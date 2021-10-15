Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc Buys Skyworks Solutions Inc, RH, Cambium Networks Corp, Sells American Express Co, Lockheed Martin Corp,

- New Purchases: COST,
- Added Positions: SWKS, ADI, RH, CMBM, CMCSA, HZNP, MPWR, FIVE, PTC, POOL, UBSI, LGIH, EVR, FN, COR, NVEE, EPAM, MED, MTZ, MKTX, CCS, LHCG, KNX, SYNH, PLUS, ABTX, CIEN, CEVA, MC, OLLI, PLNT, RXT, SUPN, PCRX, VRNT, NUVA, LAD, IART, DY, CW, CORT, BCO, BLKB,
- Reduced Positions: AXP, IFF, LLY, USB, BRKS,
- Sold Out: LMT, MXIM, FDX, CGNT, CGNT,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 496,858 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 234,715 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 255,059 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 90,634 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14%
- Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 167,525 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16%
Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $394.53 and $467.75, with an estimated average price of $439.33. The stock is now traded at around $450.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 505 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)
Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc by 101.05%. The purchase prices were between $164.78 and $196.67, with an estimated average price of $182.96. The stock is now traded at around $161.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 123,642 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: RH (RH)
Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc added to a holding in RH by 31.52%. The purchase prices were between $651.88 and $738.52, with an estimated average price of $688.15. The stock is now traded at around $668.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,403 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Cambium Networks Corp (CMBM)
Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Cambium Networks Corp by 49.25%. The purchase prices were between $33.95 and $47.79, with an estimated average price of $39.61. The stock is now traded at around $33.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 64,560 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $336.05 and $383.48, with an estimated average price of $362.11.Sold Out: (MXIM)
Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $219.29 and $299.67, with an estimated average price of $271.73.Sold Out: Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT)
Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd. The sale prices were between $20.04 and $28.17, with an estimated average price of $25.57.Sold Out: Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT)
Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd. The sale prices were between $20.04 and $28.17, with an estimated average price of $25.57.
