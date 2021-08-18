SageGuard Financial Group, LLC Buys ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, Blackstone Inc, Sells Duke Energy Corp, DNP Select Income Fund Inc, Booking Holdings Inc

We are upgrading the server currently, which will affect some features. We will be back online soon.
Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

SageGuard Financial Group, LLC Buys ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, Blackstone Inc, Sells Duke Energy Corp, DNP Select Income Fund Inc, Booking Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company SageGuard Financial Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, Blackstone Inc, Caterpillar Inc, PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded, sells Duke Energy Corp, DNP Select Income Fund Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, ARK Innovation ETF, Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SageGuard Financial Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, SageGuard Financial Group, LLC owns 137 stocks with a total value of $220 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SageGuard Financial Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sageguard+financial+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SageGuard Financial Group, LLC
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,323 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.03%
  2. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA) - 140,822 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.89%
  3. Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 25,925 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.53%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 71,805 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.56%
  5. Duke Energy Corp (DUK) - 97,765 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.29%
New Purchase: ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ)

SageGuard Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.47 and $87.19, with an estimated average price of $82.22. The stock is now traded at around $78.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 18,204 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Blackstone Inc (BX)

SageGuard Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $111.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 8,344 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded (LDUR)

SageGuard Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded. The purchase prices were between $101.54 and $101.79, with an estimated average price of $101.66. The stock is now traded at around $101.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 6,363 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)

SageGuard Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $50.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 9,283 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD)

SageGuard Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.76 and $67.38, with an estimated average price of $63.58. The stock is now traded at around $61.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,560 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

SageGuard Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $186.15 and $215.87, with an estimated average price of $203.48. The stock is now traded at around $242.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,622 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

SageGuard Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 23.34%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $54.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 76,256 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

SageGuard Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 29.21%. The purchase prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15. The stock is now traded at around $209.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 16,271 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

SageGuard Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 33.81%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $219.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 9,064 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Crane Co (CR)

SageGuard Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Crane Co by 56.58%. The purchase prices were between $86.5 and $99.2, with an estimated average price of $94.03. The stock is now traded at around $97.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 13,106 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

SageGuard Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 51.11%. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $901.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,434 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

SageGuard Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.94%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $403.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,081 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

SageGuard Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61.

Sold Out: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

SageGuard Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

SageGuard Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW)

SageGuard Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $81.05 and $88.12, with an estimated average price of $84.46.

Sold Out: Invesco Solar ETF (TAN)

SageGuard Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The sale prices were between $69.1 and $91.88, with an estimated average price of $81.51.

Sold Out: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)

SageGuard Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $73.64 and $93.1, with an estimated average price of $85.08.



Here is the complete portfolio of SageGuard Financial Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. SageGuard Financial Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SageGuard Financial Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SageGuard Financial Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SageGuard Financial Group, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider