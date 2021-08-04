Oxford Financial Group Ltd Buys Oak Street Health Inc, iShares Global REIT ETF, Ball Corp, Sells iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, Horizon Bancorp (IN)

New Purchases: OSH, REET, EFAX, QQQ, RYJ, TFC, DFAS, ACAHU, VZ, T, EOG, MA, IGSB, SPLG, XBI, DFAT, VBR, ARKF, SESN, XLP, ARKQ, XLU, XLB, SCHC, SPAB, FNDA, FNDC, SNDL, SCHH, EFG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Oak Street Health Inc, iShares Global REIT ETF, Ball Corp, SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, sells iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, Horizon Bancorp (IN), Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Oxford Financial Group Ltd owns 223 stocks with a total value of $746 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 656,714 shares, 15.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 474,087 shares, 14.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.91% Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 78,690 shares, 9.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.95% Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 181,170 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.01% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 302,802 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18%

Oxford Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in Oak Street Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.49 and $64.74, with an estimated average price of $59.39. The stock is now traded at around $63.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 199,426 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in iShares Global REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $27.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 166,506 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.24 and $86.14, with an estimated average price of $83.31. The stock is now traded at around $85.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 15,272 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $366.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,176 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.87 and $62.54, with an estimated average price of $60.45. The stock is now traded at around $59.389300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd added to a holding in Ball Corp by 424.71%. The purchase prices were between $79.19 and $93.98, with an estimated average price of $86.51. The stock is now traded at around $80.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 50,708 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd added to a holding in Bath & Body Works Inc by 76.83%. The purchase prices were between $61.76 and $72.27, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $66.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 21,106 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd added to a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 24.08%. The purchase prices were between $475.11 and $504.81, with an estimated average price of $493.01. The stock is now traded at around $493.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,607 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 807.22%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,520 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 62.41%. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $58.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,211 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 43.39%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $198.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,820 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $115.34 and $117.42, with an estimated average price of $116.49.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in Invesco DB Oil Fund. The sale prices were between $10.52 and $12.98, with an estimated average price of $11.73.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The sale prices were between $18.3 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $21.37.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $19.66 and $56.56, with an estimated average price of $32.13.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in MicroStrategy Inc. The sale prices were between $450.52 and $848.54, with an estimated average price of $592.7.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd reduced to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.85%. The sale prices were between $156.56 and $173.58, with an estimated average price of $164.58. The stock is now traded at around $160.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.29%. Oxford Financial Group Ltd still held 112,526 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd reduced to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 65.13%. The sale prices were between $31.49 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $32.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.55%. Oxford Financial Group Ltd still held 185,672 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd reduced to a holding in Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 28.33%. The sale prices were between $16.98 and $19.13, with an estimated average price of $18.25. The stock is now traded at around $16.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.46%. Oxford Financial Group Ltd still held 448,593 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd reduced to a holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 83.49%. The sale prices were between $76.47 and $79.95, with an estimated average price of $78.5. The stock is now traded at around $79.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Oxford Financial Group Ltd still held 2,826 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd reduced to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.17%. The sale prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $297.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Oxford Financial Group Ltd still held 776 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd reduced to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 21.99%. The sale prices were between $50.84 and $56.8, with an estimated average price of $53.81. The stock is now traded at around $47.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Oxford Financial Group Ltd still held 3,928 shares as of 2021-06-30.