Bny Mellon Opportunity Funds Buys Phillips 66, Tronox Holdings PLC, Nutrien, Sells Barrick Gold Corp, West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, Lundin Mining Corp

insider
Sep 17, 2021
Investment company Bny Mellon Opportunity Funds (Current Portfolio) buys Phillips 66, Tronox Holdings PLC, Nutrien, Kinross Gold Corp, CF Industries Holdings Inc, sells Barrick Gold Corp, West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, Lundin Mining Corp, Louisiana-Pacific Corp, Southern Copper Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bny Mellon Opportunity Funds. As of 2021Q2, Bny Mellon Opportunity Funds owns 40 stocks with a total value of $459 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BNY Mellon Natural Resources Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bny+mellon+natural+resources+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BNY Mellon Natural Resources Fund
  1. ConocoPhillips (COP) - 361,968 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.79%
  2. CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) - 426,115 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.07%
  3. Hess Corp (HES) - 250,706 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.09%
  4. Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) - 360,849 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.21%
  5. Valero Energy Corp (VLO) - 268,316 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.21%
New Purchase: Tronox Holdings PLC (TROX)

Bny Mellon Opportunity Funds initiated holding in Tronox Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $24.49, with an estimated average price of $21.88. The stock is now traded at around $24.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 313,805 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nutrien Ltd (NTR)

Bny Mellon Opportunity Funds initiated holding in Nutrien Ltd. The purchase prices were between $52.83 and $65.04, with an estimated average price of $59.06. The stock is now traded at around $63.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 97,307 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Stem Inc (STEM)

Bny Mellon Opportunity Funds initiated holding in Stem Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $36.81, with an estimated average price of $25.86. The stock is now traded at around $23.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 96,267 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Peridot Acquisition Corp (PDAC)

Bny Mellon Opportunity Funds initiated holding in Peridot Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $12.18, with an estimated average price of $10.73. The stock is now traded at around $11.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 122,283 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Phillips 66 (PSX)

Bny Mellon Opportunity Funds added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 136.35%. The purchase prices were between $74.95 and $92.56, with an estimated average price of $84.35. The stock is now traded at around $65.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 197,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Kinross Gold Corp (K)

Bny Mellon Opportunity Funds added to a holding in Kinross Gold Corp by 45.46%. The purchase prices were between $7.75 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $9.11. The stock is now traded at around $7.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 2,807,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF)

Bny Mellon Opportunity Funds added to a holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc by 25.07%. The purchase prices were between $45.2 and $55.56, with an estimated average price of $50.7. The stock is now traded at around $49.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 426,115 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Enel SpA (ENEL)

Bny Mellon Opportunity Funds added to a holding in Enel SpA by 97.28%. The purchase prices were between $7.83 and $8.74, with an estimated average price of $8.25. The stock is now traded at around $7.001000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 841,138 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)

Bny Mellon Opportunity Funds added to a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp by 21.24%. The purchase prices were between $23.2 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $26.82. The stock is now traded at around $27.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 650,274 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Coeur Mining Inc (CDE)

Bny Mellon Opportunity Funds added to a holding in Coeur Mining Inc by 41.33%. The purchase prices were between $8.08 and $11.04, with an estimated average price of $9.64. The stock is now traded at around $6.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 1,160,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Barrick Gold Corp (ABX)

Bny Mellon Opportunity Funds sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $24.93 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $27.6.

Sold Out: West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd (WFG)

Bny Mellon Opportunity Funds sold out a holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd. The sale prices were between $84.14 and $106.42, with an estimated average price of $94.28.

Sold Out: Lundin Mining Corp (LUN)

Bny Mellon Opportunity Funds sold out a holding in Lundin Mining Corp. The sale prices were between $10.27 and $15.87, with an estimated average price of $13.5.

Sold Out: Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX)

Bny Mellon Opportunity Funds sold out a holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $55.46 and $73.55, with an estimated average price of $63.74.

Sold Out: Southern Copper Corp (SCCO)

Bny Mellon Opportunity Funds sold out a holding in Southern Copper Corp. The sale prices were between $59.41 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $70.04.

Sold Out: Star Peak Energy Transition Corp (STPK)

Bny Mellon Opportunity Funds sold out a holding in Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. The sale prices were between $22.99 and $31.14, with an estimated average price of $26.36.



Here is the complete portfolio of BNY Mellon Natural Resources Fund. Also check out:

1. BNY Mellon Natural Resources Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. BNY Mellon Natural Resources Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BNY Mellon Natural Resources Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BNY Mellon Natural Resources Fund keeps buying
