Bank Of Stockton Buys BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF, Intuit Inc, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Sells Roche Holding AG, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF

- New Purchases: INTU, XLK, ES,
- Added Positions: ICF, IVV, VTIP, IVE, SCZ, XLE, CWB, VNQ, VTI, JPM, PFE, PYPL, SPY, AMD, EMR, IBM,
- Reduced Positions: BIV, EEM, EFA, MSFT, CAG, DG, CVX, KLAC, SO, AAPL, PGR, DIS, CMI, AMZN, ADBE, IJK, HD, IWF, WSM, QCOM, PH, PPG, V, GOOG, DHR, COST, BDX, ADI, IJT, AWK, FB, WAT, ABBV, WMT, TSM, SYK, PEP, MCD, T, RE, GD, DE, MNST, NKE, ICE, ISRG, JNJ, LRCX, LEN, MMM, ACN, ABT, MDT, AMT, ALB, KO, EA, HON, KMI, FISV, GIS, WM, VZ, LOW, PG, SPGI, PKG,
- Sold Out: RHHBY, MDY, GLD, PSX, CL, INTC, OLED,
These are the top 5 holdings of BANK OF STOCKTON
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 153,486 shares, 12.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 79,961 shares, 10.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.07%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 209,991 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89%
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 204,663 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10%
- iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 199,675 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51%
Bank Of Stockton initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $147.65 and $159.42, with an estimated average price of $154.06. The stock is now traded at around $157.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,440 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Intuit Inc (INTU)
Bank Of Stockton initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $491.05 and $577.92, with an estimated average price of $538.69. The stock is now traded at around $564.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 395 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Eversource Energy (ES)
Bank Of Stockton initiated holding in Eversource Energy. The purchase prices were between $79.86 and $92.62, with an estimated average price of $86.81. The stock is now traded at around $85.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,490 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)
Bank Of Stockton added to a holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 59.32%. The purchase prices were between $65.38 and $71.48, with an estimated average price of $68.29. The stock is now traded at around $68.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 93,503 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Bank Of Stockton added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 91.37%. The purchase prices were between $45.24 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $49.03. The stock is now traded at around $57.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,410 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Bank Of Stockton added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.10%. The purchase prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38. The stock is now traded at around $231.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,622 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Roche Holding AG (RHHBY)
Bank Of Stockton sold out a holding in Roche Holding AG. The sale prices were between $44.81 and $50.76, with an estimated average price of $48.22.Sold Out: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)
Bank Of Stockton sold out a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $467.11 and $504.69, with an estimated average price of $490.06.Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Bank Of Stockton sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $161.32 and $171.17, with an estimated average price of $167.4.Sold Out: Phillips 66 (PSX)
Bank Of Stockton sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $64.27 and $87.9, with an estimated average price of $72.58.Sold Out: Universal Display Corp (OLED)
Bank Of Stockton sold out a holding in Universal Display Corp. The sale prices were between $170.96 and $234.49, with an estimated average price of $207.32.Sold Out: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)
Bank Of Stockton sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $75.58 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $79.42.
