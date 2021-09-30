MainStay VP Wellington Growth Portfolio Buys Alphabet Inc, Marvell Technology Inc, Global Payments Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, American Express Co

New Purchases: MRVL, PATH, CDAY, LZ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alphabet Inc, Marvell Technology Inc, Global Payments Inc, UiPath Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, sells Amazon.com Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, American Express Co, NVIDIA Corp, Block Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MainStay VP Wellington Growth Portfolio. As of 2021Q3, MainStay VP Wellington Growth Portfolio owns 70 stocks with a total value of $712 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 209,466 shares, 8.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 374,727 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 19,075 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.14% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,935 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.89% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 71,815 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.83%

MainStay VP Wellington Growth Portfolio initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.97 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $59.93. The stock is now traded at around $88.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 100,486 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP Wellington Growth Portfolio initiated holding in UiPath Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.89 and $68.49, with an estimated average price of $60.67. The stock is now traded at around $44.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 76,480 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP Wellington Growth Portfolio initiated holding in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.31 and $116.11, with an estimated average price of $105.06. The stock is now traded at around $102.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP Wellington Growth Portfolio initiated holding in LegalZoom.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.21 and $39.85, with an estimated average price of $35.22. The stock is now traded at around $15.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,017 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP Wellington Growth Portfolio added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 41.14%. The purchase prices were between $2527.37 and $2916.84, with an estimated average price of $2756.72. The stock is now traded at around $2938.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 19,075 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP Wellington Growth Portfolio added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 70.71%. The purchase prices were between $156.58 and $195.16, with an estimated average price of $173.79. The stock is now traded at around $134.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 74,869 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP Wellington Growth Portfolio added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 50.02%. The purchase prices were between $121.38 and $150.86, with an estimated average price of $134.16. The stock is now traded at around $110.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 93,023 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP Wellington Growth Portfolio added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 170.15%. The purchase prices were between $189.29 and $209.69, with an estimated average price of $201.78. The stock is now traded at around $241.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 26,418 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP Wellington Growth Portfolio added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 59.48%. The purchase prices were between $408.95 and $454.05, with an estimated average price of $433.31. The stock is now traded at around $473.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 18,879 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP Wellington Growth Portfolio added to a holding in RingCentral Inc by 43.13%. The purchase prices were between $212.13 and $303.93, with an estimated average price of $254.02. The stock is now traded at around $193.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 17,383 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP Wellington Growth Portfolio sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.44 and $33.07, with an estimated average price of $28.7.

MainStay VP Wellington Growth Portfolio reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 34.89%. The sale prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3420.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.56%. MainStay VP Wellington Growth Portfolio still held 9,935 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP Wellington Growth Portfolio reduced to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 20.83%. The sale prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $330.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.92%. MainStay VP Wellington Growth Portfolio still held 71,815 shares as of 2021-09-30.