET, iShares Gold Trust, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Patten Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Patten Group, Inc. owns 257 stocks with a total value of $340 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Patten Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/patten+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Patten Group, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 108,870 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 46,778 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39%
  3. Visa Inc (V) - 48,308 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18%
  4. Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 205,457 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.78%
  5. Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) - 63,433 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21%
New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG)

Patten Group, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.69 and $35.83, with an estimated average price of $35.13. The stock is now traded at around $36.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 39,036 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: GLOBAL X FDS (SNSR)

Patten Group, Inc. initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $32.02 and $35.8, with an estimated average price of $34.4. The stock is now traded at around $37.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 39,540 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)

Patten Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.74 and $24.78, with an estimated average price of $24.75. The stock is now traded at around $24.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 32,455 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (IBDN)

Patten Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.32 and $25.38, with an estimated average price of $25.35. The stock is now traded at around $25.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 25,092 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN)

Patten Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF. The purchase prices were between $155.05 and $166.8, with an estimated average price of $162.53. The stock is now traded at around $167.712800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,673 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Patten Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $105.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,095 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Patten Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.02%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $439.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Patten Group, Inc. added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 36.29%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $142.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,646 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Patten Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 55.40%. The purchase prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1. The stock is now traded at around $82.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,648 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Patten Group, Inc. added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 30.77%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $120.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,335 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Patten Group, Inc. added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 24.20%. The purchase prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $484.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,289 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST)

Patten Group, Inc. added to a holding in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 32.23%. The purchase prices were between $52.09 and $59.82, with an estimated average price of $55.92. The stock is now traded at around $53.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,924 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Patten Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Reduced: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Patten Group, Inc. reduced to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 35.16%. The sale prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $364.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Patten Group, Inc. still held 1,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET (IGLB)

Patten Group, Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET by 26.31%. The sale prices were between $65.94 and $70.14, with an estimated average price of $67.67. The stock is now traded at around $71.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Patten Group, Inc. still held 8,304 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Patten Group, Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 34.75%. The sale prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $129.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Patten Group, Inc. still held 2,554 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

Patten Group, Inc. reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.18%. The sale prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $76.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Patten Group, Inc. still held 7,014 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Patten Group, Inc. reduced to a holding in Splunk Inc by 26.67%. The sale prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52. The stock is now traded at around $141.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Patten Group, Inc. still held 2,689 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: General Mills Inc (GIS)

Patten Group, Inc. reduced to a holding in General Mills Inc by 29.39%. The sale prices were between $59.15 and $64.03, with an estimated average price of $61.85. The stock is now traded at around $59.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Patten Group, Inc. still held 4,805 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Patten Group, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Patten Group, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Patten Group, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Patten Group, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Patten Group, Inc. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
