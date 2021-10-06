Cooper Financial Group Buys Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Technology ETF, iShares MBS ETF, Sells BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr

New Purchases: SCHJ, IYW, TLH, COMT, SWAN, JMST, KEMQ, FTLS, TIP, JEPI, CROX, KBWD, CNBS, IXN, CHRW, SCHG, ERTH, INMD, FLCB, DOW, PAVE, VIG, EA, INTU, SPFF, SO, CUBE, JPUS, EUSB, SCHI, MCK, FRC, BDCZ, AEP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Technology ETF, iShares MBS ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, sells BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF, iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cooper Financial Group. As of 2021Q3, Cooper Financial Group owns 249 stocks with a total value of $482 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 452,793 shares, 9.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.74% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 757,889 shares, 7.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.68% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 426,265 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.93% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 147,866 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 187,876 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.91%

Cooper Financial Group initiated holding in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.99 and $51.22, with an estimated average price of $51.09. The stock is now traded at around $51.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 268,553 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cooper Financial Group initiated holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $98.92 and $108.8, with an estimated average price of $104.28. The stock is now traded at around $102.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 85,976 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cooper Financial Group initiated holding in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $146.37 and $152.94, with an estimated average price of $150.48. The stock is now traded at around $146.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 22,847 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cooper Financial Group initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.1 and $35.94, with an estimated average price of $34.28. The stock is now traded at around $36.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 93,198 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cooper Financial Group initiated holding in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.23 and $35.95, with an estimated average price of $35.24. The stock is now traded at around $34.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 69,074 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cooper Financial Group initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $51.06. The stock is now traded at around $51.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 46,378 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cooper Financial Group added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 229.75%. The purchase prices were between $107.9 and $108.7, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $108.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 100,429 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cooper Financial Group added to a holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 127.13%. The purchase prices were between $29.76 and $30.44, with an estimated average price of $30.05. The stock is now traded at around $29.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 275,294 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cooper Financial Group added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 1517.15%. The purchase prices were between $61.5 and $63.42, with an estimated average price of $62.72. The stock is now traded at around $62.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 76,491 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cooper Financial Group added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.91%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $113.94, with an estimated average price of $110.09. The stock is now traded at around $105.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 187,876 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cooper Financial Group added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 519.63%. The purchase prices were between $255.51 and $276.04, with an estimated average price of $268.1. The stock is now traded at around $265.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 7,355 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cooper Financial Group added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 142.15%. The purchase prices were between $405.61 and $524.84, with an estimated average price of $472.7. The stock is now traded at around $392.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,758 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cooper Financial Group sold out a holding in iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $69.1 and $71.88, with an estimated average price of $70.67.

Cooper Financial Group sold out a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $67.2 and $73.35, with an estimated average price of $70.62.

Cooper Financial Group sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $70.23 and $82, with an estimated average price of $75.15.

Cooper Financial Group sold out a holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $40.82 and $41.63, with an estimated average price of $41.22.

Cooper Financial Group sold out a holding in Digital Turbine Inc. The sale prices were between $47.9 and $78.25, with an estimated average price of $62.13.

Cooper Financial Group sold out a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $164.78 and $196.67, with an estimated average price of $182.96.