Oxford Financial Group Ltd Buys Oak Street Health Inc, iShares Global REIT ETF, Ball Corp, Sells iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, Horizon Bancorp (IN)

- New Purchases: OSH, REET, EFAX, QQQ, RYJ, TFC, DFAS, ACAHU, VZ, T, EOG, MA, IGSB, SPLG, XBI, DFAT, VBR, ARKF, SESN, XLP, ARKQ, XLU, XLB, SCHC, SPAB, FNDA, FNDC, SNDL, SCHH, EFG,
- Added Positions: VTI, BLL, LB, AAPL, SPY, MDY, AGG, SCHF, CMCSA, NVDA, VEA, TGT, XLV, DHR, XLI, PEP, GOOG, HD, SBUX, AOR, AOA, JPM, MASI, NKE, FNDE, QCOM, CRM, FNDF, SCHX, SCHA, CVX, ACN, GOOGL, AMZN, ARKK, VGT, ADP, EFA, VO, DIS, DOV, TSLA, VFH, MMM, TJX, V, SCCO, FB, ARKG, ARKW, BA, BP, CE, COST, ETN, ET, SCHE, F, IBM, IEMG, EEM, JNJ, NEE, PEG,
- Reduced Positions: IWN, ANGL, ISRG, HBNC, LLY, VWOB, VT, FNDX, MSFT, TIP, GNR, VXF, VWO, VUG, VLUE, VEU, ESGE, XOM, ABBV, WBA, IWP, INTC, CSCO, AMGN, ABT, MCD, KKR, PGR, IWM, IJH, DVY, CL, KO,
- Sold Out: MUB, DBO, BNL, MARA, GE, MSTR, MUNI, CNI, CAT, CVS, TOTL, UAE, SPEM, EWX, EWT, EWS, EWM, EDIV, AMJ,
For the details of OXFORD FINANCIAL GROUP LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oxford+financial+group+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of OXFORD FINANCIAL GROUP LTD
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 656,714 shares, 15.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 474,087 shares, 14.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.91%
- Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 78,690 shares, 9.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.95%
- Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 181,170 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.01%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 302,802 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18%
Oxford Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in Oak Street Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.49 and $64.74, with an estimated average price of $59.39. The stock is now traded at around $63.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 199,426 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Global REIT ETF (REET)
Oxford Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in iShares Global REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $27.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 166,506 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX)
Oxford Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.24 and $86.14, with an estimated average price of $83.31. The stock is now traded at around $85.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 15,272 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Oxford Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $366.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,176 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (RYJ)
Oxford Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.87 and $62.54, with an estimated average price of $60.45. The stock is now traded at around $59.389300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
Oxford Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ball Corp (BLL)
Oxford Financial Group Ltd added to a holding in Ball Corp by 424.71%. The purchase prices were between $79.19 and $93.98, with an estimated average price of $86.51. The stock is now traded at around $80.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 50,708 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Bath & Body Works Inc (LB)
Oxford Financial Group Ltd added to a holding in Bath & Body Works Inc by 76.83%. The purchase prices were between $61.76 and $72.27, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $66.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 21,106 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)
Oxford Financial Group Ltd added to a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 24.08%. The purchase prices were between $475.11 and $504.81, with an estimated average price of $493.01. The stock is now traded at around $493.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,607 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Oxford Financial Group Ltd added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 807.22%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,520 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Oxford Financial Group Ltd added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 62.41%. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $58.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,211 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Oxford Financial Group Ltd added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 43.39%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $198.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,820 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Oxford Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $115.34 and $117.42, with an estimated average price of $116.49.Sold Out: Invesco DB Oil Fund (DBO)
Oxford Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in Invesco DB Oil Fund. The sale prices were between $10.52 and $12.98, with an estimated average price of $11.73.Sold Out: Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL)
Oxford Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The sale prices were between $18.3 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $21.37.Sold Out: Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA)
Oxford Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $19.66 and $56.56, with an estimated average price of $32.13.Sold Out: MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR)
Oxford Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in MicroStrategy Inc. The sale prices were between $450.52 and $848.54, with an estimated average price of $592.7.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Oxford Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Reduced: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)
Oxford Financial Group Ltd reduced to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.85%. The sale prices were between $156.56 and $173.58, with an estimated average price of $164.58. The stock is now traded at around $160.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.29%. Oxford Financial Group Ltd still held 112,526 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)
Oxford Financial Group Ltd reduced to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 65.13%. The sale prices were between $31.49 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $32.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.55%. Oxford Financial Group Ltd still held 185,672 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Horizon Bancorp (IN) (HBNC)
Oxford Financial Group Ltd reduced to a holding in Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 28.33%. The sale prices were between $16.98 and $19.13, with an estimated average price of $18.25. The stock is now traded at around $16.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.46%. Oxford Financial Group Ltd still held 448,593 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB)
Oxford Financial Group Ltd reduced to a holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 83.49%. The sale prices were between $76.47 and $79.95, with an estimated average price of $78.5. The stock is now traded at around $79.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Oxford Financial Group Ltd still held 2,826 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Oxford Financial Group Ltd reduced to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.17%. The sale prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $297.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Oxford Financial Group Ltd still held 776 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Oxford Financial Group Ltd reduced to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 21.99%. The sale prices were between $50.84 and $56.8, with an estimated average price of $53.81. The stock is now traded at around $47.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Oxford Financial Group Ltd still held 3,928 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of OXFORD FINANCIAL GROUP LTD. Also check out:
1. OXFORD FINANCIAL GROUP LTD's Undervalued Stocks
2. OXFORD FINANCIAL GROUP LTD's Top Growth Companies, and
3. OXFORD FINANCIAL GROUP LTD's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that OXFORD FINANCIAL GROUP LTD keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs
Please Login to leave a comment