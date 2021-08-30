Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Badger Meter Inc, Morgan Stanley, Sells Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF, Activision Blizzard Inc, Mastercard Inc

New Purchases: ICSH, BMI, IIPR, EMXC, WORK, SOLO, IWB, OGN, BRSP, EFG, QUAL, HYMB, SPLG, SCHP,

Aurora, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Badger Meter Inc, Morgan Stanley, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc, sells Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF, Activision Blizzard Inc, Mastercard Inc, Paycom Software Inc, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Old Second National Bank Of Aurora. As of 2021Q2, Old Second National Bank Of Aurora owns 311 stocks with a total value of $362 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) - 310,472 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. New Position Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 53,961 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.83% iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) - 358,175 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.99% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 104,614 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.91% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 64,582 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27%

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.33%. The holding were 310,472 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora initiated holding in Badger Meter Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.92 and $99.26, with an estimated average price of $94.51. The stock is now traded at around $107.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 28,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora initiated holding in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $166.47 and $195.7, with an estimated average price of $183.39. The stock is now traded at around $244.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,219 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.58 and $63.43, with an estimated average price of $61.15. The stock is now traded at around $62.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,643 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $40.63 and $44.89, with an estimated average price of $42.76. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $33.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 911 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 29.74%. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $104.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 65,986 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 79.84%. The purchase prices were between $281.34 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $293.32. The stock is now traded at around $270.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,852 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 20.68%. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $455.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,913 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 294.70%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $52.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,009 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 24.31%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $169.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 767 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.47%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $51.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 659 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold out a holding in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $31.68 and $33.07, with an estimated average price of $32.36.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold out a holding in State Street Corporation. The sale prices were between $78.6 and $87.98, with an estimated average price of $84.45.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $24.98 and $25.76, with an estimated average price of $25.34.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $107.17 and $112.19, with an estimated average price of $110.2.