Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Costco Wholesale Corp, Linde PLC, Hartford Short Duration ETF, Sells iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Costco Wholesale Corp, Linde PLC, Hartford Short Duration ETF, sells iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 114 stocks with a total value of $123 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alliance+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 231,082 shares, 10.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.04% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 15,034 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.1% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 20,734 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.6% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 105,625 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.37% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 34,906 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.02%

Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $486.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 412 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $294.65 and $346.43, with an estimated average price of $324.66. The stock is now traded at around $318.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 605 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Hartford Short Duration ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.32 and $40.66, with an estimated average price of $40.51. The stock is now traded at around $40.356000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,061 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Compass Minerals International Inc. The sale prices were between $48.63 and $74.49, with an estimated average price of $60.63.

Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76.

Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund. The sale prices were between $11.45 and $11.76, with an estimated average price of $11.55.

Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Hartford Schroders Tax Aware Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.17 and $21.36, with an estimated average price of $21.27.

Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $5.65 and $9.44, with an estimated average price of $8.78.