Infusive US Trust Buys Nike Inc, Tencent Holdings, Fast Retailing Co, Sells Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc, Nongfu Spring Co

- New Purchases: NKE, 9983, DASH, UMG,
- Added Positions: 00700, 09988, 01024, MC, NPN, ADS, ABI, NTES, RMS, PDD, HEIA, KHC, ROKU, BATS, MTCH, 7974, 603288, 06618,
- Reduced Positions: GOOGL, AAPL, FB, V, DIS, 03690, NFLX, AMZN, MELI, NESN, MA, SNAP, PEP, 002714, MCD, EL, KO, JD, TJX, CHWY, 002304, MNST, PM, CMG, 000858, 000568, RACE, DHER, VIV, 02313, KMB, LULU, MDLZ, ROST, SBUX, PRX, PINS, YUM, OR, BN, KDP, MO, 02020, GIS, CL, 601888, HSY, STZ, BF.B,
- Sold Out: 09633, Z, PAH3, 06969, 06862, 4452,
These are the top 5 holdings of INFUSIVE(R) COMPOUNDING GLOBAL EQUITIES ETF
- Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700) - 34,919 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.25%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 595 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.25%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 699 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.16%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 12,937 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.59%
- Visa Inc (V) - 8,195 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.79%
Infusive US Trust initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $145.23 and $173.85, with an estimated average price of $163. The stock is now traded at around $168.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 6,274 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Fast Retailing Co Ltd (9983)
Infusive US Trust initiated holding in Fast Retailing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $71030 and $83830, with an estimated average price of $76060. The stock is now traded at around $68630.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 418 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: DoorDash Inc (DASH)
Infusive US Trust initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.33 and $222.91, with an estimated average price of $191.19. The stock is now traded at around $161.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 1,210 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Universal Music Group NV (UMG)
Infusive US Trust initiated holding in Universal Music Group NV. The purchase prices were between $23 and $25.1, with an estimated average price of $23.59. The stock is now traded at around $25.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 4,365 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700)
Infusive US Trust added to a holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd by 31.25%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $574.5, with an estimated average price of $487.84. The stock is now traded at around $463.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 34,919 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Kuaishou Technology (01024)
Infusive US Trust added to a holding in Kuaishou Technology by 35.28%. The purchase prices were between $65.75 and $183.2, with an estimated average price of $105.89. The stock is now traded at around $86.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 27,322 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Nongfu Spring Co Ltd (09633)
Infusive US Trust sold out a holding in Nongfu Spring Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $36.8 and $45.05, with an estimated average price of $40.36.Sold Out: Zillow Group Inc (Z)
Infusive US Trust sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $85.66 and $120.6, with an estimated average price of $101.34.Sold Out: Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3)
Infusive US Trust sold out a holding in Porsche Automobil Holding SE. The sale prices were between $79.94 and $94.5, with an estimated average price of $88.06.Sold Out: Smoore International Holdings Ltd (06969)
Infusive US Trust sold out a holding in Smoore International Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $32.4 and $46.1, with an estimated average price of $39.79.Sold Out: Haidilao International Holding Ltd (06862)
Infusive US Trust sold out a holding in Haidilao International Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.4 and $48.05, with an estimated average price of $33.66.Sold Out: Kao Corp (4452)
Infusive US Trust sold out a holding in Kao Corp. The sale prices were between $6574 and $6961, with an estimated average price of $6750.95.
