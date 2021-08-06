Logo
Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Buys Sea, Nutrien, Vanguard Growth ETF, Sells Alphabet Inc, Philip Morris International Inc, Altria Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boca Raton, FL, based Investment company Noesis Capital Mangement Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Sea, Nutrien, Vanguard Growth ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionar, sells Alphabet Inc, Philip Morris International Inc, Altria Group Inc, Mondelez International Inc, Cisco Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp. As of 2021Q2, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp owns 119 stocks with a total value of $489 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NOESIS CAPITAL MANGEMENT CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/noesis+capital+mangement+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NOESIS CAPITAL MANGEMENT CORP
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 10,157 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.92%
  2. Nike Inc (NKE) - 147,349 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95%
  3. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 149,093 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.35%
  4. Stryker Corp (SYK) - 71,991 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.43%
  5. American Express Co (AXP) - 108,057 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.57%
New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07. The stock is now traded at around $303.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 41,522 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $298.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,356 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $54.6 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $56.92. The stock is now traded at around $57.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionar (RCD)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionar. The purchase prices were between $140.87 and $151.75, with an estimated average price of $146.5. The stock is now traded at around $149.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,949 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $242.799900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,151 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Nutrien Ltd (NTR)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp added to a holding in Nutrien Ltd by 67.25%. The purchase prices were between $52.83 and $65.04, with an estimated average price of $59.06. The stock is now traded at around $59.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 158,621 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 70.48%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $76.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp added to a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc by 20.44%. The purchase prices were between $96.28 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $102.48. The stock is now traded at around $94.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,252 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $88.06 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $95.73.

Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19.

Sold Out: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $58.32 and $64.02, with an estimated average price of $61.54.

Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58.

Sold Out: Silvergate Capital Corp (SI)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold out a holding in Silvergate Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $80.82 and $166.49, with an estimated average price of $114.12.

Sold Out: Kopin Corp (KOPN)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold out a holding in Kopin Corp. The sale prices were between $6.14 and $11.26, with an estimated average price of $8.35.

Reduced: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 31.8%. The sale prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2716.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.43%. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp still held 2,003 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Taitron Components Inc (TAIT)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp reduced to a holding in Taitron Components Inc by 24.4%. The sale prices were between $4.06 and $6.31, with an estimated average price of $4.95. The stock is now traded at around $4.755500. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp still held 127,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: AT&T Inc (T)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 25.69%. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.953900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp still held 11,188 shares as of 2021-06-30.



