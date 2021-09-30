Penn Series Emerging Markets Equity Fund Buys JD.com Inc, Hindustan Unilever, Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB de CV, Sells Tencent Holdings, Naspers, NetEase Inc

New Purchases: 09618, HINDUNILVR, POWERGRID, 2912, 300124, JD, WEGE3, 000333, VOLTAS, TOTS3,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JD.com Inc, Hindustan Unilever, Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB de CV, Shenzhou International Group Holdings, Power Grid Corp Of India, sells Tencent Holdings, Naspers, NetEase Inc, CP All PCL, Hundsun Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Penn Series Emerging Markets Equity Fund. As of 2021Q3, Penn Series Emerging Markets Equity Fund owns 55 stocks with a total value of $125 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330) - 516,083 shares, 8.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.87% HCL Technologies Ltd (HCLTECH) - 339,590 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.55% JD.com Inc (09618) - 151,531 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. New Position SK Hynix Inc (000660) - 57,587 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.17% NAVER Corp (035420) - 13,644 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.66%

Penn Series Emerging Markets Equity Fund initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $241.4 and $323.4, with an estimated average price of $287.47. The stock is now traded at around $312.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.36%. The holding were 151,531 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Emerging Markets Equity Fund initiated holding in Hindustan Unilever Ltd. The purchase prices were between $2332.8 and $2812.45, with an estimated average price of $2560.16. The stock is now traded at around $2332.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 79,646 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Emerging Markets Equity Fund initiated holding in Power Grid Corp Of India Ltd. The purchase prices were between $167.4 and $195.05, with an estimated average price of $175.85. The stock is now traded at around $202.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 658,397 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Emerging Markets Equity Fund initiated holding in President Chain Store Corp. The purchase prices were between $259 and $291, with an estimated average price of $275.46. The stock is now traded at around $275.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 162,130 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Emerging Markets Equity Fund initiated holding in Shenzhen Inovance Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $62.81 and $87.56, with an estimated average price of $74.19. The stock is now traded at around $70.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 161,154 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Emerging Markets Equity Fund initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.19 and $83.24, with an estimated average price of $73.86. The stock is now traded at around $79.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 20,385 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Emerging Markets Equity Fund added to a holding in Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB de CV by 108.23%. The purchase prices were between $62.91 and $73.3, with an estimated average price of $68.56. The stock is now traded at around $73.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 1,284,111 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Emerging Markets Equity Fund added to a holding in Shenzhou International Group Holdings Ltd by 380.21%. The purchase prices were between $154.8 and $193, with an estimated average price of $172.77. The stock is now traded at around $158.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 117,396 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Emerging Markets Equity Fund added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 74.53%. The purchase prices were between $45.96 and $50.97, with an estimated average price of $48.05. The stock is now traded at around $46.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 58,372 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Emerging Markets Equity Fund added to a holding in Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd by 75.97%. The purchase prices were between $1641.65 and $2068.2, with an estimated average price of $1790.68. The stock is now traded at around $1896.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 111,265 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Emerging Markets Equity Fund added to a holding in Eicher Motors Ltd by 75.74%. The purchase prices were between $2495.85 and $2931, with an estimated average price of $2692.09. The stock is now traded at around $2527.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 65,591 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Emerging Markets Equity Fund sold out a holding in Naspers Ltd. The sale prices were between $2290.87 and $3011.33, with an estimated average price of $2634.29.

Penn Series Emerging Markets Equity Fund sold out a holding in CP All PCL. The sale prices were between $57.5 and $64, with an estimated average price of $60.48.

Penn Series Emerging Markets Equity Fund sold out a holding in Hundsun Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $49.07 and $66.24, with an estimated average price of $56.37.

Penn Series Emerging Markets Equity Fund sold out a holding in Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $204.8 and $251.8, with an estimated average price of $226.24.

Penn Series Emerging Markets Equity Fund sold out a holding in Public Bank Bhd. The sale prices were between $3.91 and $4.18, with an estimated average price of $4.04.

Penn Series Emerging Markets Equity Fund sold out a holding in Lojas Renner SA. The sale prices were between $31.13 and $41.25, with an estimated average price of $36.31.