Franklin Custodian Funds Buys Repligen Corp, DoorDash Inc, Intellia Therapeutics Inc, Sells Nintendo Co, Uber Technologies Inc, Pinterest Inc

- New Purchases: CRL, S, S, 0A8V, FRSH, FRSH, LSPD, A, TWKS, AMPL, RELY, TOST, DH, DUOL, LAW, AVTR, TASK, SPT, VTEX, SEER,
- Added Positions: GOOGL, HUBS, RGEN, DASH, ISRG, NTLA, ABNB, BIO, MRNA, MNDY, ASML, NVEI, CRWD, 361610, BNTX, DAVA, TMO, ZBRA, ENTG, INMD, AXON, TECH, ENPH, PANW, SNAP, UNH, ZI, DHR, PCOR, NEE, MRVI, AVLR, MCO, DOCU, BILL, ILMN, TER, DOCS, OLK, NET, TW, MDB, FTNT, TYL, ATVI, BSY, FIVN, OLO, TRST, EVT, PODD, ACCD, TSP,
- Reduced Positions: FB, PINS, WIX, CSGP, NARI, FVRR, ADSK, ZEN, ABT, CHGG, GH, 6861, ZAL, THG,
- Sold Out: 7974, UBER, RNG, QTWO, 03690, EQIX, LFST, MQ, XRO, PATH, IFX, OZON, UPST, AG1, ACVA, OTLY,
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 500,000 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,000,000 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio.
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 4,000,000 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 300,000 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.38%
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 2,500,000 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio.
Franklin Custodian Funds initiated holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The purchase prices were between $372.64 and $458.3, with an estimated average price of $415.21. The stock is now traded at around $360.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: SentinelOne Inc (S)
Franklin Custodian Funds initiated holding in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.12 and $105.73, with an estimated average price of $102.58. The stock is now traded at around $102.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Freshworks Inc (FRSH)
Franklin Custodian Funds added to a holding in Repligen Corp by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $194.77 and $324.21, with an estimated average price of $256.26. The stock is now traded at around $256.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: DoorDash Inc (DASH)
Franklin Custodian Funds added to a holding in DoorDash Inc by 250.00%. The purchase prices were between $167.33 and $222.91, with an estimated average price of $191.19. The stock is now traded at around $144.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA)
Franklin Custodian Funds added to a holding in Intellia Therapeutics Inc by 1500.00%. The purchase prices were between $132.37 and $176.78, with an estimated average price of $151.97. The stock is now traded at around $114.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Franklin Custodian Funds added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $131.88 and $175.88, with an estimated average price of $152.79. The stock is now traded at around $156.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Monday.Com Ltd (MNDY)
Franklin Custodian Funds added to a holding in Monday.Com Ltd by 101.67%. The purchase prices were between $198.98 and $406.49, with an estimated average price of $294.4. The stock is now traded at around $278.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 240,189 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (BIO)
Franklin Custodian Funds added to a holding in Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $657.71 and $825.77, with an estimated average price of $748.92. The stock is now traded at around $734.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Nintendo Co Ltd (7974)
Franklin Custodian Funds sold out a holding in Nintendo Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $50810 and $66760, with an estimated average price of $56578.2.Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Franklin Custodian Funds sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $38.48 and $51.71, with an estimated average price of $43.76.Sold Out: RingCentral Inc (RNG)
Franklin Custodian Funds sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $212.13 and $303.93, with an estimated average price of $254.02.Sold Out: Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO)
Franklin Custodian Funds sold out a holding in Q2 Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $78.73 and $104.87, with an estimated average price of $91.79.Sold Out: Meituan (03690)
Franklin Custodian Funds sold out a holding in Meituan. The sale prices were between $193.4 and $304, with an estimated average price of $244.56.Sold Out: Equinix Inc (EQIX)
Franklin Custodian Funds sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $786.38 and $882.83, with an estimated average price of $831.05.Reduced: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Franklin Custodian Funds reduced to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 40%. The sale prices were between $50.37 and $80.29, with an estimated average price of $61.63. The stock is now traded at around $34.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Franklin Custodian Funds still held 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Wix.com Ltd (WIX)
Franklin Custodian Funds reduced to a holding in Wix.com Ltd by 49.38%. The sale prices were between $193.88 and $304.71, with an estimated average price of $248.11. The stock is now traded at around $138.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. Franklin Custodian Funds still held 253,097 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)
Franklin Custodian Funds reduced to a holding in CoStar Group Inc by 25%. The sale prices were between $80.97 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $86.4. The stock is now traded at around $77.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Franklin Custodian Funds still held 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Inari Medical Inc (NARI)
Franklin Custodian Funds reduced to a holding in Inari Medical Inc by 51.52%. The sale prices were between $71.29 and $95.99, with an estimated average price of $84.14. The stock is now traded at around $76.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Franklin Custodian Funds still held 400,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Zendesk Inc (ZEN)
Franklin Custodian Funds reduced to a holding in Zendesk Inc by 33.7%. The sale prices were between $115.3 and $150.84, with an estimated average price of $129.39. The stock is now traded at around $98.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Franklin Custodian Funds still held 397,787 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Guardant Health Inc (GH)
Franklin Custodian Funds reduced to a holding in Guardant Health Inc by 23.08%. The sale prices were between $98.77 and $132.17, with an estimated average price of $119.09. The stock is now traded at around $97.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Franklin Custodian Funds still held 500,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.
