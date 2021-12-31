Violich Capital Management, Inc. Buys Amazon.com Inc, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, ConocoPhillips, Sells Intel Corp, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, Gilead Sciences Inc

New Purchases: XLK, CSCO, DUK, DORM,

XLK, CSCO, DUK, DORM, Added Positions: AMZN, COP, BSV, CVX, FB, VMW, SPY, ABBV, BHP, MRK, IVV, VOO, DUFRY, UNP, JPM, KBR, TPIC, EBAY, BAC,

AMZN, COP, BSV, CVX, FB, VMW, SPY, ABBV, BHP, MRK, IVV, VOO, DUFRY, UNP, JPM, KBR, TPIC, EBAY, BAC, Reduced Positions: INTC, V, VGLT, VWO, NKE, TTE, AMGN, MSFT, MU, COST, GLD, ADP, XOM, KMB, DIS, VZ, ACN, MMM, DHR, JNJ, KO, AEM, DELL, PM, FDX, HON, CMCSA, SONO, CHNG, SLV, MGA, STC, CL, SO, CLX, ALEX, GAIA, C,

INTC, V, VGLT, VWO, NKE, TTE, AMGN, MSFT, MU, COST, GLD, ADP, XOM, KMB, DIS, VZ, ACN, MMM, DHR, JNJ, KO, AEM, DELL, PM, FDX, HON, CMCSA, SONO, CHNG, SLV, MGA, STC, CL, SO, CLX, ALEX, GAIA, C, Sold Out: GILD, NOMD, ABM, PHYS, SABR,

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, ConocoPhillips, Cisco Systems Inc, Duke Energy Corp, sells Intel Corp, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, Gilead Sciences Inc, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, TotalEnergies SE during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Violich Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Violich Capital Management, Inc. owns 112 stocks with a total value of $694 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Violich Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/violich+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 193,049 shares, 9.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 344,762 shares, 8.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 17,411 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 16,203 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 67,815 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33%

Violich Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $156.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 10,885 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Violich Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $56.149900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 19,085 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Violich Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43. The stock is now traded at around $101.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,121 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Violich Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Dorman Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.5 and $122.69, with an estimated average price of $108.91. The stock is now traded at around $94.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,010 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Violich Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 587.90%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2848.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 4,038 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Violich Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 47.02%. The purchase prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91. The stock is now traded at around $88.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 61,094 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Violich Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 34.13%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $303.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,185 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Violich Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Dufry AG by 43.29%. The purchase prices were between $4.29 and $5.88, with an estimated average price of $5.07. The stock is now traded at around $5.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 26,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Violich Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $64.88 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $68.95.

Violich Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Nomad Foods Ltd. The sale prices were between $23.83 and $28.79, with an estimated average price of $25.74.

Violich Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in ABM Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $38.94 and $48.87, with an estimated average price of $45.11.

Violich Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Sabre Corp. The sale prices were between $7.31 and $12.28, with an estimated average price of $9.51.

Violich Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $13.78 and $14.69, with an estimated average price of $14.13.

Violich Capital Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Intel Corp by 21.53%. The sale prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $52.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. Violich Capital Management, Inc. still held 141,522 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Violich Capital Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 64.65%. The sale prices were between $85.6 and $92.63, with an estimated average price of $88.88. The stock is now traded at around $86.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Violich Capital Management, Inc. still held 6,125 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Violich Capital Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.89%. The sale prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Violich Capital Management, Inc. still held 22,755 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Violich Capital Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in TotalEnergies SE by 73.62%. The sale prices were between $45.99 and $52.32, with an estimated average price of $49.79. The stock is now traded at around $57.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Violich Capital Management, Inc. still held 5,530 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Violich Capital Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 40.21%. The sale prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $84.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Violich Capital Management, Inc. still held 11,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.