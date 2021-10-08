Bennett Selby Investments Lp Buys Boeing Co, Pinduoduo Inc, LGI Homes Inc, Sells KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

- New Purchases: PDD, LGIH, NVO,
- Added Positions: BA, FB, AMZN, MSFT, BABA, BKNG, V, GOOG, MA, DPZ, BRK.B, CNI, GGG, TJX, UNP, CSCO, ACN, CMCSA, VRSK,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, QSR, VRSN, KO, FFIV, SPY, LSXMA, VTIP,
- Sold Out: KWEB,
For the details of BENNETT SELBY INVESTMENTS LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bennett+selby+investments+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BENNETT SELBY INVESTMENTS LP
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 154,981 shares, 14.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.68%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 49,727 shares, 11.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.48%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,056 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.81%
- Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 3,745 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.43%
- Visa Inc (V) - 39,113 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.56%
Bennett Selby Investments Lp initiated holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.69 and $121.84, with an estimated average price of $97.66. The stock is now traded at around $94.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 7,652 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: LGI Homes Inc (LGIH)
Bennett Selby Investments Lp initiated holding in LGI Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.91 and $173.25, with an estimated average price of $158.06. The stock is now traded at around $141.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 3,726 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)
Bennett Selby Investments Lp initiated holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The purchase prices were between $84.42 and $106.62, with an estimated average price of $96.57. The stock is now traded at around $98.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,985 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
Bennett Selby Investments Lp added to a holding in Boeing Co by 298.39%. The purchase prices were between $206.99 and $239.73, with an estimated average price of $223.15. The stock is now traded at around $226.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 5,936 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Bennett Selby Investments Lp added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 21.79%. The purchase prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3. The stock is now traded at around $156.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 13,965 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)
Bennett Selby Investments Lp sold out a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $68.27, with an estimated average price of $52.47.
Here is the complete portfolio of BENNETT SELBY INVESTMENTS LP. Also check out:
1. BENNETT SELBY INVESTMENTS LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. BENNETT SELBY INVESTMENTS LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BENNETT SELBY INVESTMENTS LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BENNETT SELBY INVESTMENTS LP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment