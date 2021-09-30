Logo
MainStay VP Wellington Growth Portfolio Buys Alphabet Inc, Marvell Technology Inc, Global Payments Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, American Express Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company MainStay VP Wellington Growth Portfolio (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, Marvell Technology Inc, Global Payments Inc, UiPath Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, sells Amazon.com Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, American Express Co, NVIDIA Corp, Block Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MainStay VP Wellington Growth Portfolio. As of 2021Q3, MainStay VP Wellington Growth Portfolio owns 70 stocks with a total value of $712 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MainStay VP Wellington Growth Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mainstay+vp+wellington+growth+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MainStay VP Wellington Growth Portfolio
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 209,466 shares, 8.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 374,727 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 19,075 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.14%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,935 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.89%
  5. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 71,815 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.83%
New Purchase: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

MainStay VP Wellington Growth Portfolio initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.97 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $59.93. The stock is now traded at around $88.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 100,486 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: UiPath Inc (PATH)

MainStay VP Wellington Growth Portfolio initiated holding in UiPath Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.89 and $68.49, with an estimated average price of $60.67. The stock is now traded at around $44.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 76,480 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY)

MainStay VP Wellington Growth Portfolio initiated holding in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.31 and $116.11, with an estimated average price of $105.06. The stock is now traded at around $102.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: LegalZoom.com Inc (LZ)

MainStay VP Wellington Growth Portfolio initiated holding in LegalZoom.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.21 and $39.85, with an estimated average price of $35.22. The stock is now traded at around $15.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,017 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

MainStay VP Wellington Growth Portfolio added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 41.14%. The purchase prices were between $2527.37 and $2916.84, with an estimated average price of $2756.72. The stock is now traded at around $2938.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 19,075 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

MainStay VP Wellington Growth Portfolio added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 70.71%. The purchase prices were between $156.58 and $195.16, with an estimated average price of $173.79. The stock is now traded at around $134.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 74,869 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

MainStay VP Wellington Growth Portfolio added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 50.02%. The purchase prices were between $121.38 and $150.86, with an estimated average price of $134.16. The stock is now traded at around $110.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 93,023 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

MainStay VP Wellington Growth Portfolio added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 170.15%. The purchase prices were between $189.29 and $209.69, with an estimated average price of $201.78. The stock is now traded at around $241.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 26,418 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

MainStay VP Wellington Growth Portfolio added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 59.48%. The purchase prices were between $408.95 and $454.05, with an estimated average price of $433.31. The stock is now traded at around $473.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 18,879 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: RingCentral Inc (RNG)

MainStay VP Wellington Growth Portfolio added to a holding in RingCentral Inc by 43.13%. The purchase prices were between $212.13 and $303.93, with an estimated average price of $254.02. The stock is now traded at around $193.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 17,383 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

MainStay VP Wellington Growth Portfolio sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.44 and $33.07, with an estimated average price of $28.7.

Reduced: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

MainStay VP Wellington Growth Portfolio reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 34.89%. The sale prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3420.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.56%. MainStay VP Wellington Growth Portfolio still held 9,935 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

MainStay VP Wellington Growth Portfolio reduced to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 20.83%. The sale prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $330.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.92%. MainStay VP Wellington Growth Portfolio still held 71,815 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of MainStay VP Wellington Growth Portfolio. Also check out:

1. MainStay VP Wellington Growth Portfolio's Undervalued Stocks
2. MainStay VP Wellington Growth Portfolio's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MainStay VP Wellington Growth Portfolio's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MainStay VP Wellington Growth Portfolio keeps buying
