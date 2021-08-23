Matthews International Capital Management Llc Buys Baidu Inc, Tuya Inc, Futu Holdings, Sells TAL Education Group, XPeng Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Matthews International Capital Management Llc Buys Baidu Inc, Tuya Inc, Futu Holdings, Sells TAL Education Group, XPeng Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Matthews International Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Baidu Inc, Tuya Inc, Futu Holdings, Huazhu Group, Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells TAL Education Group, XPeng Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, ADC Therapeutics SA, Chindata Group Holdings during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Matthews International Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Matthews International Capital Management Llc owns 46 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MATTHEWS INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/matthews+international+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MATTHEWS INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Bilibili Inc (BILI) - 2,830,432 shares, 14.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.05%
  2. Sea Ltd (SE) - 1,208,313 shares, 13.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
  3. Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) - 2,987,601 shares, 8.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.69%
  4. Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 967,200 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.44%
  5. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 1,351,179 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.72%
New Purchase: Tuya Inc (TUYA)

Matthews International Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Tuya Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.48 and $26, with an estimated average price of $21.2. The stock is now traded at around $10.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 1,361,912 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU)

Matthews International Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $104.43 and $179.55, with an estimated average price of $145.7. The stock is now traded at around $90.879900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 171,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT)

Matthews International Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Huazhu Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $52.79 and $60.93, with an estimated average price of $56.42. The stock is now traded at around $45.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 528,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (TERN)

Matthews International Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.26 and $22, with an estimated average price of $17.16. The stock is now traded at around $12.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 1,071,421 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Adagene Inc (ADAG)

Matthews International Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Adagene Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.8 and $17.95, with an estimated average price of $14.04. The stock is now traded at around $16.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 838,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd (YMM)

Matthews International Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $21.5, with an estimated average price of $19.66. The stock is now traded at around $12.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 227,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Matthews International Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 40.44%. The purchase prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59. The stock is now traded at around $142.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 967,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Legend Biotech Corp (LEGN)

Matthews International Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Legend Biotech Corp by 27.34%. The purchase prices were between $25.8 and $41.09, with an estimated average price of $33.91. The stock is now traded at around $37.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 1,342,442 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: KE Holdings Inc (BEKE)

Matthews International Capital Management Llc added to a holding in KE Holdings Inc by 51.56%. The purchase prices were between $44.58 and $60.88, with an estimated average price of $51.34. The stock is now traded at around $16.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 468,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Matthews International Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 34.24%. The purchase prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58. The stock is now traded at around $71.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 39,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB)

Matthews International Capital Management Llc added to a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd by 66.94%. The purchase prices were between $68.25 and $77.74, with an estimated average price of $73.43. The stock is now traded at around $77.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 20,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bank Bradesco SA (BBD)

Matthews International Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Bank Bradesco SA by 22.85%. The purchase prices were between $4.03 and $5.61, with an estimated average price of $4.77. The stock is now traded at around $4.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 137,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: TAL Education Group (TAL)

Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $20.62 and $63, with an estimated average price of $44.92.

Sold Out: ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT)

Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in ADC Therapeutics SA. The sale prices were between $20.38 and $27.04, with an estimated average price of $23.24.

Sold Out: Yandex NV (YNDX)

Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Yandex NV. The sale prices were between $59.83 and $70.89, with an estimated average price of $65.61.

Sold Out: Credicorp Ltd (BAP)

Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Credicorp Ltd. The sale prices were between $116.02 and $153.21, with an estimated average price of $131.01.

Sold Out: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $14.57 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $16.66.

Sold Out: Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (RDY)

Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. The sale prices were between $61.39 and $74.2, with an estimated average price of $69.71.



Here is the complete portfolio of MATTHEWS INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. MATTHEWS INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MATTHEWS INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MATTHEWS INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MATTHEWS INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider