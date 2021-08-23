Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Buys Palantir Technologies Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Sells AT&T Inc, General Electric Co

New Purchases: PLTR, ABT, FSLR, CMCSA, CL, LOW,

Added Positions: D, XOM, NEE, HON, AAPL, IBM, COP, JNJ, YUM, KMI, CAT, MO, MDLZ, MCD, NKE, ITW,

Reduced Positions: T, MSFT, ACN, SYY, KO, WY, BAX, ETN, KMB, PG, RTX, NSC, BKR, TROW, TFC, MRO, HD, WBA, MRK, DVN, TEVA, CLX, PM, MMM,

Sold Out: GE,

Newport News, VA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Palantir Technologies Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Honeywell International Inc, First Solar Inc, sells AT&T Inc, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A. As of 2021Q2, Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A owns 72 stocks with a total value of $225 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 53,742 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.42% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 35,412 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.72% Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX) - 107,157 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 61,408 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 66,026 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53%

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $24.705500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 72,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $126.107200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,709 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A initiated holding in First Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.57 and $92.71, with an estimated average price of $79.31. The stock is now traded at around $95.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $59.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,212 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5. The stock is now traded at around $206.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,148 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A initiated holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The purchase prices were between $78.55 and $84.59, with an estimated average price of $81.7. The stock is now traded at around $78.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,647 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 29.80%. The purchase prices were between $73.51 and $80.37, with an estimated average price of $77.13. The stock is now traded at around $78.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 78,270 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 26.92%. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15. The stock is now traded at around $229.717700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,219 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 32.71%. The purchase prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15. The stock is now traded at around $209.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,420 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.