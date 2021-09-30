Infusive US Trust Buys Nike Inc, Tencent Holdings, Fast Retailing Co, Sells Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc, Nongfu Spring Co

New Purchases: NKE, 9983, DASH, UMG,

Investment company Infusive US Trust Current Portfolio ) buys Nike Inc, Tencent Holdings, Fast Retailing Co, DoorDash Inc, Universal Music Group NV, sells Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc, Nongfu Spring Co, Zillow Group Inc, Porsche Automobil Holding SE during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Infusive US Trust. As of 2021Q3, Infusive US Trust owns 76 stocks with a total value of $42 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700) - 34,919 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.25% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 595 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.25% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 699 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.16% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 12,937 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.59% Visa Inc (V) - 8,195 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.79%

Infusive US Trust initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $145.23 and $173.85, with an estimated average price of $163. The stock is now traded at around $168.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 6,274 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Infusive US Trust initiated holding in Fast Retailing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $71030 and $83830, with an estimated average price of $76060. The stock is now traded at around $68630.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 418 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Infusive US Trust initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.33 and $222.91, with an estimated average price of $191.19. The stock is now traded at around $161.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 1,210 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Infusive US Trust initiated holding in Universal Music Group NV. The purchase prices were between $23 and $25.1, with an estimated average price of $23.59. The stock is now traded at around $25.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 4,365 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Infusive US Trust added to a holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd by 31.25%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $574.5, with an estimated average price of $487.84. The stock is now traded at around $463.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 34,919 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Infusive US Trust added to a holding in Kuaishou Technology by 35.28%. The purchase prices were between $65.75 and $183.2, with an estimated average price of $105.89. The stock is now traded at around $86.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 27,322 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Infusive US Trust sold out a holding in Nongfu Spring Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $36.8 and $45.05, with an estimated average price of $40.36.

Infusive US Trust sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $85.66 and $120.6, with an estimated average price of $101.34.

Infusive US Trust sold out a holding in Porsche Automobil Holding SE. The sale prices were between $79.94 and $94.5, with an estimated average price of $88.06.

Infusive US Trust sold out a holding in Smoore International Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $32.4 and $46.1, with an estimated average price of $39.79.

Infusive US Trust sold out a holding in Haidilao International Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.4 and $48.05, with an estimated average price of $33.66.

Infusive US Trust sold out a holding in Kao Corp. The sale prices were between $6574 and $6961, with an estimated average price of $6750.95.