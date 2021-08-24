Contour Asset Management LLC Buys Marvell Technology Inc, Outfront Media Inc, DISH Network Corp, Sells Adobe Inc, TripAdvisor Inc, Twitter Inc

- New Purchases: MRVL, OUT, ZM, UPWK, WKME, AMZN, NCNO,
- Added Positions: DISH, ZS, WDAY, NWSA, Z, NEWR, RDFN, QRVO, CARG, NCR, GDOT,
- Reduced Positions: TRIP, TWTR, CDAY, CSOD, TRMB, CRUS, AVYA, ZNGA,
- Sold Out: ADBE, BOX, BILL, ADT, SFIX, NFLX, SATS, DASH,
For the details of Contour Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/contour+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Contour Asset Management LLC
- News Corp (NWSA) - 6,978,722 shares, 8.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.74%
- Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 1,467,794 shares, 8.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.03%
- Cornerstone OnDemand Inc (CSOD) - 2,680,581 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.32%
- Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) - 2,355,581 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. New Position
- NCR Corp (NCR) - 2,762,305 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.65%
Contour Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88. The stock is now traded at around $62.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.23%. The holding were 2,355,581 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Outfront Media Inc (OUT)
Contour Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Outfront Media Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.83 and $24.83, with an estimated average price of $23.51. The stock is now traded at around $23.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.35%. The holding were 4,915,748 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Contour Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74. The stock is now traded at around $339.549900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 138,974 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Upwork Inc (UPWK)
Contour Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Upwork Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.99 and $59.25, with an estimated average price of $46.96. The stock is now traded at around $42.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 742,434 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: WalkMe Ltd (WKME)
Contour Asset Management LLC initiated holding in WalkMe Ltd. The purchase prices were between $28.77 and $30.32, with an estimated average price of $29.68. The stock is now traded at around $26.465100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 783,761 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Contour Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3307.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,460 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: DISH Network Corp (DISH)
Contour Asset Management LLC added to a holding in DISH Network Corp by 791.48%. The purchase prices were between $36.2 and $46.53, with an estimated average price of $41.91. The stock is now traded at around $43.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.35%. The holding were 1,991,216 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Zscaler Inc (ZS)
Contour Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Zscaler Inc by 150.55%. The purchase prices were between $160.92 and $221.44, with an estimated average price of $189.7. The stock is now traded at around $258.879900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 366,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Workday Inc (WDAY)
Contour Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Workday Inc by 69.86%. The purchase prices were between $221.24 and $265.93, with an estimated average price of $240.65. The stock is now traded at around $244.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 420,785 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: News Corp (NWSA)
Contour Asset Management LLC added to a holding in News Corp by 29.74%. The purchase prices were between $25.13 and $27.64, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $22.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 6,978,722 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Zillow Group Inc (Z)
Contour Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 29.03%. The purchase prices were between $107.1 and $146.71, with an estimated average price of $121.92. The stock is now traded at around $98.189700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 1,467,794 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: New Relic Inc (NEWR)
Contour Asset Management LLC added to a holding in New Relic Inc by 34.82%. The purchase prices were between $56.64 and $71.64, with an estimated average price of $64.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 1,597,244 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Contour Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21.Sold Out: Box Inc (BOX)
Contour Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Box Inc. The sale prices were between $20.74 and $26, with an estimated average price of $23.31.Sold Out: Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL)
Contour Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $130.33 and $189.97, with an estimated average price of $156.32.Sold Out: ADT Inc (ADT)
Contour Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in ADT Inc. The sale prices were between $8.44 and $11.63, with an estimated average price of $10.Sold Out: Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX)
Contour Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Stitch Fix Inc. The sale prices were between $39.25 and $66.1, with an estimated average price of $51.18.Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Contour Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62.
