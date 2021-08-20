Birinyi Associates Inc Buys Lam Research Corp, Facebook Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Sells Peloton Interactive Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Tesla Inc

New Purchases: WSM, SQ, PEP, PFE,

Westport, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Lam Research Corp, Facebook Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Deere, Williams-Sonoma Inc, sells Peloton Interactive Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Tesla Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Birinyi Associates Inc. As of 2021Q2, Birinyi Associates Inc owns 64 stocks with a total value of $284 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 425,157 shares, 20.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 87,635 shares, 13.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,602 shares, 11.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.44% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 9,496 shares, 8.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.56% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 56,565 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.39%

Birinyi Associates Inc initiated holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.93 and $187.04, with an estimated average price of $170.49. The stock is now traded at around $161.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Birinyi Associates Inc initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $262.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Birinyi Associates Inc initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $158.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Birinyi Associates Inc initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Birinyi Associates Inc added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 347.37%. The purchase prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11. The stock is now traded at around $564.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 4,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Birinyi Associates Inc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 37.31%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $357.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 13,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Birinyi Associates Inc added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 23.00%. The purchase prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2. The stock is now traded at around $2076.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 3,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Birinyi Associates Inc added to a holding in Deere & Co by 76.09%. The purchase prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21. The stock is now traded at around $350.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Birinyi Associates Inc added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 25.48%. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $358.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,678 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Birinyi Associates Inc added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 72.22%. The purchase prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84. The stock is now traded at around $232.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Birinyi Associates Inc sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68.

Birinyi Associates Inc sold out a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $322.06 and $378.47, with an estimated average price of $354.68.

Birinyi Associates Inc sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84.