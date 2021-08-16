First Pacific Advisors, LLC Buys Netflix Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Gulfport Energy Corp, Sells Booking Holdings Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc, Univar Solutions Inc

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company First Pacific Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Netflix Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Gulfport Energy Corp, Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp, Hudson Executive Investment Corp III, sells Booking Holdings Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc, Univar Solutions Inc, SolarWinds Corp, Willis Towers Watson PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company,, LLC. As of 2021Q2, First Pacific Advisors , LLC owns 188 stocks with a total value of $8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

First Pacific Advisors

Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 9,433,628 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8% Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,397,649 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.80% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 178,550 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.19% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 175,660 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.23% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 896,662 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96%

First Pacific Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Gulfport Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.21 and $72.95, with an estimated average price of $64.09. The stock is now traded at around $65.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 561,756 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Pacific Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $9.94. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,498,495 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Pacific Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Landcadia Holdings IV Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,499,899 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Pacific Advisors, LLC initiated holding in TLG Acquisition One Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.94. The stock is now traded at around $9.873800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,499,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Pacific Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Hudson Executive Investment Corp III. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,499,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Pacific Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 4081.55%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $517.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 106,044 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Pacific Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 31.10%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $182.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 957,979 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Pacific Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Dollar Tree Inc by 32.76%. The purchase prices were between $97.5 and $119.26, with an estimated average price of $108.73. The stock is now traded at around $102.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 44,628 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Pacific Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 26.19%. The purchase prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74. The stock is now traded at around $348.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 530 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Pacific Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Eros STX Global Corp by 26.50%. The purchase prices were between $1.09 and $1.86, with an estimated average price of $1.37. The stock is now traded at around $0.559500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 512,246 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Pacific Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc by 22.02%. The purchase prices were between $24.85 and $29, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $24.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 15,680 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Pacific Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SolarWinds Corp. The sale prices were between $16.89 and $19.55, with an estimated average price of $18.08.

First Pacific Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $11.05, with an estimated average price of $10.6.

First Pacific Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $43.36 and $53.53, with an estimated average price of $48.34.

First Pacific Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $69.87 and $74.97, with an estimated average price of $73.06.

First Pacific Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $28.27 and $41.18, with an estimated average price of $36.97.

First Pacific Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Spotify Technology SA. The sale prices were between $217.07 and $299.74, with an estimated average price of $254.05.