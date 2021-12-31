Montecito Bank & Trust Buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Inovalon Holdings Inc, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

New Purchases: XLF, EMXC, VNQI, PLD, INVH, CTAS, ED, D, FCX, MRVL, NSC, PAYX, PSA, WFCPL.PFD, TSLA, VHT,

Santa Barbara, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, Charles Schwab Corp, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Inovalon Holdings Inc, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Kimberly-Clark Corp, iShares Gold Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Montecito Bank & Trust. As of 2021Q4, Montecito Bank & Trust owns 263 stocks with a total value of $562 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 109,441 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.67% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 56,230 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15% BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 579,723 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.7% BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) - 277,672 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.46% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 46,334 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.23%

Montecito Bank & Trust initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $38.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 33,043 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Montecito Bank & Trust initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.75 and $61.4, with an estimated average price of $60.18. The stock is now traded at around $59.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 15,424 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Montecito Bank & Trust initiated holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.91 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $53.79. The stock is now traded at around $51.919000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,647 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Montecito Bank & Trust initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.43 and $168.36, with an estimated average price of $149.88. The stock is now traded at around $151.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,043 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Montecito Bank & Trust initiated holding in Invitation Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.42 and $45.34, with an estimated average price of $41.41. The stock is now traded at around $40.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,429 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Montecito Bank & Trust initiated holding in Paychex Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.01 and $137.38, with an estimated average price of $123.94. The stock is now traded at around $118.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,523 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Montecito Bank & Trust added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 41.84%. The purchase prices were between $248.48 and $316.56, with an estimated average price of $288.38. The stock is now traded at around $264.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Montecito Bank & Trust added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 24.75%. The purchase prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09. The stock is now traded at around $87.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 26,339 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Montecito Bank & Trust added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 21.85%. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $127.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 17,856 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Montecito Bank & Trust added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF by 27.40%. The purchase prices were between $174.85 and $199.17, with an estimated average price of $187.39. The stock is now traded at around $157.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,397 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Montecito Bank & Trust added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 52.63%. The purchase prices were between $20.43 and $25.64, with an estimated average price of $22.91. The stock is now traded at around $17.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 54,669 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Montecito Bank & Trust added to a holding in Xylem Inc by 22.02%. The purchase prices were between $114.05 and $133.51, with an estimated average price of $124.07. The stock is now traded at around $102.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 16,625 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Montecito Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Inovalon Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.34 and $41.06, with an estimated average price of $40.79.

Montecito Bank & Trust sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The sale prices were between $47.67 and $51.35, with an estimated average price of $50.11.

Montecito Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56.

Montecito Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82.