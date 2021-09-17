Bny Mellon Opportunity Funds Buys Phillips 66, Tronox Holdings PLC, Nutrien, Sells Barrick Gold Corp, West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, Lundin Mining Corp

New Purchases: TROX, NTR, STEM, PDAC,

Investment company Bny Mellon Opportunity Funds Current Portfolio ) buys Phillips 66, Tronox Holdings PLC, Nutrien, Kinross Gold Corp, CF Industries Holdings Inc, sells Barrick Gold Corp, West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, Lundin Mining Corp, Louisiana-Pacific Corp, Southern Copper Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bny Mellon Opportunity Funds. As of 2021Q2, Bny Mellon Opportunity Funds owns 40 stocks with a total value of $459 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ConocoPhillips (COP) - 361,968 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.79% CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) - 426,115 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.07% Hess Corp (HES) - 250,706 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.09% Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) - 360,849 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.21% Valero Energy Corp (VLO) - 268,316 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.21%

Bny Mellon Opportunity Funds initiated holding in Tronox Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $24.49, with an estimated average price of $21.88. The stock is now traded at around $24.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 313,805 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bny Mellon Opportunity Funds initiated holding in Nutrien Ltd. The purchase prices were between $52.83 and $65.04, with an estimated average price of $59.06. The stock is now traded at around $63.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 97,307 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bny Mellon Opportunity Funds initiated holding in Stem Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $36.81, with an estimated average price of $25.86. The stock is now traded at around $23.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 96,267 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bny Mellon Opportunity Funds initiated holding in Peridot Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $12.18, with an estimated average price of $10.73. The stock is now traded at around $11.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 122,283 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bny Mellon Opportunity Funds added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 136.35%. The purchase prices were between $74.95 and $92.56, with an estimated average price of $84.35. The stock is now traded at around $65.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 197,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bny Mellon Opportunity Funds added to a holding in Kinross Gold Corp by 45.46%. The purchase prices were between $7.75 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $9.11. The stock is now traded at around $7.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 2,807,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bny Mellon Opportunity Funds added to a holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc by 25.07%. The purchase prices were between $45.2 and $55.56, with an estimated average price of $50.7. The stock is now traded at around $49.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 426,115 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bny Mellon Opportunity Funds added to a holding in Enel SpA by 97.28%. The purchase prices were between $7.83 and $8.74, with an estimated average price of $8.25. The stock is now traded at around $7.001000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 841,138 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bny Mellon Opportunity Funds added to a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp by 21.24%. The purchase prices were between $23.2 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $26.82. The stock is now traded at around $27.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 650,274 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bny Mellon Opportunity Funds added to a holding in Coeur Mining Inc by 41.33%. The purchase prices were between $8.08 and $11.04, with an estimated average price of $9.64. The stock is now traded at around $6.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 1,160,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bny Mellon Opportunity Funds sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $24.93 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $27.6.

Bny Mellon Opportunity Funds sold out a holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd. The sale prices were between $84.14 and $106.42, with an estimated average price of $94.28.

Bny Mellon Opportunity Funds sold out a holding in Lundin Mining Corp. The sale prices were between $10.27 and $15.87, with an estimated average price of $13.5.

Bny Mellon Opportunity Funds sold out a holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $55.46 and $73.55, with an estimated average price of $63.74.

Bny Mellon Opportunity Funds sold out a holding in Southern Copper Corp. The sale prices were between $59.41 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $70.04.

Bny Mellon Opportunity Funds sold out a holding in Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. The sale prices were between $22.99 and $31.14, with an estimated average price of $26.36.