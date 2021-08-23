Matthews International Capital Management Llc Buys Baidu Inc, Tuya Inc, Futu Holdings, Sells TAL Education Group, XPeng Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

- New Purchases: TUYA, FUTU, HTHT, TERN, ADAG, YMM, OZON, BZ, PAQC, NICE, DLO,
- Added Positions: BIDU, YUMC, LEGN, BNR, BEKE, ZLAB, TSM, MU, HDB, BBD, INFY, VNET, VALE, ASR,
- Reduced Positions: BILI, XPEV, BABA, CD, QFIN, TCOM, DQ, AVGO, EDU, YSG, NTES, MNSO, NIU,
- Sold Out: TAL, ADCT, BAP, RDY, YNDX, TME, PAGS,
- Bilibili Inc (BILI) - 2,830,432 shares, 14.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.05%
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 1,208,313 shares, 13.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
- Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) - 2,987,601 shares, 8.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.69%
- Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 967,200 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.44%
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 1,351,179 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.72%
Matthews International Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Tuya Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.48 and $26, with an estimated average price of $21.2. The stock is now traded at around $10.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 1,361,912 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU)
Matthews International Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $104.43 and $179.55, with an estimated average price of $145.7. The stock is now traded at around $90.879900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 171,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT)
Matthews International Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Huazhu Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $52.79 and $60.93, with an estimated average price of $56.42. The stock is now traded at around $45.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 528,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (TERN)
Matthews International Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.26 and $22, with an estimated average price of $17.16. The stock is now traded at around $12.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 1,071,421 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Adagene Inc (ADAG)
Matthews International Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Adagene Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.8 and $17.95, with an estimated average price of $14.04. The stock is now traded at around $16.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 838,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd (YMM)
Matthews International Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $21.5, with an estimated average price of $19.66. The stock is now traded at around $12.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 227,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Matthews International Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 40.44%. The purchase prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59. The stock is now traded at around $142.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 967,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Legend Biotech Corp (LEGN)
Matthews International Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Legend Biotech Corp by 27.34%. The purchase prices were between $25.8 and $41.09, with an estimated average price of $33.91. The stock is now traded at around $37.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 1,342,442 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: KE Holdings Inc (BEKE)
Matthews International Capital Management Llc added to a holding in KE Holdings Inc by 51.56%. The purchase prices were between $44.58 and $60.88, with an estimated average price of $51.34. The stock is now traded at around $16.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 468,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Matthews International Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 34.24%. The purchase prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58. The stock is now traded at around $71.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 39,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB)
Matthews International Capital Management Llc added to a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd by 66.94%. The purchase prices were between $68.25 and $77.74, with an estimated average price of $73.43. The stock is now traded at around $77.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 20,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Bank Bradesco SA (BBD)
Matthews International Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Bank Bradesco SA by 22.85%. The purchase prices were between $4.03 and $5.61, with an estimated average price of $4.77. The stock is now traded at around $4.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 137,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: TAL Education Group (TAL)
Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $20.62 and $63, with an estimated average price of $44.92.Sold Out: ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT)
Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in ADC Therapeutics SA. The sale prices were between $20.38 and $27.04, with an estimated average price of $23.24.Sold Out: Yandex NV (YNDX)
Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Yandex NV. The sale prices were between $59.83 and $70.89, with an estimated average price of $65.61.Sold Out: Credicorp Ltd (BAP)
Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Credicorp Ltd. The sale prices were between $116.02 and $153.21, with an estimated average price of $131.01.Sold Out: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)
Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $14.57 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $16.66.Sold Out: Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (RDY)
Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. The sale prices were between $61.39 and $74.2, with an estimated average price of $69.71.
