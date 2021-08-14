Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc Buys II-VI Inc, Boeing Co, GrafTech International, Sells General Electric Co, Kontoor Brands Inc, NN Inc

New Purchases: IIVI, VAW, BAH, ADI, IWF, OGN, REYN, PANW, CG, BX, TGP, SU, O, NEM, INTU, M, ADBE, VFC, MSI, HAL, DOW, DD, AZN, VT,

Pittsburgh, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys II-VI Inc, Boeing Co, GrafTech International, DoorDash Inc, Vanguard Materials ETF, sells General Electric Co, Kontoor Brands Inc, NN Inc, CSX Corp, Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. As of 2021Q2, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc owns 264 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 301,222 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 163,244 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 105,801 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.03% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 20,331 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52% Republic Services Inc (RSG) - 400,975 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66%

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in II-VI Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.91 and $81.67, with an estimated average price of $70.32. The stock is now traded at around $63.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,915 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $172.3 and $193.74, with an estimated average price of $183.88. The stock is now traded at around $188.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $80.53 and $88.61, with an estimated average price of $84.44. The stock is now traded at around $80.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.32 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $30.32. The stock is now traded at around $29.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.5 and $71.08, with an estimated average price of $67.71. The stock is now traded at around $71.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,182 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $34.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,027 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in GrafTech International Ltd by 74.16%. The purchase prices were between $11.34 and $13.87, with an estimated average price of $12.55. The stock is now traded at around $11.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 142,595 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Boeing Co by 53.51%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $234.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,618 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in DoorDash Inc by 130.05%. The purchase prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25. The stock is now traded at around $194.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,288 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 197.69%. The purchase prices were between $16.36 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $17.8. The stock is now traded at around $17.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 48,398 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Celestica Inc by 25.56%. The purchase prices were between $7.77 and $8.86, with an estimated average price of $8.36. The stock is now traded at around $8.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 229,995 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 62.95%. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $87.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,152 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $68.32 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $74.54.