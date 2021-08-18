SageGuard Financial Group, LLC Buys ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, Blackstone Inc, Sells Duke Energy Corp, DNP Select Income Fund Inc, Booking Holdings Inc

New Purchases: ARKQ, BX, LDUR, GM, SYLD, HCA, MGA, TTD, MET, UPS, CMCSA, PYPL, ZM, OGN, BP, AIG, MPW, PEP, ROKU, NLY,

XOM, T, CAT, XLK, MSFT, BA, CVX, CR, BLK, CSCO, VOO, UNH, JNJ, WMT, PRU, VCSH, CCL, VTI, ARCC, VCIT, SPAB, VOX, PFE, MCD, LUV, LMT, CL, KO, V, SCHO, XLU, SPYG, SPMD, SPEM, SPDW, SCHP, OKE, ABBV, ENPH, XLC, TSM, USA, NKE, AMD, Reduced Positions: AMZN, DUK, AAPL, DNP, MRK, BRK.B, BKNG, XLF, TSLA, IAU, PPA, HON, VGT, CRM, XLV, DG, SCHD, TSN, MKC, JPM, F, BAC, TXN, GLD, FVD, DVY, SPY, IEF, AGG, BND, D, XLP, GOVT, AGZ, TWLO, GOOG, HD, VZ, BSV, CIM, IWF, DIS, SPTL, UAL, XLY, BMY, CMI, ENB, HASI, PG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, Blackstone Inc, Caterpillar Inc, PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded, sells Duke Energy Corp, DNP Select Income Fund Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, ARK Innovation ETF, Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SageGuard Financial Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, SageGuard Financial Group, LLC owns 137 stocks with a total value of $220 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SageGuard Financial Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sageguard+financial+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,323 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.03% Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA) - 140,822 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.89% Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 25,925 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.53% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 71,805 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.56% Duke Energy Corp (DUK) - 97,765 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.29%

SageGuard Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.47 and $87.19, with an estimated average price of $82.22. The stock is now traded at around $78.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 18,204 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SageGuard Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $111.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 8,344 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SageGuard Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded. The purchase prices were between $101.54 and $101.79, with an estimated average price of $101.66. The stock is now traded at around $101.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 6,363 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SageGuard Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $50.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 9,283 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SageGuard Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.76 and $67.38, with an estimated average price of $63.58. The stock is now traded at around $61.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,560 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SageGuard Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $186.15 and $215.87, with an estimated average price of $203.48. The stock is now traded at around $242.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,622 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SageGuard Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 23.34%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $54.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 76,256 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SageGuard Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 29.21%. The purchase prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15. The stock is now traded at around $209.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 16,271 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SageGuard Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 33.81%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $219.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 9,064 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SageGuard Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Crane Co by 56.58%. The purchase prices were between $86.5 and $99.2, with an estimated average price of $94.03. The stock is now traded at around $97.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 13,106 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SageGuard Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 51.11%. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $901.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,434 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SageGuard Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.94%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $403.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,081 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SageGuard Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61.

SageGuard Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11.

SageGuard Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

SageGuard Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $81.05 and $88.12, with an estimated average price of $84.46.

SageGuard Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The sale prices were between $69.1 and $91.88, with an estimated average price of $81.51.

SageGuard Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $73.64 and $93.1, with an estimated average price of $85.08.