Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Costco Wholesale Corp, Linde PLC, Hartford Short Duration ETF, Sells iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

- New Purchases: COST, LIN, HSRT,
- Reduced Positions: DGRO, IJH, QQQ, VEA, IJR, AAPL, ENB, CVS, GOOGL, GLD, MSFT, TDG, LOW, MRK, INTC, DIS, GS, PG, SLB, VB, PFE, CBU, FB, VO, XOM, BA, FTLS, IXUS, JPST, AMZN, PPL, PM, FXH, MA, BAC, JNJ, PEP, OKE, ABBV, FVD, CVX, CMCSA, VWO, T, LMT, GDV, KO, HD, PNC, VZ, WM, D, JPM, BRK.B, GE, UPS, WFC, GOOG, LAMR, SPIB, UNH, IQV, DUK, MCD, MS, INDA, VAW, MO, BMY, IWF, VNQ, AMGN, PFIS, BKNG, TFC, FNX, GLW, HBI, EIX, V, TSLA, SRC, SDY, CSCO, F, QCOM, LLY, EXC, FE, NBTB, ANTM, FSK, RBLX, VTIP, ABC, GPC, NFLX, TXN, IWD, GIS, TSM, ISD, DOW, HMOP, SPDW, FNCB, KMX, FNB, LYG, PAGP,
- Sold Out: CMP, AVGO, VTA, HTAB, FLXN,
- iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 231,082 shares, 10.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.04%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 15,034 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.1%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 20,734 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.6%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 105,625 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.37%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 34,906 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.02%
Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $486.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 412 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Linde PLC (LIN)
Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $294.65 and $346.43, with an estimated average price of $324.66. The stock is now traded at around $318.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 605 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Hartford Short Duration ETF (HSRT)
Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Hartford Short Duration ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.32 and $40.66, with an estimated average price of $40.51. The stock is now traded at around $40.356000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,061 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP)
Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Compass Minerals International Inc. The sale prices were between $48.63 and $74.49, with an estimated average price of $60.63.Sold Out: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76.Sold Out: Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (VTA)
Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund. The sale prices were between $11.45 and $11.76, with an estimated average price of $11.55.Sold Out: Hartford Schroders Tax Aware Bond ETF (HTAB)
Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Hartford Schroders Tax Aware Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.17 and $21.36, with an estimated average price of $21.27.Sold Out: (FLXN)
Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $5.65 and $9.44, with an estimated average price of $8.78.
