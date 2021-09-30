Logo
Franklin Custodian Funds Buys Repligen Corp, DoorDash Inc, Intellia Therapeutics Inc, Sells Nintendo Co, Uber Technologies Inc, Pinterest Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Franklin Custodian Funds (Current Portfolio) buys Repligen Corp, DoorDash Inc, Intellia Therapeutics Inc, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, Airbnb Inc, sells Nintendo Co, Uber Technologies Inc, Pinterest Inc, Wix.com, RingCentral Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Franklin Custodian Funds. As of 2021Q3, Franklin Custodian Funds owns 164 stocks with a total value of $27.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FRANKLIN DYNATECH FUND's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/franklin+dynatech+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FRANKLIN DYNATECH FUND
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 500,000 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio.
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,000,000 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio.
  3. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 4,000,000 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio.
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 300,000 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.38%
  5. Sea Ltd (SE) - 2,500,000 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)

Franklin Custodian Funds initiated holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The purchase prices were between $372.64 and $458.3, with an estimated average price of $415.21. The stock is now traded at around $360.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SentinelOne Inc (S)

Franklin Custodian Funds initiated holding in SentinelOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.04 and $72.75, with an estimated average price of $54.95. The stock is now traded at around $47.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 650,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Lightspeed Commerce Inc (0A8V)

Franklin Custodian Funds initiated holding in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.12 and $105.73, with an estimated average price of $102.58. The stock is now traded at around $102.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Freshworks Inc (FRSH)

Franklin Custodian Funds initiated holding in Freshworks Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.27 and $47.55, with an estimated average price of $44.8. The stock is now traded at around $26.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 609,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Repligen Corp (RGEN)

Franklin Custodian Funds added to a holding in Repligen Corp by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $194.77 and $324.21, with an estimated average price of $256.26. The stock is now traded at around $256.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: DoorDash Inc (DASH)

Franklin Custodian Funds added to a holding in DoorDash Inc by 250.00%. The purchase prices were between $167.33 and $222.91, with an estimated average price of $191.19. The stock is now traded at around $144.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA)

Franklin Custodian Funds added to a holding in Intellia Therapeutics Inc by 1500.00%. The purchase prices were between $132.37 and $176.78, with an estimated average price of $151.97. The stock is now traded at around $114.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Franklin Custodian Funds added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $131.88 and $175.88, with an estimated average price of $152.79. The stock is now traded at around $156.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Monday.Com Ltd (MNDY)

Franklin Custodian Funds added to a holding in Monday.Com Ltd by 101.67%. The purchase prices were between $198.98 and $406.49, with an estimated average price of $294.4. The stock is now traded at around $278.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 240,189 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (BIO)

Franklin Custodian Funds added to a holding in Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $657.71 and $825.77, with an estimated average price of $748.92. The stock is now traded at around $734.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Nintendo Co Ltd (7974)

Franklin Custodian Funds sold out a holding in Nintendo Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $50810 and $66760, with an estimated average price of $56578.2.

Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Franklin Custodian Funds sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $38.48 and $51.71, with an estimated average price of $43.76.

Sold Out: RingCentral Inc (RNG)

Franklin Custodian Funds sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $212.13 and $303.93, with an estimated average price of $254.02.

Sold Out: Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO)

Franklin Custodian Funds sold out a holding in Q2 Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $78.73 and $104.87, with an estimated average price of $91.79.

Sold Out: Meituan (03690)

Franklin Custodian Funds sold out a holding in Meituan. The sale prices were between $193.4 and $304, with an estimated average price of $244.56.

Sold Out: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Franklin Custodian Funds sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $786.38 and $882.83, with an estimated average price of $831.05.

Reduced: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Franklin Custodian Funds reduced to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 40%. The sale prices were between $50.37 and $80.29, with an estimated average price of $61.63. The stock is now traded at around $34.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Franklin Custodian Funds still held 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Wix.com Ltd (WIX)

Franklin Custodian Funds reduced to a holding in Wix.com Ltd by 49.38%. The sale prices were between $193.88 and $304.71, with an estimated average price of $248.11. The stock is now traded at around $138.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. Franklin Custodian Funds still held 253,097 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)

Franklin Custodian Funds reduced to a holding in CoStar Group Inc by 25%. The sale prices were between $80.97 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $86.4. The stock is now traded at around $77.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Franklin Custodian Funds still held 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Inari Medical Inc (NARI)

Franklin Custodian Funds reduced to a holding in Inari Medical Inc by 51.52%. The sale prices were between $71.29 and $95.99, with an estimated average price of $84.14. The stock is now traded at around $76.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Franklin Custodian Funds still held 400,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Zendesk Inc (ZEN)

Franklin Custodian Funds reduced to a holding in Zendesk Inc by 33.7%. The sale prices were between $115.3 and $150.84, with an estimated average price of $129.39. The stock is now traded at around $98.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Franklin Custodian Funds still held 397,787 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Guardant Health Inc (GH)

Franklin Custodian Funds reduced to a holding in Guardant Health Inc by 23.08%. The sale prices were between $98.77 and $132.17, with an estimated average price of $119.09. The stock is now traded at around $97.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Franklin Custodian Funds still held 500,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.



