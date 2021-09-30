Penn Series Emerging Markets Equity Fund Buys JD.com Inc, Hindustan Unilever, Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB de CV, Sells Tencent Holdings, Naspers, NetEase Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Penn Series Emerging Markets Equity Fund Buys JD.com Inc, Hindustan Unilever, Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB de CV, Sells Tencent Holdings, Naspers, NetEase Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Penn Series Emerging Markets Equity Fund (Current Portfolio) buys JD.com Inc, Hindustan Unilever, Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB de CV, Shenzhou International Group Holdings, Power Grid Corp Of India, sells Tencent Holdings, Naspers, NetEase Inc, CP All PCL, Hundsun Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Penn Series Emerging Markets Equity Fund. As of 2021Q3, Penn Series Emerging Markets Equity Fund owns 55 stocks with a total value of $125 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Penn Series Emerging Markets Equity Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/penn+series+emerging+markets+equity+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Penn Series Emerging Markets Equity Fund
  1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330) - 516,083 shares, 8.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.87%
  2. HCL Technologies Ltd (HCLTECH) - 339,590 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.55%
  3. JD.com Inc (09618) - 151,531 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. SK Hynix Inc (000660) - 57,587 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.17%
  5. NAVER Corp (035420) - 13,644 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.66%
New Purchase: JD.com Inc (09618)

Penn Series Emerging Markets Equity Fund initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $241.4 and $323.4, with an estimated average price of $287.47. The stock is now traded at around $312.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.36%. The holding were 151,531 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HINDUNILVR)

Penn Series Emerging Markets Equity Fund initiated holding in Hindustan Unilever Ltd. The purchase prices were between $2332.8 and $2812.45, with an estimated average price of $2560.16. The stock is now traded at around $2332.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 79,646 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Power Grid Corp Of India Ltd (POWERGRID)

Penn Series Emerging Markets Equity Fund initiated holding in Power Grid Corp Of India Ltd. The purchase prices were between $167.4 and $195.05, with an estimated average price of $175.85. The stock is now traded at around $202.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 658,397 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: President Chain Store Corp (2912)

Penn Series Emerging Markets Equity Fund initiated holding in President Chain Store Corp. The purchase prices were between $259 and $291, with an estimated average price of $275.46. The stock is now traded at around $275.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 162,130 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Shenzhen Inovance Technology Co Ltd (300124)

Penn Series Emerging Markets Equity Fund initiated holding in Shenzhen Inovance Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $62.81 and $87.56, with an estimated average price of $74.19. The stock is now traded at around $70.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 161,154 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: JD.com Inc (JD)

Penn Series Emerging Markets Equity Fund initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.19 and $83.24, with an estimated average price of $73.86. The stock is now traded at around $79.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 20,385 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (WALMEX)

Penn Series Emerging Markets Equity Fund added to a holding in Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB de CV by 108.23%. The purchase prices were between $62.91 and $73.3, with an estimated average price of $68.56. The stock is now traded at around $73.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 1,284,111 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Shenzhou International Group Holdings Ltd (02313)

Penn Series Emerging Markets Equity Fund added to a holding in Shenzhou International Group Holdings Ltd by 380.21%. The purchase prices were between $154.8 and $193, with an estimated average price of $172.77. The stock is now traded at around $158.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 117,396 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Unilever PLC (UNA)

Penn Series Emerging Markets Equity Fund added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 74.53%. The purchase prices were between $45.96 and $50.97, with an estimated average price of $48.05. The stock is now traded at around $46.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 58,372 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Unilever PLC (UNA)

Penn Series Emerging Markets Equity Fund added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 74.53%. The purchase prices were between $45.96 and $50.97, with an estimated average price of $48.05. The stock is now traded at around $46.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 58,372 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd (KOTAKBANK)

Penn Series Emerging Markets Equity Fund added to a holding in Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd by 75.97%. The purchase prices were between $1641.65 and $2068.2, with an estimated average price of $1790.68. The stock is now traded at around $1896.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 111,265 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Eicher Motors Ltd (EICHERMOT)

Penn Series Emerging Markets Equity Fund added to a holding in Eicher Motors Ltd by 75.74%. The purchase prices were between $2495.85 and $2931, with an estimated average price of $2692.09. The stock is now traded at around $2527.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 65,591 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Naspers Ltd (NPN)

Penn Series Emerging Markets Equity Fund sold out a holding in Naspers Ltd. The sale prices were between $2290.87 and $3011.33, with an estimated average price of $2634.29.

Sold Out: CP All PCL (CPALL-F)

Penn Series Emerging Markets Equity Fund sold out a holding in CP All PCL. The sale prices were between $57.5 and $64, with an estimated average price of $60.48.

Sold Out: Hundsun Technologies Inc (600570)

Penn Series Emerging Markets Equity Fund sold out a holding in Hundsun Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $49.07 and $66.24, with an estimated average price of $56.37.

Sold Out: Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co Ltd (02382)

Penn Series Emerging Markets Equity Fund sold out a holding in Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $204.8 and $251.8, with an estimated average price of $226.24.

Sold Out: Public Bank Bhd (1295)

Penn Series Emerging Markets Equity Fund sold out a holding in Public Bank Bhd. The sale prices were between $3.91 and $4.18, with an estimated average price of $4.04.

Sold Out: Lojas Renner SA (LREN3)

Penn Series Emerging Markets Equity Fund sold out a holding in Lojas Renner SA. The sale prices were between $31.13 and $41.25, with an estimated average price of $36.31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Penn Series Emerging Markets Equity Fund. Also check out:

1. Penn Series Emerging Markets Equity Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Penn Series Emerging Markets Equity Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Penn Series Emerging Markets Equity Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Penn Series Emerging Markets Equity Fund keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider