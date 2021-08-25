Pantheon Investment Group, LLC Buys Palantir Technologies Inc, Emerson Electric Co, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, Mercury General Corp, KB Home

New Purchases: PLTR, EMR, LVS, MMM, ILMN, PYPL, OGN, APD, EUSA, NEM, VFVA, LUV, GS, DHR, FB, CRSP, SNOW, GABC, ITOT,

PLTR, EMR, LVS, MMM, ILMN, PYPL, OGN, APD, EUSA, NEM, VFVA, LUV, GS, DHR, FB, CRSP, SNOW, GABC, ITOT, Added Positions: AYX, MKC, TOL, HON, AMZN, ELAN, UNP, AMGN, ICE, MSFT, ECL, NFLX, MRK, WM, HD, COST, AAPL, MSA, V, MCD, ZBH, EW, MA, AMD, ABT, BA, KOD, KO, VTI, IVV, NKE, SBUX, BLK, PEP, PANW,

AYX, MKC, TOL, HON, AMZN, ELAN, UNP, AMGN, ICE, MSFT, ECL, NFLX, MRK, WM, HD, COST, AAPL, MSA, V, MCD, ZBH, EW, MA, AMD, ABT, BA, KOD, KO, VTI, IVV, NKE, SBUX, BLK, PEP, PANW, Reduced Positions: MCY, JPM, REGN, BX, GOOG, CGC, UNH, BMY, PM, USIG, STZ, MGP, GOOGL, MO, ADBE, HQY, VOO, CL, PG, JNJ, ACN, LLY,

MCY, JPM, REGN, BX, GOOG, CGC, UNH, BMY, PM, USIG, STZ, MGP, GOOGL, MO, ADBE, HQY, VOO, CL, PG, JNJ, ACN, LLY, Sold Out: BDX, KBH, ADVM, MDLZ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Palantir Technologies Inc, Emerson Electric Co, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Alteryx Inc, 3M Co, sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, Mercury General Corp, KB Home, JPMorgan Chase, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pantheon Investment Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Pantheon Investment Group, LLC owns 79 stocks with a total value of $119 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,144 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.23% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,455 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.64% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,361 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.64% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 42,023 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.12% Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 24,291 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.36%

Pantheon Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $25.142700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 78,186 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pantheon Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Emerson Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $90.22 and $98.61, with an estimated average price of $93.94. The stock is now traded at around $104.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 12,143 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pantheon Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.18 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $57.85. The stock is now traded at around $43.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 21,534 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pantheon Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43. The stock is now traded at around $194.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 4,666 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pantheon Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01. The stock is now traded at around $479.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 1,822 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pantheon Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $277.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 2,772 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pantheon Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Alteryx Inc by 67.78%. The purchase prices were between $74.91 and $89.41, with an estimated average price of $81.81. The stock is now traded at around $73.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 30,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pantheon Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in McCormick & Co Inc by 131.06%. The purchase prices were between $86.11 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $89.19. The stock is now traded at around $85.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 14,594 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pantheon Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Toll Brothers Inc by 125.54%. The purchase prices were between $56.4 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.93. The stock is now traded at around $63.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 19,412 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pantheon Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 31.73%. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15. The stock is now traded at around $231.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 10,976 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pantheon Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 62.97%. The purchase prices were between $28.76 and $35.98, with an estimated average price of $32.91. The stock is now traded at around $32.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 40,608 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pantheon Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 44.25%. The purchase prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97. The stock is now traded at around $222.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 6,947 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pantheon Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55.

Pantheon Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in KB Home. The sale prices were between $40.07 and $51, with an estimated average price of $46.16.

Pantheon Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. The sale prices were between $3.36 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $5.5.

Pantheon Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $58.32 and $64.02, with an estimated average price of $61.54.