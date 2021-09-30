Penn Series Emerging Markets Equity Fund Buys JD.com Inc, Hindustan Unilever, Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB de CV, Sells Tencent Holdings, Naspers, NetEase Inc

- New Purchases: 09618, HINDUNILVR, POWERGRID, 2912, 300124, JD, WEGE3, 000333, VOLTAS, TOTS3,
- Added Positions: WALMEX, 02313, UNA, UNA, KOTAKBANK, EICHERMOT, 603899, 00669, 2345, 600009, 3105, 00066, 603288, GNDI3, 09987, 603866, 002557, 03690, 00345,
- Reduced Positions: 00700, 09999, 005930, 000660, HCLTECH, YUMC, 09988, U11, 000858, 01876, NTES, 601888, 2330, BBCA, TCS, HDFC, 035420, BBRI, TLKM, BZUN, FMX, 02688, 2379, 00388, 02588,
- Sold Out: NPN, CPALL-F, 600570, 02382, 1295, LREN3, ATHM, BAP, HDFCBANK, XP, B3SA3, 3008, 036570,
These are the top 5 holdings of Penn Series Emerging Markets Equity Fund
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330) - 516,083 shares, 8.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.87%
- HCL Technologies Ltd (HCLTECH) - 339,590 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.55%
- JD.com Inc (09618) - 151,531 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SK Hynix Inc (000660) - 57,587 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.17%
- NAVER Corp (035420) - 13,644 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.66%
Penn Series Emerging Markets Equity Fund initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $241.4 and $323.4, with an estimated average price of $287.47. The stock is now traded at around $312.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.36%. The holding were 151,531 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HINDUNILVR)
Penn Series Emerging Markets Equity Fund initiated holding in Hindustan Unilever Ltd. The purchase prices were between $2332.8 and $2812.45, with an estimated average price of $2560.16. The stock is now traded at around $2332.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 79,646 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Power Grid Corp Of India Ltd (POWERGRID)
Penn Series Emerging Markets Equity Fund initiated holding in Power Grid Corp Of India Ltd. The purchase prices were between $167.4 and $195.05, with an estimated average price of $175.85. The stock is now traded at around $202.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 658,397 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: President Chain Store Corp (2912)
Penn Series Emerging Markets Equity Fund initiated holding in President Chain Store Corp. The purchase prices were between $259 and $291, with an estimated average price of $275.46. The stock is now traded at around $275.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 162,130 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Shenzhen Inovance Technology Co Ltd (300124)
Penn Series Emerging Markets Equity Fund initiated holding in Shenzhen Inovance Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $62.81 and $87.56, with an estimated average price of $74.19. The stock is now traded at around $70.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 161,154 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: JD.com Inc (JD)
Penn Series Emerging Markets Equity Fund initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.19 and $83.24, with an estimated average price of $73.86. The stock is now traded at around $79.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 20,385 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (WALMEX)
Penn Series Emerging Markets Equity Fund added to a holding in Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB de CV by 108.23%. The purchase prices were between $62.91 and $73.3, with an estimated average price of $68.56. The stock is now traded at around $73.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 1,284,111 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Shenzhou International Group Holdings Ltd (02313)
Penn Series Emerging Markets Equity Fund added to a holding in Shenzhou International Group Holdings Ltd by 380.21%. The purchase prices were between $154.8 and $193, with an estimated average price of $172.77. The stock is now traded at around $158.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 117,396 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Unilever PLC (UNA)
Penn Series Emerging Markets Equity Fund added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 74.53%. The purchase prices were between $45.96 and $50.97, with an estimated average price of $48.05. The stock is now traded at around $46.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 58,372 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Unilever PLC (UNA)
Penn Series Emerging Markets Equity Fund added to a holding in Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd by 75.97%. The purchase prices were between $1641.65 and $2068.2, with an estimated average price of $1790.68. The stock is now traded at around $1896.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 111,265 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Eicher Motors Ltd (EICHERMOT)
Penn Series Emerging Markets Equity Fund added to a holding in Eicher Motors Ltd by 75.74%. The purchase prices were between $2495.85 and $2931, with an estimated average price of $2692.09. The stock is now traded at around $2527.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 65,591 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Naspers Ltd (NPN)
Penn Series Emerging Markets Equity Fund sold out a holding in Naspers Ltd. The sale prices were between $2290.87 and $3011.33, with an estimated average price of $2634.29.Sold Out: CP All PCL (CPALL-F)
Penn Series Emerging Markets Equity Fund sold out a holding in CP All PCL. The sale prices were between $57.5 and $64, with an estimated average price of $60.48.Sold Out: Hundsun Technologies Inc (600570)
Penn Series Emerging Markets Equity Fund sold out a holding in Hundsun Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $49.07 and $66.24, with an estimated average price of $56.37.Sold Out: Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co Ltd (02382)
Penn Series Emerging Markets Equity Fund sold out a holding in Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $204.8 and $251.8, with an estimated average price of $226.24.Sold Out: Public Bank Bhd (1295)
Penn Series Emerging Markets Equity Fund sold out a holding in Public Bank Bhd. The sale prices were between $3.91 and $4.18, with an estimated average price of $4.04.Sold Out: Lojas Renner SA (LREN3)
Penn Series Emerging Markets Equity Fund sold out a holding in Lojas Renner SA. The sale prices were between $31.13 and $41.25, with an estimated average price of $36.31.
