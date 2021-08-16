AO Asset Management, LLC Buys Facebook Inc, Mastercard Inc, Fortinet Inc, Sells Twitter Inc, Lyft Inc, Micron Technology Inc

New Purchases: MA, FTNT, DDOG, NET, JNPR, DASH, CFLT,

MA, FTNT, DDOG, NET, JNPR, DASH, CFLT, Added Positions: FB, AMZN, CRM, BOX, RBLX, OKTA, ATVI, AMBA, CSCO, ADBE, MRVL, ZS, DT, NFLX, PANW,

FB, AMZN, CRM, BOX, RBLX, OKTA, ATVI, AMBA, CSCO, ADBE, MRVL, ZS, DT, NFLX, PANW, Reduced Positions: LYFT, WDAY, DIS, FFIV, FIS, PINS, NXPI, UBER, TWLO, CRWD, ANET, QRVO, GOOGL, SNOW, CRUS, AMAT, MSFT, RNG, SBAC, TEAM,

LYFT, WDAY, DIS, FFIV, FIS, PINS, NXPI, UBER, TWLO, CRWD, ANET, QRVO, GOOGL, SNOW, CRUS, AMAT, MSFT, RNG, SBAC, TEAM, Sold Out: TWTR, MU, ZG, TRIP,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Facebook Inc, Mastercard Inc, Fortinet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, sells Twitter Inc, Lyft Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Workday Inc, The Walt Disney Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AO Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, AO Asset Management, LLC owns 49 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AO Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ao+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 303,480 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.16% T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 506,858 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8% Facebook Inc (FB) - 190,200 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.15% Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) - 300,000 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 140,400 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.71%

AO Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $360.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 62,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AO Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $184.42 and $247.04, with an estimated average price of $212.67. The stock is now traded at around $302.636900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AO Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.36 and $107.2, with an estimated average price of $90.2. The stock is now traded at around $133.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 161,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AO Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Cloudflare Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.65 and $107.6, with an estimated average price of $82.41. The stock is now traded at around $120.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AO Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Juniper Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.07 and $28.93, with an estimated average price of $26.57. The stock is now traded at around $28.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 483,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AO Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25. The stock is now traded at around $188.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 53,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AO Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 62.15%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $361.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 190,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AO Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 62.89%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3237.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 13,121 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AO Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 93.55%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $247.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 147,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AO Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Box Inc by 192.30%. The purchase prices were between $20.74 and $26, with an estimated average price of $23.31. The stock is now traded at around $25.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 931,613 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AO Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Roblox Corp by 39.90%. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $79.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 379,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AO Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Okta Inc by 78.00%. The purchase prices were between $210.72 and $285.35, with an estimated average price of $240.59. The stock is now traded at around $232.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 89,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AO Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33.

AO Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58.

AO Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $108.24 and $149.26, with an estimated average price of $123.74.

AO Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The sale prices were between $39.78 and $56.79, with an estimated average price of $45.42.