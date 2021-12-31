Baldrige Asset Management LLC Buys Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF, iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells Brookfield Renewable Partners LP, Medtronic PLC, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF

- New Purchases: VUSB, CWB, VCEB, RIVN, AXTA, NCR, REAX, KD, JETS,
- Added Positions: VCSH, AGG, SUSB, EAGG, DFAI, BNDX, TIP, IVV, SHM, VWO, DFAT, DFAE, SCHP, VEA, DFAU, VNQ, NULV, USHY, SUSC, BND, ESGD, IEFA, IEMG, SCHH, SCHE, PFF, SCHZ, SCZ, VSS, ESML, ESGE, VWOB, VTEB, SCHC, PDBC, IHAK, HYG, FREL, FNDF, DFAS, AVUV, AVDV, BLOK, BGRN, VNQI, AVDE, TSLA, KO, AXP,
- Reduced Positions: APD, ITOT, BEP, MSCI, IVE, AAPL, VTI, IAU, MDT, SCHX, ICVT, CPB, BIV, VTV, BSV, ESGV, PNC, VXUS, MA, IGSB, DFIV, ISTB, IUSB, IYR, STIP, VCIT, AMZN, IVZ, BRK.B, ILMN, GOOGL, DHR, QQQ, IJJ, IJK, JPM, EOG, LQD, JNJ, CPT, SPYX, BAX, VUG, ABT, QCOM, DFS, WMT, VZ, V, ZTS, SQ, OGN, TGT, DIS, PFE, NKE, EFA, MRK, GLD, GRI, MCD, ICLN,
- Sold Out: BSCL, SDY, PICK, IMTB, IJH, IGRO, INFO, IDU, GBF, TMO, FLOT, IGM, VNT, DIDI, HACK, FRPT, USIG, FTV, AFL, DAL, WM, TJX, SYK, LUV, VTRS, ECL, CL, CLX, C, COF, AMT,
- Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 666,893 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.69%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 215,527 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.71%
- MSCI Inc (MSCI) - 26,683 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.01%
- Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 67,931 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 62,105 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03%
Baldrige Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 34,332 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)
Baldrige Asset Management LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.7 and $88.64, with an estimated average price of $84.95. The stock is now traded at around $74.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,854 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB)
Baldrige Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.68 and $74.42, with an estimated average price of $73.53. The stock is now traded at around $71.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,503 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN)
Baldrige Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $54.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 517 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA)
Baldrige Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. The purchase prices were between $29.05 and $33.34, with an estimated average price of $31.78. The stock is now traded at around $28.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 663 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NCR Corp (NCR)
Baldrige Asset Management LLC initiated holding in NCR Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $44.19, with an estimated average price of $41.36. The stock is now traded at around $36.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB)
Baldrige Asset Management LLC added to a holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 20.39%. The purchase prices were between $25.55 and $25.87, with an estimated average price of $25.68. The stock is now traded at around $25.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 138,858 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG)
Baldrige Asset Management LLC added to a holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.64%. The purchase prices were between $54.47 and $55.37, with an estimated average price of $54.93. The stock is now traded at around $53.773300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 32,986 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI)
Baldrige Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 111.71%. The purchase prices were between $28.1 and $30.21, with an estimated average price of $29.31. The stock is now traded at around $28.219900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 23,159 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET (SHM)
Baldrige Asset Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET by 537.09%. The purchase prices were between $49.1 and $49.26, with an estimated average price of $49.18. The stock is now traded at around $48.388400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,256 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE)
Baldrige Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 31.55%. The purchase prices were between $26.45 and $28.15, with an estimated average price of $27.34. The stock is now traded at around $26.529900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 26,119 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT)
Baldrige Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 32.08%. The purchase prices were between $44.48 and $49.03, with an estimated average price of $46.72. The stock is now traded at around $44.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 15,004 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)
Baldrige Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.Sold Out: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)
Baldrige Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $118.24 and $129.12, with an estimated average price of $123.75.Sold Out: iShares Barclays Government/Credit Bond Fund (GBF)
Baldrige Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Barclays Government/Credit Bond Fund. The sale prices were between $120.3 and $122.72, with an estimated average price of $121.49.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU)
Baldrige Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF. The sale prices were between $78.85 and $88.43, with an estimated average price of $83.34.Sold Out: BTC iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO)
Baldrige Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares International Dividend Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $64.3 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $66.65.Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Baldrige Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74.
