Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc Buys II-VI Inc, Boeing Co, GrafTech International, Sells General Electric Co, Kontoor Brands Inc, NN Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc Buys II-VI Inc, Boeing Co, GrafTech International, Sells General Electric Co, Kontoor Brands Inc, NN Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Pittsburgh, PA, based Investment company Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys II-VI Inc, Boeing Co, GrafTech International, DoorDash Inc, Vanguard Materials ETF, sells General Electric Co, Kontoor Brands Inc, NN Inc, CSX Corp, Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. As of 2021Q2, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc owns 264 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GUYASUTA INVESTMENT ADVISORS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/guyasuta+investment+advisors+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GUYASUTA INVESTMENT ADVISORS INC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 301,222 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27%
  2. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 163,244 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53%
  3. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 105,801 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.03%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 20,331 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52%
  5. Republic Services Inc (RSG) - 400,975 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66%
New Purchase: II-VI Inc (IIVI)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in II-VI Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.91 and $81.67, with an estimated average price of $70.32. The stock is now traded at around $63.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,915 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $172.3 and $193.74, with an estimated average price of $183.88. The stock is now traded at around $188.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $80.53 and $88.61, with an estimated average price of $84.44. The stock is now traded at around $80.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (REYN)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.32 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $30.32. The stock is now traded at around $29.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Realty Income Corp (O)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.5 and $71.08, with an estimated average price of $67.71. The stock is now traded at around $71.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,182 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $34.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,027 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: GrafTech International Ltd (EAF)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in GrafTech International Ltd by 74.16%. The purchase prices were between $11.34 and $13.87, with an estimated average price of $12.55. The stock is now traded at around $11.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 142,595 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Boeing Co by 53.51%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $234.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,618 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: DoorDash Inc (DASH)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in DoorDash Inc by 130.05%. The purchase prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25. The stock is now traded at around $194.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,288 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 197.69%. The purchase prices were between $16.36 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $17.8. The stock is now traded at around $17.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 48,398 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Celestica Inc (CLS)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Celestica Inc by 25.56%. The purchase prices were between $7.77 and $8.86, with an estimated average price of $8.36. The stock is now traded at around $8.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 229,995 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 62.95%. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $87.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,152 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $68.32 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $74.54.



Here is the complete portfolio of GUYASUTA INVESTMENT ADVISORS INC. Also check out:

1. GUYASUTA INVESTMENT ADVISORS INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. GUYASUTA INVESTMENT ADVISORS INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GUYASUTA INVESTMENT ADVISORS INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GUYASUTA INVESTMENT ADVISORS INC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider