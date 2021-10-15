Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc Buys Skyworks Solutions Inc, RH, Cambium Networks Corp, Sells American Express Co, Lockheed Martin Corp,

New Purchases: COST,

Glendale, WI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Skyworks Solutions Inc, RH, Cambium Networks Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp, sells American Express Co, Lockheed Martin Corp, , FedEx Corp, U.S. Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q3, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc owns 115 stocks with a total value of $978 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 496,858 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 234,715 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 255,059 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 90,634 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 167,525 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16%

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $394.53 and $467.75, with an estimated average price of $439.33. The stock is now traded at around $450.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 505 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc by 101.05%. The purchase prices were between $164.78 and $196.67, with an estimated average price of $182.96. The stock is now traded at around $161.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 123,642 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc added to a holding in RH by 31.52%. The purchase prices were between $651.88 and $738.52, with an estimated average price of $688.15. The stock is now traded at around $668.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,403 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Cambium Networks Corp by 49.25%. The purchase prices were between $33.95 and $47.79, with an estimated average price of $39.61. The stock is now traded at around $33.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 64,560 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $336.05 and $383.48, with an estimated average price of $362.11.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $219.29 and $299.67, with an estimated average price of $271.73.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd. The sale prices were between $20.04 and $28.17, with an estimated average price of $25.57.

