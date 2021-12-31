Baldrige Asset Management LLC Buys Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF, iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells Brookfield Renewable Partners LP, Medtronic PLC, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF

New Purchases: VUSB, CWB, VCEB, RIVN, AXTA, NCR, REAX, KD, JETS,

VUSB, CWB, VCEB, RIVN, AXTA, NCR, REAX, KD, JETS, Added Positions: VCSH, AGG, SUSB, EAGG, DFAI, BNDX, TIP, IVV, SHM, VWO, DFAT, DFAE, SCHP, VEA, DFAU, VNQ, NULV, USHY, SUSC, BND, ESGD, IEFA, IEMG, SCHH, SCHE, PFF, SCHZ, SCZ, VSS, ESML, ESGE, VWOB, VTEB, SCHC, PDBC, IHAK, HYG, FREL, FNDF, DFAS, AVUV, AVDV, BLOK, BGRN, VNQI, AVDE, TSLA, KO, AXP,

VCSH, AGG, SUSB, EAGG, DFAI, BNDX, TIP, IVV, SHM, VWO, DFAT, DFAE, SCHP, VEA, DFAU, VNQ, NULV, USHY, SUSC, BND, ESGD, IEFA, IEMG, SCHH, SCHE, PFF, SCHZ, SCZ, VSS, ESML, ESGE, VWOB, VTEB, SCHC, PDBC, IHAK, HYG, FREL, FNDF, DFAS, AVUV, AVDV, BLOK, BGRN, VNQI, AVDE, TSLA, KO, AXP, Reduced Positions: APD, ITOT, BEP, MSCI, IVE, AAPL, VTI, IAU, MDT, SCHX, ICVT, CPB, BIV, VTV, BSV, ESGV, PNC, VXUS, MA, IGSB, DFIV, ISTB, IUSB, IYR, STIP, VCIT, AMZN, IVZ, BRK.B, ILMN, GOOGL, DHR, QQQ, IJJ, IJK, JPM, EOG, LQD, JNJ, CPT, SPYX, BAX, VUG, ABT, QCOM, DFS, WMT, VZ, V, ZTS, SQ, OGN, TGT, DIS, PFE, NKE, EFA, MRK, GLD, GRI, MCD, ICLN,

APD, ITOT, BEP, MSCI, IVE, AAPL, VTI, IAU, MDT, SCHX, ICVT, CPB, BIV, VTV, BSV, ESGV, PNC, VXUS, MA, IGSB, DFIV, ISTB, IUSB, IYR, STIP, VCIT, AMZN, IVZ, BRK.B, ILMN, GOOGL, DHR, QQQ, IJJ, IJK, JPM, EOG, LQD, JNJ, CPT, SPYX, BAX, VUG, ABT, QCOM, DFS, WMT, VZ, V, ZTS, SQ, OGN, TGT, DIS, PFE, NKE, EFA, MRK, GLD, GRI, MCD, ICLN, Sold Out: BSCL, SDY, PICK, IMTB, IJH, IGRO, INFO, IDU, GBF, TMO, FLOT, IGM, VNT, DIDI, HACK, FRPT, USIG, FTV, AFL, DAL, WM, TJX, SYK, LUV, VTRS, ECL, CL, CLX, C, COF, AMT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF, iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET, sells Brookfield Renewable Partners LP, Medtronic PLC, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, IHS Markit, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baldrige Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Baldrige Asset Management LLC owns 335 stocks with a total value of $257 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Baldrige Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/baldrige+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 666,893 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.69% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 215,527 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.71% MSCI Inc (MSCI) - 26,683 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.01% Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 67,931 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 62,105 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03%

Baldrige Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 34,332 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baldrige Asset Management LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.7 and $88.64, with an estimated average price of $84.95. The stock is now traded at around $74.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,854 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baldrige Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.68 and $74.42, with an estimated average price of $73.53. The stock is now traded at around $71.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,503 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baldrige Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $54.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 517 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baldrige Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. The purchase prices were between $29.05 and $33.34, with an estimated average price of $31.78. The stock is now traded at around $28.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 663 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baldrige Asset Management LLC initiated holding in NCR Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $44.19, with an estimated average price of $41.36. The stock is now traded at around $36.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baldrige Asset Management LLC added to a holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 20.39%. The purchase prices were between $25.55 and $25.87, with an estimated average price of $25.68. The stock is now traded at around $25.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 138,858 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baldrige Asset Management LLC added to a holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.64%. The purchase prices were between $54.47 and $55.37, with an estimated average price of $54.93. The stock is now traded at around $53.773300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 32,986 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baldrige Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 111.71%. The purchase prices were between $28.1 and $30.21, with an estimated average price of $29.31. The stock is now traded at around $28.219900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 23,159 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baldrige Asset Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET by 537.09%. The purchase prices were between $49.1 and $49.26, with an estimated average price of $49.18. The stock is now traded at around $48.388400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,256 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baldrige Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 31.55%. The purchase prices were between $26.45 and $28.15, with an estimated average price of $27.34. The stock is now traded at around $26.529900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 26,119 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baldrige Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 32.08%. The purchase prices were between $44.48 and $49.03, with an estimated average price of $46.72. The stock is now traded at around $44.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 15,004 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baldrige Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Baldrige Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $118.24 and $129.12, with an estimated average price of $123.75.

Baldrige Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Barclays Government/Credit Bond Fund. The sale prices were between $120.3 and $122.72, with an estimated average price of $121.49.

Baldrige Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF. The sale prices were between $78.85 and $88.43, with an estimated average price of $83.34.

Baldrige Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares International Dividend Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $64.3 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $66.65.

Baldrige Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74.