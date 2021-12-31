GAM Holding AG Buys Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Accenture PLC, Akamai Technologies Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, ServiceNow Inc

New Purchases: APP, NTAP, ABNB, BRLT, MAR, TRMB, CHGG, USB, INTU, XPEV, UPS, LI, MIME, ALGN, CHNG, FST, FTSI, ROG, ARNA, HAAC, ENPC, KAII, VNE, MRNA, PRSR, JOFF, HCAR, NXU, FSSI, SPTK, ANZU, ARRW, BOAS, TETC, TLGA, ERES, ZWRK, SPAQ, SPAQ, OSTR, PLMI, PMGM, TWLV, PSAG, TEKK, TSPQ, JCIC, SCOA, SHAC, SDAC, SLAC, FACT, ADEX, SWET, ACAH, CFIV, COOL, CRU, EPWR, EPHY, EQHA, FTEV, FRXB, NAAC, GFX, GNAC, HIGA, HPX, HIII, AAQC, MBAC, FINM, MIT, MON,

STX, ACN, AKAM, NLOK, PTON, MSFT, NFLX, PSTG, OMCL, RBLX, FDX, XLNX, GOOS, MELI, MYTE, AMAT, KLAC, LULU, YMM, IQV, PVH, CERN, ON, PFDR, ZNTE, SNRH, AVGO, PRPB, FRSG, INFO, LEVI, ELAN, DCRN, PACX, PTC, FOE, GMBT, MDH, MRVI, VELO, VIPS, IRTC, Reduced Positions: FB, GOOGL, NOW, PYPL, ROKU, BABA, MRVL, DBX, JD, ISRG, ADBE, FCX, VEEV, FYBR, TSM, WFC, V, C, CPA, MA, BIDU, IBN, VOO, MRK, HDB, NIO, PNM, KEYS, YNDX, EPAM, EA, SQM, DADA, NTES, LX, COIN, GDS, CVS, PDD, MDT, MCD, YUMC, SBUX, FTNT, GILD, SPG, IJR, CNC, INFY, VWO, GLOB, PFE, JNJ, BSX, EW, UNH, IWM, RETA, VRTX, DXCM, EVH, PACB, REGN, TWST, TOL,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Accenture PLC, Akamai Technologies Inc, AppLovin Corp, NetApp Inc, sells Alphabet Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, ServiceNow Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Cloudflare Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GAM Holding AG. As of 2021Q4, GAM Holding AG owns 339 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 455,100 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.88% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 30,432 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.3% Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX) - 732,821 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 68.32% Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) - 383,895 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 160.34% Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) - 504,853 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.38%

GAM Holding AG initiated holding in AppLovin Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.88 and $114.85, with an estimated average price of $93.45. The stock is now traded at around $63.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 268,320 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GAM Holding AG initiated holding in NetApp Inc. The purchase prices were between $86 and $94.42, with an estimated average price of $90.11. The stock is now traded at around $84.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 272,143 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GAM Holding AG initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $142.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 135,053 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GAM Holding AG initiated holding in Brilliant Earth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.73 and $19.47, with an estimated average price of $15.09. The stock is now traded at around $11.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 785,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GAM Holding AG initiated holding in Trimble Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.38 and $89.28, with an estimated average price of $85.91. The stock is now traded at around $68.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 146,063 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GAM Holding AG initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $142.5 and $168.39, with an estimated average price of $157.45. The stock is now traded at around $158.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 77,204 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GAM Holding AG added to a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC by 68.32%. The purchase prices were between $79.01 and $115, with an estimated average price of $97.65. The stock is now traded at around $96.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 732,821 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GAM Holding AG added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 318.90%. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $329.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 90,113 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GAM Holding AG added to a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc by 160.34%. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $118.45, with an estimated average price of $110.19. The stock is now traded at around $109.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 383,895 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GAM Holding AG added to a holding in NortonLifeLock Inc by 1559.58%. The purchase prices were between $23.82 and $26.67, with an estimated average price of $25.31. The stock is now traded at around $25.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 796,053 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GAM Holding AG added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 534.65%. The purchase prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04. The stock is now traded at around $24.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 620,854 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GAM Holding AG added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 37.04%. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $359.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 60,086 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GAM Holding AG sold out a holding in Cloudflare Inc. The sale prices were between $115.73 and $217.25, with an estimated average price of $168.37.

GAM Holding AG sold out a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.74 and $32.72, with an estimated average price of $28.22.

GAM Holding AG sold out a holding in New Relic Inc. The sale prices were between $70.58 and $125.97, with an estimated average price of $97.26.

GAM Holding AG sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73.

GAM Holding AG sold out a holding in Outset Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $43.29 and $58.77, with an estimated average price of $49.23.

GAM Holding AG sold out a holding in Procore Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $75.67 and $104.86, with an estimated average price of $87.4.