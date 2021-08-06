Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Buys Sea, Nutrien, Vanguard Growth ETF, Sells Alphabet Inc, Philip Morris International Inc, Altria Group Inc

New Purchases: SE, VUG, ACWX, RCD, BND, VO, ACN, FB, MDY,

Added Positions: NTR, AXP, SYK, SRCL, A, SLB, SPY, DIS, JPM, TSM, UPS, EZU, MDT, ECL, PFF, LIN, EEM, IEFA, CAT, LRCX, LDOS, AGG, BA, IJH, IVV, IWM, XLB, RSP, HYG, AVGO, VZ,

Reduced Positions: GOOGL, JPST, AAPL, GOOG, BAX, TAIT, T, TSLA, XLU, NSC, MCD, JNJ, HD, XOM, AMZN, LLY, CL, KO, BMY, BRK.B, ORCL, SAN, UNH, WMT, BBVA, BP, QQQ, ABT,

Sold Out: PM, MO, MDLZ, CSCO, KOPN, SI, BAC, GE, ARKK, GILT, APO, PLTR,

Boca Raton, FL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Sea, Nutrien, Vanguard Growth ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionar, sells Alphabet Inc, Philip Morris International Inc, Altria Group Inc, Mondelez International Inc, Cisco Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp. As of 2021Q2, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp owns 119 stocks with a total value of $489 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 10,157 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.92% Nike Inc (NKE) - 147,349 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 149,093 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.35% Stryker Corp (SYK) - 71,991 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.43% American Express Co (AXP) - 108,057 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.57%

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07. The stock is now traded at around $303.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 41,522 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $298.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,356 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $54.6 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $56.92. The stock is now traded at around $57.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionar. The purchase prices were between $140.87 and $151.75, with an estimated average price of $146.5. The stock is now traded at around $149.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,949 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $242.799900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,151 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp added to a holding in Nutrien Ltd by 67.25%. The purchase prices were between $52.83 and $65.04, with an estimated average price of $59.06. The stock is now traded at around $59.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 158,621 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 70.48%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $76.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp added to a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc by 20.44%. The purchase prices were between $96.28 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $102.48. The stock is now traded at around $94.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,252 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $88.06 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $95.73.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $58.32 and $64.02, with an estimated average price of $61.54.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold out a holding in Silvergate Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $80.82 and $166.49, with an estimated average price of $114.12.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold out a holding in Kopin Corp. The sale prices were between $6.14 and $11.26, with an estimated average price of $8.35.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 31.8%. The sale prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2716.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.43%. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp still held 2,003 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp reduced to a holding in Taitron Components Inc by 24.4%. The sale prices were between $4.06 and $6.31, with an estimated average price of $4.95. The stock is now traded at around $4.755500. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp still held 127,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 25.69%. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.953900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp still held 11,188 shares as of 2021-06-30.