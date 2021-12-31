Cubic Asset Management, LLC Buys Commercial Metals Co, II-VI Inc, Avnet Inc, Sells Prudential Financial Inc, Compass Minerals International Inc,
- New Purchases: IIVI, AVT, TJX, GM, MHK, CRMT, USB, CNBKA, CP, JKD, ACN, MCFT, SFM, AVGO, CAT, MO, ICNB,
- Added Positions: CMC, LMT, BA, AMZN, VXUS, SPY, DAL, VZ, INTC, CAH, VIAC, AMCR, EEM, EFA, BP, LLY, CVX, NYMX, POLY, SBRA, OMF, LYLT, IWN, SCHP, ADS,
- Reduced Positions: AXP, CMP, SPB, T, AMAT, GPI, UNH, NTR, KGC, LSTR, BMY, V, MNDT, FITB, DISCA, DHI, SU, AMGN, SLVM,
- Sold Out: PRU, KSU, KD,
For the details of Cubic Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cubic+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Cubic Asset Management, LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 64,423 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,525 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
- PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) - 62,161 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
- LKQ Corp (LKQ) - 163,160 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%
- Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 165,723 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19%
Cubic Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in II-VI Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.61 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $63.04. The stock is now traded at around $63.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 23,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Avnet Inc (AVT)
Cubic Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Avnet Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.11 and $41.79, with an estimated average price of $38.64. The stock is now traded at around $39.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 37,825 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Cubic Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The stock is now traded at around $69.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 14,185 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)
Cubic Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $52.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 17,075 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK)
Cubic Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $163.95 and $199.06, with an estimated average price of $178.37. The stock is now traded at around $158.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,860 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
Cubic Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $54.85 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $59.09. The stock is now traded at around $56.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,945 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Commercial Metals Co (CMC)
Cubic Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Commercial Metals Co by 74.04%. The purchase prices were between $30.9 and $36.41, with an estimated average price of $33.19. The stock is now traded at around $35.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 119,262 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Cubic Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 27.83%. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $373.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 17,715 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Cubic Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.20%. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $48.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,754 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)
Cubic Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $100.05 and $114, with an estimated average price of $108.65.Sold Out: (KSU)
Cubic Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
Cubic Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.
Here is the complete portfolio of Cubic Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Cubic Asset Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Cubic Asset Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cubic Asset Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cubic Asset Management, LLC keeps buying