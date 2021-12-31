Ccg Wealth Management, Llc Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF, Microsoft Corp, iShares MBS ETF

New Purchases: DAL, UAL, LUV, SCHF, PRTS, IEMG, APH, NVDA, OGE, UNP, VWO, STZ, NTRS, DG, ST, SPYV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, sells Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF, Microsoft Corp, iShares MBS ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ccg Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Ccg Wealth Management, Llc owns 96 stocks with a total value of $192 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 554,249 shares, 16.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.46% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 204,709 shares, 8.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.81% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 26,605 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 197.03% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 160,116 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.43% HomeStreet Inc (HMST) - 220,627 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.02%

Ccg Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.53 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $39.93. The stock is now traded at around $38.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 28,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ccg Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.06 and $53.11, with an estimated average price of $46.29. The stock is now traded at around $42.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 24,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ccg Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75. The stock is now traded at around $44.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 22,611 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ccg Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Schwab International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.11 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $38.6. The stock is now traded at around $38.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 18,079 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ccg Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in CarParts.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.13 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $13.7. The stock is now traded at around $8.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 41,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ccg Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $60.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,276 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ccg Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 197.03%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $446.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.38%. The holding were 26,605 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ccg Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.81%. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $78.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 204,709 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ccg Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.43%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $73.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 160,116 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ccg Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 39.33%. The purchase prices were between $101.51 and $101.8, with an estimated average price of $101.63. The stock is now traded at around $101.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 110,389 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ccg Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.73%. The purchase prices were between $63.28 and $73.48, with an estimated average price of $69.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 144,949 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ccg Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 28.29%. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $262.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 24,378 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ccg Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.34 and $50.95, with an estimated average price of $50.6.

Ccg Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $107.03 and $108.32, with an estimated average price of $107.64.

Ccg Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $52.47 and $53.31, with an estimated average price of $52.9.

Ccg Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The sale prices were between $47.67 and $51.35, with an estimated average price of $50.11.

Ccg Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $100.68 and $109.77, with an estimated average price of $104.7.

Ccg Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The sale prices were between $76.06 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $80.15.