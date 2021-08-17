Logo
Hood River Capital Management LLC Buys Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo, Perficient Inc, Viant Technology Inc, Sells Texas Roadhouse Inc, Cirrus Logic Inc, Sunnova Energy International Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Portland, OR, based Investment company Hood River Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo, Perficient Inc, Viant Technology Inc, Alignment Healthcare Inc, WNS (Holdings), sells Texas Roadhouse Inc, Cirrus Logic Inc, Sunnova Energy International Inc, Lattice Semiconductor Corp, Purple Innovation Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hood River Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Hood River Capital Management LLC owns 114 stocks with a total value of $3.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hood River Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hood+river+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Hood River Capital Management LLC
  1. Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) - 1,350,389 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46%
  2. Select Medical Holdings Corp (SEM) - 2,742,954 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05%
  3. Telos Corp (TLS) - 3,294,704 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.14%
  4. TFI International Inc (TFII) - 1,043,212 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27%
  5. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo (FTAI) - 2,613,877 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.09%
New Purchase: Perficient Inc (PRFT)

Hood River Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Perficient Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.72 and $82.13, with an estimated average price of $70.17. The stock is now traded at around $104.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 398,238 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Viant Technology Inc (DSP)

Hood River Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Viant Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.59 and $52.89, with an estimated average price of $32.67. The stock is now traded at around $14.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 1,068,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC)

Hood River Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Alignment Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.57 and $27.27, with an estimated average price of $24.29. The stock is now traded at around $18.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 1,325,641 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WNS (Holdings) Ltd (WNS)

Hood River Capital Management LLC initiated holding in WNS (Holdings) Ltd. The purchase prices were between $67.79 and $81.13, with an estimated average price of $74.23. The stock is now traded at around $83.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 385,303 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO)

Hood River Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.99 and $42.41, with an estimated average price of $34.84. The stock is now traded at around $35.986000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 709,681 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Magnite Inc (MGNI)

Hood River Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Magnite Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.53 and $42.8, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $26.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 839,947 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo (FTAI)

Hood River Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo by 59.09%. The purchase prices were between $26.96 and $34.57, with an estimated average price of $29.44. The stock is now traded at around $27.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 2,613,877 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Telos Corp (TLS)

Hood River Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Telos Corp by 31.14%. The purchase prices were between $27.85 and $37.92, with an estimated average price of $33.76. The stock is now traded at around $25.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 3,294,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT)

Hood River Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc by 571.60%. The purchase prices were between $45.3 and $65.01, with an estimated average price of $53.79. The stock is now traded at around $41.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 527,086 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY)

Hood River Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Surgery Partners Inc by 134.67%. The purchase prices were between $42.6 and $67.05, with an estimated average price of $54.05. The stock is now traded at around $44.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 441,039 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Axonics Inc (AXNX)

Hood River Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Axonics Inc by 36.13%. The purchase prices were between $51.39 and $66.9, with an estimated average price of $59.02. The stock is now traded at around $68.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 907,740 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: XPO Logistics Inc (XPO)

Hood River Capital Management LLC added to a holding in XPO Logistics Inc by 61.21%. The purchase prices were between $71.74 and $88.7, with an estimated average price of $81.94. The stock is now traded at around $88.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 438,679 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH)

Hood River Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc. The sale prices were between $90.5 and $107.41, with an estimated average price of $98.35.

Sold Out: Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS)

Hood River Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Cirrus Logic Inc. The sale prices were between $72.28 and $87.67, with an estimated average price of $80.32.

Sold Out: Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA)

Hood River Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Sunnova Energy International Inc. The sale prices were between $25.96 and $41.06, with an estimated average price of $33.42.

Sold Out: Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC)

Hood River Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Lattice Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $57.92, with an estimated average price of $51.18.

Sold Out: Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE)

Hood River Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Grand Canyon Education Inc. The sale prices were between $87.08 and $115.36, with an estimated average price of $99.01.

Sold Out: nLight Inc (LASR)

Hood River Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in nLight Inc. The sale prices were between $25.68 and $36.28, with an estimated average price of $29.94.



