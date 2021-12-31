Cubic Asset Management, LLC Buys Commercial Metals Co, II-VI Inc, Avnet Inc, Sells Prudential Financial Inc, Compass Minerals International Inc,

New Purchases: IIVI, AVT, TJX, GM, MHK, CRMT, USB, CNBKA, CP, JKD, ACN, MCFT, SFM, AVGO, CAT, MO, ICNB,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Commercial Metals Co, II-VI Inc, Avnet Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, TJX Inc, sells Prudential Financial Inc, Compass Minerals International Inc, , Nutrien, Kyndryl Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cubic Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Cubic Asset Management, LLC owns 201 stocks with a total value of $440 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 64,423 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,525 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11% PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) - 62,161 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16% LKQ Corp (LKQ) - 163,160 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26% Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 165,723 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19%

Cubic Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in II-VI Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.61 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $63.04. The stock is now traded at around $63.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 23,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cubic Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Avnet Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.11 and $41.79, with an estimated average price of $38.64. The stock is now traded at around $39.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 37,825 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cubic Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The stock is now traded at around $69.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 14,185 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cubic Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $52.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 17,075 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cubic Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $163.95 and $199.06, with an estimated average price of $178.37. The stock is now traded at around $158.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,860 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cubic Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $54.85 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $59.09. The stock is now traded at around $56.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,945 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cubic Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Commercial Metals Co by 74.04%. The purchase prices were between $30.9 and $36.41, with an estimated average price of $33.19. The stock is now traded at around $35.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 119,262 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cubic Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 27.83%. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $373.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 17,715 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cubic Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.20%. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $48.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,754 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cubic Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $100.05 and $114, with an estimated average price of $108.65.

Cubic Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Cubic Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.