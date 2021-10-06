Cooper Financial Group Buys Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Technology ETF, iShares MBS ETF, Sells BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr

- New Purchases: SCHJ, IYW, TLH, COMT, SWAN, JMST, KEMQ, FTLS, TIP, JEPI, CROX, KBWD, CNBS, IXN, CHRW, SCHG, ERTH, INMD, FLCB, DOW, PAVE, VIG, EA, INTU, SPFF, SO, CUBE, JPUS, EUSB, SCHI, MCK, FRC, BDCZ, AEP,
- Added Positions: MBB, FALN, SCHP, EFG, IJH, IUSB, ILMN, SPYV, FB, IXUS, SPYG, AAPL, IHI, ITOT, RSP, SPAB, MSFT, FFWM, PYPL, IJR, SPY, NLY, SRE, GM, MDYG, MDYV, SCHD, SPSB, TOTL, BBY, NEE, IBM, LRCX, NAC, V, ABBV, GOOG, ESGD, ADBE, AME, AMGN, BIO, BMY, CSCO, DHR, ETN, GS, HD, KLAC, LH, SPGI, PEP, PRFT, CRM, SBUX, TROW, TGT, TPX, RTX, WPC, WMT, ZBRA, TMUS, AVGO, FTNT, LEA, APTV, MEDP, DBX, OTIS, IWM, IYE, QAI, REMX, SPEM, SPSM, MMM, MO, IVZ, BP, BLK, C, CMCSA, DUK, EMR, F, MNST, HSY, IEX, TT, INTC, IP, JPM, MRK, NFLX, OHI, OKE, PNC, PFE, TD, USB, VLO, WBA, WFC, IGR, MA, PM, SSNC, NOVT, PNR, GHY, BABA, NOMD, QRVO, ETSY, YETI, DSI, EAGG, IEFA,
- Reduced Positions: GOVT, MTUM, XSOE, FTEC, ESGU, JPST, IXG, XLE, SPLG, VLUE, IGSB, SCHA, ESGE, IWP, AGNC, VO, ROK, NVDA, VWO, VEA, LDUR, BA, AOA, SQ, FPF, LUV, QCOM, PALL, TMKRU, KEYS, BTZ, VZ, UNH,
- Sold Out: IGLB, JKH, MU, USHY, SWKS, APPS, PSLV, SAGE, XLI, XLB, KWEB, BEN, ANET, ZM, FPE, IEF, CEF, PII, MKSI, GE, XAR, LQD, CTRN,
- iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 452,793 shares, 9.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.74%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 757,889 shares, 7.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.68%
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 426,265 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.93%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 147,866 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25%
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 187,876 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.91%
Cooper Financial Group initiated holding in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.99 and $51.22, with an estimated average price of $51.09. The stock is now traded at around $51.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 268,553 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)
Cooper Financial Group initiated holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $98.92 and $108.8, with an estimated average price of $104.28. The stock is now traded at around $102.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 85,976 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH)
Cooper Financial Group initiated holding in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $146.37 and $152.94, with an estimated average price of $150.48. The stock is now traded at around $146.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 22,847 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (COMT)
Cooper Financial Group initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.1 and $35.94, with an estimated average price of $34.28. The stock is now traded at around $36.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 93,198 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN)
Cooper Financial Group initiated holding in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.23 and $35.95, with an estimated average price of $35.24. The stock is now traded at around $34.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 69,074 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)
Cooper Financial Group initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $51.06. The stock is now traded at around $51.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 46,378 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
Cooper Financial Group added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 229.75%. The purchase prices were between $107.9 and $108.7, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $108.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 100,429 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)
Cooper Financial Group added to a holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 127.13%. The purchase prices were between $29.76 and $30.44, with an estimated average price of $30.05. The stock is now traded at around $29.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 275,294 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
Cooper Financial Group added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 1517.15%. The purchase prices were between $61.5 and $63.42, with an estimated average price of $62.72. The stock is now traded at around $62.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 76,491 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)
Cooper Financial Group added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.91%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $113.94, with an estimated average price of $110.09. The stock is now traded at around $105.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 187,876 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Cooper Financial Group added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 519.63%. The purchase prices were between $255.51 and $276.04, with an estimated average price of $268.1. The stock is now traded at around $265.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 7,355 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Illumina Inc (ILMN)
Cooper Financial Group added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 142.15%. The purchase prices were between $405.61 and $524.84, with an estimated average price of $472.7. The stock is now traded at around $392.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,758 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET (IGLB)
Cooper Financial Group sold out a holding in iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $69.1 and $71.88, with an estimated average price of $70.67.Sold Out: iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (JKH)
Cooper Financial Group sold out a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $67.2 and $73.35, with an estimated average price of $70.62.Sold Out: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Cooper Financial Group sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $70.23 and $82, with an estimated average price of $75.15.Sold Out: iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY)
Cooper Financial Group sold out a holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $40.82 and $41.63, with an estimated average price of $41.22.Sold Out: Digital Turbine Inc (APPS)
Cooper Financial Group sold out a holding in Digital Turbine Inc. The sale prices were between $47.9 and $78.25, with an estimated average price of $62.13.Sold Out: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)
Cooper Financial Group sold out a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $164.78 and $196.67, with an estimated average price of $182.96.
