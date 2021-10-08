Bennett Selby Investments Lp Buys Boeing Co, Pinduoduo Inc, LGI Homes Inc, Sells KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

New Purchases: PDD, LGIH, NVO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Boeing Co, Pinduoduo Inc, LGI Homes Inc, Novo Nordisk A/S, Alibaba Group Holding, sells KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bennett Selby Investments Lp. As of 2021Q3, Bennett Selby Investments Lp owns 54 stocks with a total value of $153 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 154,981 shares, 14.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.68% Facebook Inc (FB) - 49,727 shares, 11.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.48% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,056 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.81% Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 3,745 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.43% Visa Inc (V) - 39,113 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.56%

Bennett Selby Investments Lp initiated holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.69 and $121.84, with an estimated average price of $97.66. The stock is now traded at around $94.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 7,652 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bennett Selby Investments Lp initiated holding in LGI Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.91 and $173.25, with an estimated average price of $158.06. The stock is now traded at around $141.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 3,726 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bennett Selby Investments Lp initiated holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The purchase prices were between $84.42 and $106.62, with an estimated average price of $96.57. The stock is now traded at around $98.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,985 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bennett Selby Investments Lp added to a holding in Boeing Co by 298.39%. The purchase prices were between $206.99 and $239.73, with an estimated average price of $223.15. The stock is now traded at around $226.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 5,936 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bennett Selby Investments Lp added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 21.79%. The purchase prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3. The stock is now traded at around $156.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 13,965 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bennett Selby Investments Lp sold out a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $68.27, with an estimated average price of $52.47.