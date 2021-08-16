AO Asset Management, LLC Buys Facebook Inc, Mastercard Inc, Fortinet Inc, Sells Twitter Inc, Lyft Inc, Micron Technology Inc

- New Purchases: MA, FTNT, DDOG, NET, JNPR, DASH, CFLT,
- Added Positions: FB, AMZN, CRM, BOX, RBLX, OKTA, ATVI, AMBA, CSCO, ADBE, MRVL, ZS, DT, NFLX, PANW,
- Reduced Positions: LYFT, WDAY, DIS, FFIV, FIS, PINS, NXPI, UBER, TWLO, CRWD, ANET, QRVO, GOOGL, SNOW, CRUS, AMAT, MSFT, RNG, SBAC, TEAM,
- Sold Out: TWTR, MU, ZG, TRIP,
For the details of AO Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ao+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of AO Asset Management, LLC
- Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 303,480 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.16%
- T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 506,858 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 190,200 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.15%
- Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) - 300,000 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio.
- Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 140,400 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.71%
AO Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $360.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 62,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)
AO Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $184.42 and $247.04, with an estimated average price of $212.67. The stock is now traded at around $302.636900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Datadog Inc (DDOG)
AO Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.36 and $107.2, with an estimated average price of $90.2. The stock is now traded at around $133.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 161,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cloudflare Inc (NET)
AO Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Cloudflare Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.65 and $107.6, with an estimated average price of $82.41. The stock is now traded at around $120.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR)
AO Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Juniper Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.07 and $28.93, with an estimated average price of $26.57. The stock is now traded at around $28.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 483,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: DoorDash Inc (DASH)
AO Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25. The stock is now traded at around $188.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 53,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
AO Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 62.15%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $361.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 190,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
AO Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 62.89%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3237.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 13,121 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
AO Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 93.55%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $247.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 147,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Box Inc (BOX)
AO Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Box Inc by 192.30%. The purchase prices were between $20.74 and $26, with an estimated average price of $23.31. The stock is now traded at around $25.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 931,613 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Roblox Corp (RBLX)
AO Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Roblox Corp by 39.90%. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $79.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 379,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Okta Inc (OKTA)
AO Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Okta Inc by 78.00%. The purchase prices were between $210.72 and $285.35, with an estimated average price of $240.59. The stock is now traded at around $232.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 89,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
AO Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33.Sold Out: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
AO Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58.Sold Out: Zillow Group Inc (ZG)
AO Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $108.24 and $149.26, with an estimated average price of $123.74.Sold Out: TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP)
AO Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The sale prices were between $39.78 and $56.79, with an estimated average price of $45.42.
Here is the complete portfolio of AO Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. AO Asset Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. AO Asset Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AO Asset Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AO Asset Management, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment