Pantheon Investment Group, LLC Buys Palantir Technologies Inc, Emerson Electric Co, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, Mercury General Corp, KB Home

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 25, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Pantheon Investment Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Palantir Technologies Inc, Emerson Electric Co, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Alteryx Inc, 3M Co, sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, Mercury General Corp, KB Home, JPMorgan Chase, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pantheon Investment Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Pantheon Investment Group, LLC owns 79 stocks with a total value of $119 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pantheon Investment Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pantheon+investment+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Pantheon Investment Group, LLC
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,144 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.23%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,455 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.64%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,361 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.64%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 42,023 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.12%
  5. Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 24,291 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.36%
New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Pantheon Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $25.142700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 78,186 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)

Pantheon Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Emerson Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $90.22 and $98.61, with an estimated average price of $93.94. The stock is now traded at around $104.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 12,143 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

Pantheon Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.18 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $57.85. The stock is now traded at around $43.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 21,534 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: 3M Co (MMM)

Pantheon Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43. The stock is now traded at around $194.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 4,666 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

Pantheon Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01. The stock is now traded at around $479.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 1,822 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Pantheon Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $277.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 2,772 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alteryx Inc (AYX)

Pantheon Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Alteryx Inc by 67.78%. The purchase prices were between $74.91 and $89.41, with an estimated average price of $81.81. The stock is now traded at around $73.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 30,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC)

Pantheon Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in McCormick & Co Inc by 131.06%. The purchase prices were between $86.11 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $89.19. The stock is now traded at around $85.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 14,594 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Toll Brothers Inc (TOL)

Pantheon Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Toll Brothers Inc by 125.54%. The purchase prices were between $56.4 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.93. The stock is now traded at around $63.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 19,412 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

Pantheon Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 31.73%. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15. The stock is now traded at around $231.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 10,976 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN)

Pantheon Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 62.97%. The purchase prices were between $28.76 and $35.98, with an estimated average price of $32.91. The stock is now traded at around $32.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 40,608 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Pantheon Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 44.25%. The purchase prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97. The stock is now traded at around $222.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 6,947 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Pantheon Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55.

Sold Out: KB Home (KBH)

Pantheon Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in KB Home. The sale prices were between $40.07 and $51, with an estimated average price of $46.16.

Sold Out: Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM)

Pantheon Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. The sale prices were between $3.36 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $5.5.

Sold Out: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Pantheon Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $58.32 and $64.02, with an estimated average price of $61.54.



Here is the complete portfolio of Pantheon Investment Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. Pantheon Investment Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Pantheon Investment Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Pantheon Investment Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Pantheon Investment Group, LLC keeps buying
