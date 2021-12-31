Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Monument Capital Management Buys SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Cardinal Health Inc, SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

insider
Investment company Monument Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Dow Inc, sells Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Cardinal Health Inc, SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF, Lithia Motors Inc, Polaris Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Monument Capital Management. As of 2021Q4, Monument Capital Management owns 142 stocks with a total value of $322 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Monument Capital Management
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 51,201 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.36%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 59,580 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.22%
  3. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 77,669 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95%
  4. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 122,393 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.26%
  5. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) - 114,460 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1052.20%
New Purchase: Dow Inc (DOW)

Monument Capital Management initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.76 and $60.06, with an estimated average price of $56.99. The stock is now traded at around $60.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 41,255 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SEI Investments Co (SEIC)

Monument Capital Management initiated holding in SEI Investments Co. The purchase prices were between $58.31 and $64.89, with an estimated average price of $62.01. The stock is now traded at around $62.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 37,201 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Inotiv Inc (NOTV)

Monument Capital Management initiated holding in Inotiv Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.55 and $57.88, with an estimated average price of $45.14. The stock is now traded at around $32.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 32,887 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Monument Capital Management initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.44 and $112.16, with an estimated average price of $108.07. The stock is now traded at around $114.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 10,879 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)

Monument Capital Management initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.87 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $55.32. The stock is now traded at around $54.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 21,385 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW)

Monument Capital Management initiated holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.72 and $23.63, with an estimated average price of $21.47. The stock is now traded at around $24.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 36,072 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)

Monument Capital Management added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1052.20%. The purchase prices were between $91.42 and $91.45, with an estimated average price of $91.44. The stock is now traded at around $91.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 114,460 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Monument Capital Management added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 268.69%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $113.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 77,035 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Monument Capital Management added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 577.43%. The purchase prices were between $141.01 and $154.18, with an estimated average price of $147.11. The stock is now traded at around $142.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 41,249 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (SHY)

Monument Capital Management added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 1042.81%. The purchase prices were between $85.49 and $86.06, with an estimated average price of $85.72. The stock is now traded at around $85.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 57,312 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Monument Capital Management added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 86.22%. The purchase prices were between $130.49 and $134.38, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $129.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 18,544 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Monument Capital Management added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 30.68%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $157.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,338 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

Monument Capital Management sold out a holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $45.87 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $49.05.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

Monument Capital Management sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $105.9 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.61.

Sold Out: Lithia Motors Inc (LAD)

Monument Capital Management sold out a holding in Lithia Motors Inc. The sale prices were between $279 and $342.01, with an estimated average price of $308.14.

Sold Out: Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI)

Monument Capital Management sold out a holding in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. The sale prices were between $27.42 and $31.63, with an estimated average price of $29.17.

Sold Out: Victoria

