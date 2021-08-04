Oxford Financial Group Ltd Buys Oak Street Health Inc, iShares Global REIT ETF, Ball Corp, Sells iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, Horizon Bancorp (IN)

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Oxford Financial Group Ltd Buys Oak Street Health Inc, iShares Global REIT ETF, Ball Corp, Sells iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, Horizon Bancorp (IN)

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Oxford Financial Group Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Oak Street Health Inc, iShares Global REIT ETF, Ball Corp, SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, sells iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, Horizon Bancorp (IN), Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Oxford Financial Group Ltd owns 223 stocks with a total value of $746 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of OXFORD FINANCIAL GROUP LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oxford+financial+group+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of OXFORD FINANCIAL GROUP LTD
  1. BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 656,714 shares, 15.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%
  2. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 474,087 shares, 14.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.91%
  3. Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 78,690 shares, 9.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.95%
  4. Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 181,170 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.01%
  5. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 302,802 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18%
New Purchase: Oak Street Health Inc (OSH)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in Oak Street Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.49 and $64.74, with an estimated average price of $59.39. The stock is now traded at around $63.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 199,426 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Global REIT ETF (REET)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in iShares Global REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $27.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 166,506 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.24 and $86.14, with an estimated average price of $83.31. The stock is now traded at around $85.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 15,272 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $366.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,176 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (RYJ)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.87 and $62.54, with an estimated average price of $60.45. The stock is now traded at around $59.389300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ball Corp (BLL)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd added to a holding in Ball Corp by 424.71%. The purchase prices were between $79.19 and $93.98, with an estimated average price of $86.51. The stock is now traded at around $80.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 50,708 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bath & Body Works Inc (LB)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd added to a holding in Bath & Body Works Inc by 76.83%. The purchase prices were between $61.76 and $72.27, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $66.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 21,106 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd added to a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 24.08%. The purchase prices were between $475.11 and $504.81, with an estimated average price of $493.01. The stock is now traded at around $493.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,607 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 807.22%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,520 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 62.41%. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $58.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,211 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 43.39%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $198.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,820 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $115.34 and $117.42, with an estimated average price of $116.49.

Sold Out: Invesco DB Oil Fund (DBO)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in Invesco DB Oil Fund. The sale prices were between $10.52 and $12.98, with an estimated average price of $11.73.

Sold Out: Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The sale prices were between $18.3 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $21.37.

Sold Out: Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $19.66 and $56.56, with an estimated average price of $32.13.

Sold Out: MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in MicroStrategy Inc. The sale prices were between $450.52 and $848.54, with an estimated average price of $592.7.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Reduced: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd reduced to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.85%. The sale prices were between $156.56 and $173.58, with an estimated average price of $164.58. The stock is now traded at around $160.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.29%. Oxford Financial Group Ltd still held 112,526 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd reduced to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 65.13%. The sale prices were between $31.49 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $32.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.55%. Oxford Financial Group Ltd still held 185,672 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Horizon Bancorp (IN) (HBNC)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd reduced to a holding in Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 28.33%. The sale prices were between $16.98 and $19.13, with an estimated average price of $18.25. The stock is now traded at around $16.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.46%. Oxford Financial Group Ltd still held 448,593 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd reduced to a holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 83.49%. The sale prices were between $76.47 and $79.95, with an estimated average price of $78.5. The stock is now traded at around $79.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Oxford Financial Group Ltd still held 2,826 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd reduced to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.17%. The sale prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $297.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Oxford Financial Group Ltd still held 776 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd reduced to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 21.99%. The sale prices were between $50.84 and $56.8, with an estimated average price of $53.81. The stock is now traded at around $47.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Oxford Financial Group Ltd still held 3,928 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of OXFORD FINANCIAL GROUP LTD. Also check out:

1. OXFORD FINANCIAL GROUP LTD's Undervalued Stocks
2. OXFORD FINANCIAL GROUP LTD's Top Growth Companies, and
3. OXFORD FINANCIAL GROUP LTD's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that OXFORD FINANCIAL GROUP LTD keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider