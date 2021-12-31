Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Buys McDonald's Corp, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, Nucor Corp, Sells Tesla Inc, Paychex Inc, iShares MBS ETF

New Purchases: NUE, MUNI, FE, NID, SCHP, O, BSEP, RWO, PSEP, CVX, NEE, FCTR, CIBR, AVGO, CVS, PFFA, ETN, ECL, BJUL, BAR, IWP, COST, UPS,

NUE, MUNI, FE, NID, SCHP, O, BSEP, RWO, PSEP, CVX, NEE, FCTR, CIBR, AVGO, CVS, PFFA, ETN, ECL, BJUL, BAR, IWP, COST, UPS, Added Positions: MCD, RDVY, AAPL, JPST, VTI, FVD, STIP, QCOM, MUB, SHY, IQLT, VEA, BRK.B, SLQD, SPLG, BND, SUB, IUSB, MSFT, IVV, QUAL, DIS, AMZN, SPLV, LECO, ESGU, VONV, F, SOXX, WMT, IWR, IJR, GSY, ITOT, CAT, GOOGL, PYPL, HD, FB, SCHB, JNJ, NVDA, USMV, VWO, SCHG, XLE, XSW, SHYG, ACWV, CRM, PFE, NEM, NFLX, JPM, INTC, DVY, CMCSA, GOVT, GS, VGT, VHT, VNQ, PEP, CSCO, NLY, V, BIP, IGRO, FTLS, QQQ, NULG, EFV, EFG, MO, ATAX, CL, IWF, CLIX, SWAN, SACH, GOOG, SCHA, ORCL,

MCD, RDVY, AAPL, JPST, VTI, FVD, STIP, QCOM, MUB, SHY, IQLT, VEA, BRK.B, SLQD, SPLG, BND, SUB, IUSB, MSFT, IVV, QUAL, DIS, AMZN, SPLV, LECO, ESGU, VONV, F, SOXX, WMT, IWR, IJR, GSY, ITOT, CAT, GOOGL, PYPL, HD, FB, SCHB, JNJ, NVDA, USMV, VWO, SCHG, XLE, XSW, SHYG, ACWV, CRM, PFE, NEM, NFLX, JPM, INTC, DVY, CMCSA, GOVT, GS, VGT, VHT, VNQ, PEP, CSCO, NLY, V, BIP, IGRO, FTLS, QQQ, NULG, EFV, EFG, MO, ATAX, CL, IWF, CLIX, SWAN, SACH, GOOG, SCHA, ORCL, Reduced Positions: TSLA, DFAU, BRG, IEFA, DFAI, IWM, ISTB, AOM, VT, T, JAGG, SPY, DOW, IYW, TIP, BSV, SCHJ, IXG, VB, VIG, VO, XLC, XSOE, EMLP, CAH, XOM, VZ, HYFM, IBM, ABT, XLY, XLF, BMY, VTV, VLUE, GE, VBK, MU, SPMD, SPAB, FSK, REM, PWB, POCT, JPIB, AOK, BNDX, IGE, VUG, HFRO,

TSLA, DFAU, BRG, IEFA, DFAI, IWM, ISTB, AOM, VT, T, JAGG, SPY, DOW, IYW, TIP, BSV, SCHJ, IXG, VB, VIG, VO, XLC, XSOE, EMLP, CAH, XOM, VZ, HYFM, IBM, ABT, XLY, XLF, BMY, VTV, VLUE, GE, VBK, MU, SPMD, SPAB, FSK, REM, PWB, POCT, JPIB, AOK, BNDX, IGE, VUG, HFRO, Sold Out: PAYX, MBB, FALN, IGSB, AMGN, MRNA, BA, KEY, TMO, CWB, IPAY, USHY, THW, KD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys McDonald's Corp, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, Nucor Corp, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, sells Tesla Inc, Paychex Inc, iShares MBS ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC. As of 2021Q4, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC owns 239 stocks with a total value of $214 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/beacon+financial+advisory+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 51,111 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.49% iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (AOM) - 104,542 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.61% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 19,584 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.46% First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 109,448 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.04% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 12,945 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.21%

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $95.99 and $119.67, with an estimated average price of $109.69. The stock is now traded at around $93.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 6,769 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-. The purchase prices were between $55.8 and $56.28, with an estimated average price of $56.08. The stock is now traded at around $55.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 9,441 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC initiated holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.64 and $41.59, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $41.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 9,142 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.62 and $63.22, with an estimated average price of $62.39. The stock is now traded at around $61.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,938 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC initiated holding in Nuveen Intermediate Dur Muni Term Fund. The purchase prices were between $14.62 and $15.06, with an estimated average price of $14.86. The stock is now traded at around $14.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 23,881 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $67.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,590 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 170.14%. The purchase prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91. The stock is now traded at around $254.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 6,686 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 221.33%. The purchase prices were between $47.5 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $50.33. The stock is now traded at around $48.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 25,655 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 23.71%. The purchase prices were between $104.69 and $106.26, with an estimated average price of $105.37. The stock is now traded at around $105.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 23,206 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 77.41%. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $164.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,757 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 65.54%. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $116.5, with an estimated average price of $115.82. The stock is now traded at around $114.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 9,257 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.23%. The purchase prices were between $85.49 and $86.06, with an estimated average price of $85.72. The stock is now traded at around $85.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 16,486 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC sold out a holding in Paychex Inc. The sale prices were between $115.01 and $137.38, with an estimated average price of $123.94.

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $107.03 and $108.32, with an estimated average price of $107.64.

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC sold out a holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $29.31 and $30.2, with an estimated average price of $29.76.

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.7 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $53.95.

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1.

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.