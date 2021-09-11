Artisan Partners Funds Inc Buys LPL Financial Holdings Inc, Entegris Inc, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, Sells Coupa Software Inc, Centene Corp, PagSeguro Digital

New Purchases: LPLA, ENTG, WMS, LULU, BILL, TREX, FTCH,

LPLA, ENTG, WMS, LULU, BILL, TREX, FTCH, Added Positions: BIGC, W, ZI, IR, TRU, DKNG, ROKU, FRC, BURL, BFAM, LYFT, DDOG, FROG, HUBS, CMG, SIVB, NDAQ,

BIGC, W, ZI, IR, TRU, DKNG, ROKU, FRC, BURL, BFAM, LYFT, DDOG, FROG, HUBS, CMG, SIVB, NDAQ, Reduced Positions: SAM, TRMB, BNTX, WST, NYT, ANET, GPN, SWKS, ZNGA, TEAM, VEEV, EXAS, MTCH, CTLT, DXCM, CHGG, FTV, GMAB, GNRC, ARGX, MSCI, TW, ZS, LSCC, SNPS, TDY, BLL, PTON, TYL, A, IPGP, IEX, CGNX, CHWY, SAGE, ASND, EVT, YETI, APTV,

SAM, TRMB, BNTX, WST, NYT, ANET, GPN, SWKS, ZNGA, TEAM, VEEV, EXAS, MTCH, CTLT, DXCM, CHGG, FTV, GMAB, GNRC, ARGX, MSCI, TW, ZS, LSCC, SNPS, TDY, BLL, PTON, TYL, A, IPGP, IEX, CGNX, CHWY, SAGE, ASND, EVT, YETI, APTV, Sold Out: COUP, CNC, PAGS, FIS, NUAN, OKTA, IRTC,

Investment company Artisan Partners Funds Inc Current Portfolio ) buys LPL Financial Holdings Inc, Entegris Inc, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc, Bill.com Holdings Inc, sells Coupa Software Inc, Centene Corp, PagSeguro Digital, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Boston Beer Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Artisan Partners Funds Inc. As of 2021Q2, Artisan Partners Funds Inc owns 64 stocks with a total value of $7.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Global Payments Inc (GPN) - 1,752,353 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.12% HubSpot Inc (HUBS) - 530,834 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29% Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM) - 1,088,837 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.12% Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) - 858,608 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.08% Zynga Inc (ZNGA) - 22,658,319 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.27%

Artisan Partners Funds Inc initiated holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $134.61 and $156.7, with an estimated average price of $145.39. The stock is now traded at around $144.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 465,757 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Artisan Partners Funds Inc initiated holding in Entegris Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.61 and $123.26, with an estimated average price of $114.92. The stock is now traded at around $120.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 478,769 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Artisan Partners Funds Inc initiated holding in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $117, with an estimated average price of $110.91. The stock is now traded at around $117.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 498,246 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Artisan Partners Funds Inc initiated holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The purchase prices were between $298.75 and $366.66, with an estimated average price of $328.46. The stock is now traded at around $425.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 152,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Artisan Partners Funds Inc initiated holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.33 and $189.97, with an estimated average price of $156.32. The stock is now traded at around $281.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 298,962 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Artisan Partners Funds Inc initiated holding in Trex Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.54 and $109.95, with an estimated average price of $100.67. The stock is now traded at around $112.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 374,301 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Artisan Partners Funds Inc added to a holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc by 106.83%. The purchase prices were between $42.74 and $64.96, with an estimated average price of $56.61. The stock is now traded at around $54.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 967,553 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Artisan Partners Funds Inc added to a holding in Wayfair Inc by 22.26%. The purchase prices were between $270.97 and $339.15, with an estimated average price of $313.54. The stock is now traded at around $262.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 487,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Artisan Partners Funds Inc added to a holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc by 71.58%. The purchase prices were between $39.71 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $47. The stock is now traded at around $63.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 1,197,008 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Artisan Partners Funds Inc added to a holding in TransUnion by 25.34%. The purchase prices were between $90 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $103.9. The stock is now traded at around $123.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,069,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Artisan Partners Funds Inc added to a holding in DraftKings Inc by 96.44%. The purchase prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $62.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 726,961 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Artisan Partners Funds Inc added to a holding in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc by 33.66%. The purchase prices were between $132.39 and $180.4, with an estimated average price of $150.16. The stock is now traded at around $141.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 257,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Artisan Partners Funds Inc sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $217.36 and $279.31, with an estimated average price of $247.92.

Artisan Partners Funds Inc sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $59.49 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $68.44.

Artisan Partners Funds Inc sold out a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.54 and $56.43, with an estimated average price of $48.11.

Artisan Partners Funds Inc sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $140.61 and $155.69, with an estimated average price of $148.33.

Artisan Partners Funds Inc sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

Artisan Partners Funds Inc sold out a holding in Okta Inc. The sale prices were between $210.72 and $285.35, with an estimated average price of $240.59.

Artisan Partners Funds Inc reduced to a holding in Boston Beer Co Inc by 57.36%. The sale prices were between $970.08 and $1306.45, with an estimated average price of $1123.51. The stock is now traded at around $542.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.83%. Artisan Partners Funds Inc still held 36,914 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Artisan Partners Funds Inc reduced to a holding in Trimble Inc by 29.31%. The sale prices were between $73.84 and $84.12, with an estimated average price of $79.46. The stock is now traded at around $93.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.62%. Artisan Partners Funds Inc still held 1,372,529 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Artisan Partners Funds Inc reduced to a holding in BioNTech SE by 51.19%. The sale prices were between $109.19 and $241.49, with an estimated average price of $186.49. The stock is now traded at around $349.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.55%. Artisan Partners Funds Inc still held 344,096 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Artisan Partners Funds Inc reduced to a holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc by 21.85%. The sale prices were between $281.78 and $363.2, with an estimated average price of $329.23. The stock is now traded at around $459.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.46%. Artisan Partners Funds Inc still held 422,368 shares as of 2021-06-30.