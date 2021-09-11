Artisan Partners Funds Inc Buys LPL Financial Holdings Inc, Entegris Inc, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, Sells Coupa Software Inc, Centene Corp, PagSeguro Digital

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Artisan Partners Funds Inc Buys LPL Financial Holdings Inc, Entegris Inc, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, Sells Coupa Software Inc, Centene Corp, PagSeguro Digital

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Artisan Partners Funds Inc (Current Portfolio) buys LPL Financial Holdings Inc, Entegris Inc, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc, Bill.com Holdings Inc, sells Coupa Software Inc, Centene Corp, PagSeguro Digital, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Boston Beer Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Artisan Partners Funds Inc. As of 2021Q2, Artisan Partners Funds Inc owns 64 stocks with a total value of $7.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Artisan Mid Cap Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/artisan+mid+cap+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Artisan Mid Cap Fund
  1. Global Payments Inc (GPN) - 1,752,353 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.12%
  2. HubSpot Inc (HUBS) - 530,834 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29%
  3. Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM) - 1,088,837 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.12%
  4. Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) - 858,608 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.08%
  5. Zynga Inc (ZNGA) - 22,658,319 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.27%
New Purchase: LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA)

Artisan Partners Funds Inc initiated holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $134.61 and $156.7, with an estimated average price of $145.39. The stock is now traded at around $144.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 465,757 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Entegris Inc (ENTG)

Artisan Partners Funds Inc initiated holding in Entegris Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.61 and $123.26, with an estimated average price of $114.92. The stock is now traded at around $120.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 478,769 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS)

Artisan Partners Funds Inc initiated holding in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $117, with an estimated average price of $110.91. The stock is now traded at around $117.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 498,246 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)

Artisan Partners Funds Inc initiated holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The purchase prices were between $298.75 and $366.66, with an estimated average price of $328.46. The stock is now traded at around $425.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 152,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL)

Artisan Partners Funds Inc initiated holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.33 and $189.97, with an estimated average price of $156.32. The stock is now traded at around $281.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 298,962 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Trex Co Inc (TREX)

Artisan Partners Funds Inc initiated holding in Trex Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.54 and $109.95, with an estimated average price of $100.67. The stock is now traded at around $112.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 374,301 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BigCommerce Holdings Inc (BIGC)

Artisan Partners Funds Inc added to a holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc by 106.83%. The purchase prices were between $42.74 and $64.96, with an estimated average price of $56.61. The stock is now traded at around $54.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 967,553 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Wayfair Inc (W)

Artisan Partners Funds Inc added to a holding in Wayfair Inc by 22.26%. The purchase prices were between $270.97 and $339.15, with an estimated average price of $313.54. The stock is now traded at around $262.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 487,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI)

Artisan Partners Funds Inc added to a holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc by 71.58%. The purchase prices were between $39.71 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $47. The stock is now traded at around $63.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 1,197,008 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: TransUnion (TRU)

Artisan Partners Funds Inc added to a holding in TransUnion by 25.34%. The purchase prices were between $90 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $103.9. The stock is now traded at around $123.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,069,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Artisan Partners Funds Inc added to a holding in DraftKings Inc by 96.44%. The purchase prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $62.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 726,961 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM)

Artisan Partners Funds Inc added to a holding in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc by 33.66%. The purchase prices were between $132.39 and $180.4, with an estimated average price of $150.16. The stock is now traded at around $141.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 257,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)

Artisan Partners Funds Inc sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $217.36 and $279.31, with an estimated average price of $247.92.

Sold Out: Centene Corp (CNC)

Artisan Partners Funds Inc sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $59.49 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $68.44.

Sold Out: PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)

Artisan Partners Funds Inc sold out a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.54 and $56.43, with an estimated average price of $48.11.

Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Artisan Partners Funds Inc sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $140.61 and $155.69, with an estimated average price of $148.33.

Sold Out: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)

Artisan Partners Funds Inc sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

Sold Out: Okta Inc (OKTA)

Artisan Partners Funds Inc sold out a holding in Okta Inc. The sale prices were between $210.72 and $285.35, with an estimated average price of $240.59.

Reduced: Boston Beer Co Inc (SAM)

Artisan Partners Funds Inc reduced to a holding in Boston Beer Co Inc by 57.36%. The sale prices were between $970.08 and $1306.45, with an estimated average price of $1123.51. The stock is now traded at around $542.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.83%. Artisan Partners Funds Inc still held 36,914 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Trimble Inc (TRMB)

Artisan Partners Funds Inc reduced to a holding in Trimble Inc by 29.31%. The sale prices were between $73.84 and $84.12, with an estimated average price of $79.46. The stock is now traded at around $93.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.62%. Artisan Partners Funds Inc still held 1,372,529 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: BioNTech SE (BNTX)

Artisan Partners Funds Inc reduced to a holding in BioNTech SE by 51.19%. The sale prices were between $109.19 and $241.49, with an estimated average price of $186.49. The stock is now traded at around $349.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.55%. Artisan Partners Funds Inc still held 344,096 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST)

Artisan Partners Funds Inc reduced to a holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc by 21.85%. The sale prices were between $281.78 and $363.2, with an estimated average price of $329.23. The stock is now traded at around $459.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.46%. Artisan Partners Funds Inc still held 422,368 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Artisan Mid Cap Fund. Also check out:

1. Artisan Mid Cap Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Artisan Mid Cap Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Artisan Mid Cap Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Artisan Mid Cap Fund keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider