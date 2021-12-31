Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
GAM Holding AG Buys Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Accenture PLC, Akamai Technologies Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, ServiceNow Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company GAM Holding AG (Current Portfolio) buys Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Accenture PLC, Akamai Technologies Inc, AppLovin Corp, NetApp Inc, sells Alphabet Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, ServiceNow Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Cloudflare Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GAM Holding AG. As of 2021Q4, GAM Holding AG owns 339 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GAM Holding AG's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gam+holding+ag/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GAM Holding AG
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 455,100 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.88%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 30,432 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.3%
  3. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX) - 732,821 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 68.32%
  4. Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) - 383,895 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 160.34%
  5. Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) - 504,853 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.38%
New Purchase: AppLovin Corp (APP)

GAM Holding AG initiated holding in AppLovin Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.88 and $114.85, with an estimated average price of $93.45. The stock is now traded at around $63.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 268,320 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: NetApp Inc (NTAP)

GAM Holding AG initiated holding in NetApp Inc. The purchase prices were between $86 and $94.42, with an estimated average price of $90.11. The stock is now traded at around $84.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 272,143 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

GAM Holding AG initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $142.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 135,053 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Brilliant Earth Group Inc (BRLT)

GAM Holding AG initiated holding in Brilliant Earth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.73 and $19.47, with an estimated average price of $15.09. The stock is now traded at around $11.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 785,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Trimble Inc (TRMB)

GAM Holding AG initiated holding in Trimble Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.38 and $89.28, with an estimated average price of $85.91. The stock is now traded at around $68.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 146,063 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Marriott International Inc (MAR)

GAM Holding AG initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $142.5 and $168.39, with an estimated average price of $157.45. The stock is now traded at around $158.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 77,204 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

GAM Holding AG added to a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC by 68.32%. The purchase prices were between $79.01 and $115, with an estimated average price of $97.65. The stock is now traded at around $96.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 732,821 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)

GAM Holding AG added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 318.90%. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $329.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 90,113 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)

GAM Holding AG added to a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc by 160.34%. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $118.45, with an estimated average price of $110.19. The stock is now traded at around $109.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 383,895 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK)

GAM Holding AG added to a holding in NortonLifeLock Inc by 1559.58%. The purchase prices were between $23.82 and $26.67, with an estimated average price of $25.31. The stock is now traded at around $25.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 796,053 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

GAM Holding AG added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 534.65%. The purchase prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04. The stock is now traded at around $24.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 620,854 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

GAM Holding AG added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 37.04%. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $359.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 60,086 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Cloudflare Inc (NET)

GAM Holding AG sold out a holding in Cloudflare Inc. The sale prices were between $115.73 and $217.25, with an estimated average price of $168.37.

Sold Out: Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM)

GAM Holding AG sold out a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.74 and $32.72, with an estimated average price of $28.22.

Sold Out: New Relic Inc (NEWR)

GAM Holding AG sold out a holding in New Relic Inc. The sale prices were between $70.58 and $125.97, with an estimated average price of $97.26.

Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

GAM Holding AG sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73.

Sold Out: Outset Medical Inc (OM)

GAM Holding AG sold out a holding in Outset Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $43.29 and $58.77, with an estimated average price of $49.23.

Sold Out: Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR)

GAM Holding AG sold out a holding in Procore Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $75.67 and $104.86, with an estimated average price of $87.4.



Here is the complete portfolio of GAM Holding AG. Also check out:

