Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Interm

- New Purchases: VTIP, COIN, XYLD, TBX, MCHI, XMTR, MORT, TBT, OPEN, GENI, GDXJ, PDD, SBEA, SDIG, IYR, FLNC, XLRE, GXO, DLO, AME, PLTR, PANW, LPI, MPC, KKR, TSLA, TECH, CRK, BAM, BARK, KIND, LCI,
- Added Positions: JPST, SRLN, STPZ, SCHX, SCHF, MBB, VIG, VTI, SCHM, SCHA, USMV, VOO, SDY, PGF, REM, QQQ, PFF, BLDE, QUAL, AAPL, QYLD, PID, TOTL, IVE, IEFA, BIZD, MSFT, VWO, SHM, IEMG, XLU, BRK.B, SNOW, AMZN, VRIG, VNLA, VCIT, SCHD, KRP, LDUR, KBWP, ABNB, ISTB, ET, AMT, BSJM, BSV, VFH, SWN, GBDC, CVNA, MINT, HTBK, IWM, SMAR, NLY, IWB, VPU, ARCC, VNQ, GH, PGNY, FINV, VEA, ORCC, BA, OKTA, NVDA, NYMT, AXON, IWD, ENX, TAST, IJT, BX, AGNC, APO, RNG,
- Reduced Positions: SJNK, AGG, BILL, JPM, CHIQ, RYLD, CRWD, TBF, SM, DBX, ACEL, IVV, PTON, ITM, ZM, RSP, SCHG, VV, GOOGL, SQ, HUBS, FB, CRM, INTU, QK, AGGY, NOW, CPRX, MA, JPC, SCHE, INTC, HD,
- Sold Out: BIV, BSJL, CLDR, GDX, FXI, AFRM, OPRT, VEEV, CRTX, RIOT, FVRR, PSFE, NOVA, NRGX, JD, MARA, GE, YJ,
For the details of AJ WEALTH STRATEGIES, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aj+wealth+strategies%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of AJ WEALTH STRATEGIES, LLC
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 2,480,867 shares, 13.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.98%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 401,175 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.17%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 306,914 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.14%
- Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 3,309,548 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.61%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 1,123,439 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.97%
Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 728,934 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)
Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $185.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 34,193 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD)
Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc initiated holding in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $50.17, with an estimated average price of $49. The stock is now traded at around $47.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 104,617 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury (TBX)
Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc initiated holding in ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury. The purchase prices were between $24.06 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.41. The stock is now traded at around $24.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 122,280 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI)
Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI China ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.7 and $72.19, with an estimated average price of $66.79. The stock is now traded at around $62.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 37,709 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Xometry Inc (XMTR)
Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc initiated holding in Xometry Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.24 and $61.08, with an estimated average price of $51.36. The stock is now traded at around $50.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 23,926 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 673.27%. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.86%. The holding were 1,846,095 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)
Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3477.24%. The purchase prices were between $45.02 and $45.7, with an estimated average price of $45.41. The stock is now traded at around $45.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 1,009,353 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun (STPZ)
Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc added to a holding in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun by 2450.91%. The purchase prices were between $54.58 and $55.45, with an estimated average price of $54.89. The stock is now traded at around $54.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 781,268 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 42.45%. The purchase prices were between $107.03 and $108.32, with an estimated average price of $107.64. The stock is now traded at around $105.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 236,520 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 50.34%. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $158.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 128,087 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 31.39%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $219.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 119,868 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.61 and $88.24, with an estimated average price of $87.57.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJL)
Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon. The sale prices were between $22.97 and $23, with an estimated average price of $22.98.Sold Out: Cloudera Inc (CLDR)
Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $15.99.Sold Out: iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)
Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc sold out a holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $35.57 and $41.86, with an estimated average price of $38.9.Sold Out: Oportun Financial Corp (OPRT)
Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc sold out a holding in Oportun Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $19.46 and $27.74, with an estimated average price of $23.34.Sold Out: Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)
Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc sold out a holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $97.37 and $168.52, with an estimated average price of $131.88.
Here is the complete portfolio of AJ WEALTH STRATEGIES, LLC. Also check out:
1. AJ WEALTH STRATEGIES, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. AJ WEALTH STRATEGIES, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AJ WEALTH STRATEGIES, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AJ WEALTH STRATEGIES, LLC keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs