Bank Of Stockton Buys BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF, Intuit Inc, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Sells Roche Holding AG, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Stockton, CA, based Investment company Bank Of Stockton (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF, Intuit Inc, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Eversource Energy, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, sells Roche Holding AG, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Phillips 66, Colgate-Palmolive Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bank Of Stockton. As of 2021Q3, Bank Of Stockton owns 120 stocks with a total value of $326 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BANK OF STOCKTON's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bank+of+stockton/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BANK OF STOCKTON
  1. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 153,486 shares, 12.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 79,961 shares, 10.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.07%
  3. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 209,991 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89%
  4. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 204,663 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10%
  5. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 199,675 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51%
New Purchase: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Bank Of Stockton initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $147.65 and $159.42, with an estimated average price of $154.06. The stock is now traded at around $157.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,440 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Intuit Inc (INTU)

Bank Of Stockton initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $491.05 and $577.92, with an estimated average price of $538.69. The stock is now traded at around $564.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 395 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Eversource Energy (ES)

Bank Of Stockton initiated holding in Eversource Energy. The purchase prices were between $79.86 and $92.62, with an estimated average price of $86.81. The stock is now traded at around $85.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,490 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)

Bank Of Stockton added to a holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 59.32%. The purchase prices were between $65.38 and $71.48, with an estimated average price of $68.29. The stock is now traded at around $68.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 93,503 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Bank Of Stockton added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 91.37%. The purchase prices were between $45.24 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $49.03. The stock is now traded at around $57.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,410 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Bank Of Stockton added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.10%. The purchase prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38. The stock is now traded at around $231.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,622 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Roche Holding AG (RHHBY)

Bank Of Stockton sold out a holding in Roche Holding AG. The sale prices were between $44.81 and $50.76, with an estimated average price of $48.22.

Sold Out: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

Bank Of Stockton sold out a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $467.11 and $504.69, with an estimated average price of $490.06.

Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Bank Of Stockton sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $161.32 and $171.17, with an estimated average price of $167.4.

Sold Out: Phillips 66 (PSX)

Bank Of Stockton sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $64.27 and $87.9, with an estimated average price of $72.58.

Sold Out: Universal Display Corp (OLED)

Bank Of Stockton sold out a holding in Universal Display Corp. The sale prices were between $170.96 and $234.49, with an estimated average price of $207.32.

Sold Out: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)

Bank Of Stockton sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $75.58 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $79.42.



Here is the complete portfolio of BANK OF STOCKTON. Also check out:

1. BANK OF STOCKTON's Undervalued Stocks
2. BANK OF STOCKTON's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BANK OF STOCKTON's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BANK OF STOCKTON keeps buying
