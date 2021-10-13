Chatham Capital Group, Inc. Buys iShares Gold Trust, Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Sells Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp, Digital Realty Trust Inc, Proto Labs Inc

- New Purchases: IAU, BSCQ, MTRN, WY, SHW, XNTK, LIT, PSCF, BBY, CACC, DHI, NFJ,
- Added Positions: PFF, VEU, HYG, VB, VNQ, VIG, GVI, SPGI, LOW, CMCSA, UNP, INTC, NEE, V, MUB, PEP, PLOW, FPE, MA, BSV, VZ, ORCL, HON, IGV, SPY, ANIK, VTI, FIBK, ADUS, UNH, UPS, SLP, PFE, NKE, LLY, CRVL, KO, AXP, USPH, VO, XLV, XSD,
- Reduced Positions: FLOT, VMBS, DLR, ECL, FOXF, ABBV, VGT, GOOG, SMB, HDV, PSX, AAPL, ICE, JNJ, LMT, YETI, LMAT, UTHR, SHOP, UFPT, MRK, SO, RDS.A, ASGN, MMS, JPM, FDX, XOM, CSGS, THRM, VWO, VIS, INGN, MMI, SBSI, KWR, IBM, GTY, BAC, AMGN,
- Sold Out: MNR, PRLB, GBIL, GPC, MKC, EMQQ, GE,
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 236,698 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 87,389 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.36%
- iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 561,861 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 108,982 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13%
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 218,365 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.80%
Chatham Capital Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.62%. The holding were 561,861 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ)
Chatham Capital Group, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.4 and $21.6, with an estimated average price of $21.51. The stock is now traded at around $21.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 226,140 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Materion Corp (MTRN)
Chatham Capital Group, Inc. initiated holding in Materion Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.96 and $76.18, with an estimated average price of $71.65. The stock is now traded at around $70.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 17,870 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)
Chatham Capital Group, Inc. initiated holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The purchase prices were between $32.95 and $37.26, with an estimated average price of $35.04. The stock is now traded at around $37.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 33,365 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
Chatham Capital Group, Inc. initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $273.09 and $308.7, with an estimated average price of $292.63. The stock is now traded at around $291.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,251 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (XNTK)
Chatham Capital Group, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.86 and $166.47, with an estimated average price of $159.89. The stock is now traded at around $157.436600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,050 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
Chatham Capital Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 66.54%. The purchase prices were between $38.38 and $39.33, with an estimated average price of $38.93. The stock is now traded at around $38.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 290,320 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Chatham Capital Group, Inc. added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 46.89%. The purchase prices were between $408.95 and $454.05, with an estimated average price of $433.31. The stock is now traded at around $430.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,770 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)
Chatham Capital Group, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 33.48%. The purchase prices were between $20.38 and $20.68, with an estimated average price of $20.52. The stock is now traded at around $20.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 15,150 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Chatham Capital Group, Inc. added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 29.06%. The purchase prices were between $79.54 and $91.25, with an estimated average price of $88.25. The stock is now traded at around $95.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,239 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Chatham Capital Group, Inc. added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 45.65%. The purchase prices were between $337.38 and $393.26, with an estimated average price of $363.45. The stock is now traded at around $345.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 938 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp (MNR)
Chatham Capital Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $18.42 and $19.35, with an estimated average price of $18.94.Sold Out: Proto Labs Inc (PRLB)
Chatham Capital Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Proto Labs Inc. The sale prices were between $66.6 and $92.67, with an estimated average price of $78.26.Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL)
Chatham Capital Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF. The sale prices were between $100.08 and $100.11, with an estimated average price of $100.1.Sold Out: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC)
Chatham Capital Group, Inc. sold out a holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $81.03 and $88.61, with an estimated average price of $85.93.Sold Out: ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme (EMQQ)
Chatham Capital Group, Inc. sold out a holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The sale prices were between $47.75 and $62.35, with an estimated average price of $53.64.Sold Out: Genuine Parts Co (GPC)
Chatham Capital Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Genuine Parts Co. The sale prices were between $118.38 and $129.52, with an estimated average price of $124.75.
