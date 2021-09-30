Securian Funds Trust Buys VF Corp, Sells Eli Lilly and Co

- Added Positions: REGN, VFC, FIS,
- Reduced Positions: LLY, FB, AMD, GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, AMZN, MSI, MNST, BAC, UNH, JPM, DIS, MS, BLK, DHR, EOG, PG, TMO, QCOM, TXN, TJX, CRM, PPG, BKNG, MCD, RTX, VZ, WMT, MA, LDOS, SSNC, FBHS, WDAY, CDW, GLPI, GDDY, ABNB, EFX, ABT, AEP, AXP, AME, BAX, BDX, SCHW, CL, STZ, GLW, PNC, FDX, GPN, HOLX, IEX, KLAC, LH, CB, MRK, NTAP, NKE, AMT,
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,939 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 25,294 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 47,987 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.34%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,650 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.08%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 10,396 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.41%
Securian Funds Trust added to a holding in VF Corp by 23.07%. The purchase prices were between $66.05 and $84.55, with an estimated average price of $76.84. The stock is now traded at around $73.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 20,181 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Securian Funds Trust reduced to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 22.07%. The sale prices were between $221.6 and $272.71, with an estimated average price of $246.81. The stock is now traded at around $275.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. Securian Funds Trust still held 8,925 shares as of 2021-09-30.
