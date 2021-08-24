Logo
Contour Asset Management LLC Buys Marvell Technology Inc, Outfront Media Inc, DISH Network Corp, Sells Adobe Inc, TripAdvisor Inc, Twitter Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Contour Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Marvell Technology Inc, Outfront Media Inc, DISH Network Corp, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Zscaler Inc, sells Adobe Inc, TripAdvisor Inc, Twitter Inc, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, Box Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Contour Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Contour Asset Management LLC owns 26 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Contour Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/contour+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Contour Asset Management LLC
  1. News Corp (NWSA) - 6,978,722 shares, 8.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.74%
  2. Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 1,467,794 shares, 8.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.03%
  3. Cornerstone OnDemand Inc (CSOD) - 2,680,581 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.32%
  4. Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) - 2,355,581 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. NCR Corp (NCR) - 2,762,305 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.65%
New Purchase: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

Contour Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88. The stock is now traded at around $62.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.23%. The holding were 2,355,581 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Outfront Media Inc (OUT)

Contour Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Outfront Media Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.83 and $24.83, with an estimated average price of $23.51. The stock is now traded at around $23.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.35%. The holding were 4,915,748 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Contour Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74. The stock is now traded at around $339.549900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 138,974 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Upwork Inc (UPWK)

Contour Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Upwork Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.99 and $59.25, with an estimated average price of $46.96. The stock is now traded at around $42.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 742,434 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WalkMe Ltd (WKME)

Contour Asset Management LLC initiated holding in WalkMe Ltd. The purchase prices were between $28.77 and $30.32, with an estimated average price of $29.68. The stock is now traded at around $26.465100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 783,761 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Contour Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3307.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,460 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: DISH Network Corp (DISH)

Contour Asset Management LLC added to a holding in DISH Network Corp by 791.48%. The purchase prices were between $36.2 and $46.53, with an estimated average price of $41.91. The stock is now traded at around $43.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.35%. The holding were 1,991,216 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Zscaler Inc (ZS)

Contour Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Zscaler Inc by 150.55%. The purchase prices were between $160.92 and $221.44, with an estimated average price of $189.7. The stock is now traded at around $258.879900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 366,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Workday Inc (WDAY)

Contour Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Workday Inc by 69.86%. The purchase prices were between $221.24 and $265.93, with an estimated average price of $240.65. The stock is now traded at around $244.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 420,785 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: News Corp (NWSA)

Contour Asset Management LLC added to a holding in News Corp by 29.74%. The purchase prices were between $25.13 and $27.64, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $22.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 6,978,722 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Zillow Group Inc (Z)

Contour Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 29.03%. The purchase prices were between $107.1 and $146.71, with an estimated average price of $121.92. The stock is now traded at around $98.189700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 1,467,794 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: New Relic Inc (NEWR)

Contour Asset Management LLC added to a holding in New Relic Inc by 34.82%. The purchase prices were between $56.64 and $71.64, with an estimated average price of $64.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 1,597,244 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Contour Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21.

Sold Out: Box Inc (BOX)

Contour Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Box Inc. The sale prices were between $20.74 and $26, with an estimated average price of $23.31.

Sold Out: Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL)

Contour Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $130.33 and $189.97, with an estimated average price of $156.32.

Sold Out: ADT Inc (ADT)

Contour Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in ADT Inc. The sale prices were between $8.44 and $11.63, with an estimated average price of $10.

Sold Out: Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX)

Contour Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Stitch Fix Inc. The sale prices were between $39.25 and $66.1, with an estimated average price of $51.18.

Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Contour Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62.



Here is the complete portfolio of Contour Asset Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Contour Asset Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Contour Asset Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Contour Asset Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Contour Asset Management LLC keeps buying
