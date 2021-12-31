Montecito Bank & Trust Buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Inovalon Holdings Inc, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

- New Purchases: XLF, EMXC, VNQI, PLD, INVH, CTAS, ED, D, FCX, MRVL, NSC, PAYX, PSA, WFCPL.PFD, TSLA, VHT,
- Added Positions: NEAR, CWI, SMH, PFF, XLV, SCHW, SHYG, ICLN, VCSH, VXF, XYL, VGK, ARKK, MDY, IUSB, IJR, DVY, FALN, XLB, IVV, GOOG, VPL, HACK, VYM, USMV, VEA, VLUE, IYE, ABBV, CARR, VIG, PANW, GS, PG, NKE, UNP, UNH, TT, BLK, PEP, XLU, IYW, MDLZ, JNJ, JPM, CVS, VOO, IBM, VB, IVE, C, ECL, ETN, DHR, VO, WM, PEG, UPS, VLO, USB, GM, AVGO, V, BX, CTSH, VNQ, COF, EVR, XLP, FB, ZBH, ZTS, EMR, ADBE, DOW, ACWI, TXN, MDT, LTPZ, SYK, EFG, IWV, SBUX, GWW, PXD, QCOM, IHI,
- Reduced Positions: PYPL, CWB, IWF, DIS, NVDA, CMI, CVX, XOM, GOVT, IAU, IJH, IEFA, KMB, QQQ, INTC, VIGI, SPY, ITOT, FISV, VFC, WMT, VWO, IXN, IWM, IWB, EMB, IJK, IGSB, T, MA, OLED, SIVB, ROP, SCZ, MTUM, XLK, XSOE, PM, GLD, DEM, WFC, WBA, MCK, HPQ, GILD, CF, BMY, TFC, ACN,
- Sold Out: INOV, EFV, LMT, ZM,
For the details of Montecito Bank & Trust's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/montecito+bank+%26+trust/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Montecito Bank & Trust
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 109,441 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.67%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 56,230 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
- BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 579,723 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.7%
- BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) - 277,672 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.46%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 46,334 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.23%
Montecito Bank & Trust initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $38.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 33,043 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC)
Montecito Bank & Trust initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.75 and $61.4, with an estimated average price of $60.18. The stock is now traded at around $59.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 15,424 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI)
Montecito Bank & Trust initiated holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.91 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $53.79. The stock is now traded at around $51.919000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,647 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Prologis Inc (PLD)
Montecito Bank & Trust initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.43 and $168.36, with an estimated average price of $149.88. The stock is now traded at around $151.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,043 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invitation Homes Inc (INVH)
Montecito Bank & Trust initiated holding in Invitation Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.42 and $45.34, with an estimated average price of $41.41. The stock is now traded at around $40.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,429 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Paychex Inc (PAYX)
Montecito Bank & Trust initiated holding in Paychex Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.01 and $137.38, with an estimated average price of $123.94. The stock is now traded at around $118.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,523 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)
Montecito Bank & Trust added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 41.84%. The purchase prices were between $248.48 and $316.56, with an estimated average price of $288.38. The stock is now traded at around $264.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
Montecito Bank & Trust added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 24.75%. The purchase prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09. The stock is now traded at around $87.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 26,339 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Montecito Bank & Trust added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 21.85%. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $127.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 17,856 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)
Montecito Bank & Trust added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF by 27.40%. The purchase prices were between $174.85 and $199.17, with an estimated average price of $187.39. The stock is now traded at around $157.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,397 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)
Montecito Bank & Trust added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 52.63%. The purchase prices were between $20.43 and $25.64, with an estimated average price of $22.91. The stock is now traded at around $17.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 54,669 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Xylem Inc (XYL)
Montecito Bank & Trust added to a holding in Xylem Inc by 22.02%. The purchase prices were between $114.05 and $133.51, with an estimated average price of $124.07. The stock is now traded at around $102.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 16,625 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Inovalon Holdings Inc (INOV)
Montecito Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Inovalon Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.34 and $41.06, with an estimated average price of $40.79.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)
Montecito Bank & Trust sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The sale prices were between $47.67 and $51.35, with an estimated average price of $50.11.Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Montecito Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56.Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Montecito Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82.
Here is the complete portfolio of Montecito Bank & Trust. Also check out:
1. Montecito Bank & Trust's Undervalued Stocks
2. Montecito Bank & Trust's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Montecito Bank & Trust's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Montecito Bank & Trust keeps buying