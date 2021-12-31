Meridian Financial Partners LLC Buys Telos Corp, WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, Sells SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, Activision Blizzard Inc

- New Purchases: TLS, ABBV, IWY, BLK, WMT, MCHP, AUB, PM,
- Added Positions: DLN, JEPI, DGRO, VOO, CAT, PG, V, LH, VRTX, CRM, VZ, VMW, FPE, IBM, MRK, DUK, UNH, CVS, DGRW, UPS, JPM, CVX, USB, NEE, CMCSA, UNP, ROP, AMZN, DIS, LHX, GOOGL, STZ, DOL, TSN, PYPL, DLS, DGS, GOOG, KO, PEP, XLG,
- Reduced Positions: TOTL, JPST, DHR, EXC, IWR, ADBE, MSFT, D, T, VABK, VPU, BSCN, CSCO, PFE, INTC, HD, TFC,
- Sold Out: BSCM, ATVI, BSCL, FB, BSCP,
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 41,756 shares, 11.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.85%
- JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 238,071 shares, 8.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.49%
- WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN) - 147,416 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 102.67%
- iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 36,401 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66%
- iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 82,994 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.86%
Meridian Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in Telos Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.86 and $28.45, with an estimated average price of $21.02. The stock is now traded at around $10.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.26%. The holding were 461,485 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Meridian Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $137.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 5,045 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY)
Meridian Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $150.79 and $175.61, with an estimated average price of $166.62. The stock is now traded at around $151.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 3,809 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
Meridian Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $825.56 and $971.49, with an estimated average price of $913.93. The stock is now traded at around $792.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 310 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Meridian Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $136.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,630 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)
Meridian Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.25 and $89.35, with an estimated average price of $81.11. The stock is now traded at around $71.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,766 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN)
Meridian Financial Partners LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 102.67%. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $66.15, with an estimated average price of $63.06. The stock is now traded at around $63.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 147,416 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)
Meridian Financial Partners LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 842.98%. The purchase prices were between $58.19 and $63.19, with an estimated average price of $60.84. The stock is now traded at around $59.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 33,589 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)
Meridian Financial Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $55.68, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $52.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 64,497 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Meridian Financial Partners LLC added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 115.83%. The purchase prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63. The stock is now traded at around $213.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,367 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Meridian Financial Partners LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 23.07%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $215.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,358 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM)
Meridian Financial Partners LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.33 and $21.38, with an estimated average price of $21.36.Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Meridian Financial Partners LLC sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)
Meridian Financial Partners LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.Sold Out: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Meridian Financial Partners LLC sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP)
Meridian Financial Partners LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.76 and $22.05, with an estimated average price of $21.89.
