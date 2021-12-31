Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Interm

New Purchases: VTIP, COIN, XYLD, TBX, MCHI, XMTR, MORT, TBT, OPEN, GENI, GDXJ, PDD, SBEA, SDIG, IYR, FLNC, XLRE, GXO, DLO, AME, PLTR, PANW, LPI, MPC, KKR, TSLA, TECH, CRK, BAM, BARK, KIND, LCI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Coinbase Global Inc, sells SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Bill.com Holdings Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc owns 310 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AJ WEALTH STRATEGIES, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aj+wealth+strategies%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 2,480,867 shares, 13.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.98% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 401,175 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.17% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 306,914 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.14% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 3,309,548 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.61% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 1,123,439 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.97%

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 728,934 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $185.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 34,193 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc initiated holding in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $50.17, with an estimated average price of $49. The stock is now traded at around $47.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 104,617 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc initiated holding in ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury. The purchase prices were between $24.06 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.41. The stock is now traded at around $24.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 122,280 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI China ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.7 and $72.19, with an estimated average price of $66.79. The stock is now traded at around $62.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 37,709 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc initiated holding in Xometry Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.24 and $61.08, with an estimated average price of $51.36. The stock is now traded at around $50.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 23,926 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 673.27%. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.86%. The holding were 1,846,095 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3477.24%. The purchase prices were between $45.02 and $45.7, with an estimated average price of $45.41. The stock is now traded at around $45.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 1,009,353 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc added to a holding in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun by 2450.91%. The purchase prices were between $54.58 and $55.45, with an estimated average price of $54.89. The stock is now traded at around $54.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 781,268 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 42.45%. The purchase prices were between $107.03 and $108.32, with an estimated average price of $107.64. The stock is now traded at around $105.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 236,520 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 50.34%. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $158.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 128,087 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 31.39%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $219.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 119,868 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.61 and $88.24, with an estimated average price of $87.57.

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon. The sale prices were between $22.97 and $23, with an estimated average price of $22.98.

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $15.99.

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc sold out a holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $35.57 and $41.86, with an estimated average price of $38.9.

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc sold out a holding in Oportun Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $19.46 and $27.74, with an estimated average price of $23.34.

Aj Wealth Strategies, Llc sold out a holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $97.37 and $168.52, with an estimated average price of $131.88.