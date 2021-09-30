Logo
ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF Buys Netflix Inc, HubSpot Inc, Eaton Corp PLC, Sells Zoetis Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Amgen Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (Current Portfolio) buys Netflix Inc, HubSpot Inc, Eaton Corp PLC, Match Group Inc, DocuSign Inc, sells Zoetis Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Amgen Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, VMware Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF. As of 2021Q3, ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF owns 71 stocks with a total value of $214 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clearbridge+all+cap+growth+esg+etf/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,968 shares, 7.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.30%
  2. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 31,140 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.34%
  3. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 32,135 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.33%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,209 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.33%
  5. Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 14,453 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.32%
New Purchase: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $510.72 and $610.34, with an estimated average price of $550.68. The stock is now traded at around $609.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: HubSpot Inc (HUBS)

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF initiated holding in HubSpot Inc. The purchase prices were between $550.72 and $734.28, with an estimated average price of $644.36. The stock is now traded at around $726.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 3,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF initiated holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $149.19 and $170.21, with an estimated average price of $159.79. The stock is now traded at around $170.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 10,203 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF added to a holding in Match Group Inc by 249.04%. The purchase prices were between $130.97 and $165.86, with an estimated average price of $152.33. The stock is now traded at around $131.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 9,773 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 55.03%. The purchase prices were between $256.89 and $310.05, with an estimated average price of $288.31. The stock is now traded at around $145.406300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 10,086 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Alcon Inc (ALC)

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF added to a holding in Alcon Inc by 67.58%. The purchase prices were between $68.18 and $87.25, with an estimated average price of $76.98. The stock is now traded at around $83.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 21,780 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Lyft Inc (LYFT)

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF added to a holding in Lyft Inc by 22.14%. The purchase prices were between $45.89 and $62.79, with an estimated average price of $53.1. The stock is now traded at around $39.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 19,214 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $189.29 and $209.69, with an estimated average price of $201.78.

Sold Out: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $218.23 and $234.5, with an estimated average price of $227.34.

Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $212.27 and $248.7, with an estimated average price of $230.39.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Sold Out: VMware Inc (VMW)

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $138.03 and $159.48, with an estimated average price of $151.63.

Sold Out: Nucor Corp (NUE)

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF sold out a holding in Nucor Corp. The sale prices were between $90.04 and $126.17, with an estimated average price of $106.28.



Here is the complete portfolio of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF. Also check out:

