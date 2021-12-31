First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PepsiCo Inc, Lowe's Inc, Sells TJX Inc

New Purchases: PEP, LOW, SPTM, SRLN,

PEP, LOW, SPTM, SRLN, Added Positions: SPY, MUB, CCI, AAPL, VZ, PGR, SPGI, AMZN, UNH, NSC, WMT, TMO, TGT, SHW, LIN, LMT, CMCSA, FISV, EQIX, BBY, COST, CVX, UPS, MRK, ADBE, PEG, COF, LHX, INTC, GLD, GOOG, VMW, BRK.B, PG, XOM, JPM, VBR, CSCO, DOW, O, IVV, BMY, NNN, VB, VYM,

SPY, MUB, CCI, AAPL, VZ, PGR, SPGI, AMZN, UNH, NSC, WMT, TMO, TGT, SHW, LIN, LMT, CMCSA, FISV, EQIX, BBY, COST, CVX, UPS, MRK, ADBE, PEG, COF, LHX, INTC, GLD, GOOG, VMW, BRK.B, PG, XOM, JPM, VBR, CSCO, DOW, O, IVV, BMY, NNN, VB, VYM, Reduced Positions: AEP, HIG, RTX, XLK, CAG, EMN, NVDA, PNC, CLX, KO, VLO, APH, XLF, MDY, WH, SYY, KMB, NEE, COP, C, TRN, LEN,

AEP, HIG, RTX, XLK, CAG, EMN, NVDA, PNC, CLX, KO, VLO, APH, XLF, MDY, WH, SYY, KMB, NEE, COP, C, TRN, LEN, Sold Out: TJX,

Investment company First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PepsiCo Inc, Lowe's Inc, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, sells TJX Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen. As of 2021Q4, First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen owns 125 stocks with a total value of $339 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 34,813 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.79% iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 135,103 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.51% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 68,637 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.19% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 38,074 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 30,126 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25%

First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $174.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,461 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $243.028000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 871 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.79 and $58.74, with an estimated average price of $56.46. The stock is now traded at around $56.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,573 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.02 and $45.7, with an estimated average price of $45.41. The stock is now traded at around $45.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,754 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 32.79%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.12. The stock is now traded at around $459.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 34,813 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 23.22%. The purchase prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $168.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,645 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 28.74%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2713.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 112 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51.