MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Buys iShares Gold Trust, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Applied Materials Inc, Sells Activision Blizzard Inc, Stryker Corp, Conagra Brands Inc

- New Purchases: IAU, VNQ, MNA, CSX, CCI, GM, VT, CMI, PEAK, UNP, IWN,
- Added Positions: AMAT, PRU, FB, CDNS, DOW, J, SUB, A, TSLA, PM, USB, SO, MDLZ, ENB, INGR, CSCO, ITW, ROK, EXPD, WAT, TFC, AMGN, EEM, HYS, PGX, APD,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, ATVI, AAPL, BND, IJH, IEFA, BRK.B, BLK, HYG, SPSB, SYK, VMBS, GOOGL, VZ, PYPL, ADBE, AMZN, ORCL, IJR, VWO, CERN, HON, IEMG, ACN, GD, HD, MCD, VTRS, TXN, UNH, BNDX, PREF, VTIP, T, ABT, BAC, C, HAS, MAS, MCHP, MS, NOC, SBUX, ZTS, HYD, XLB, MO, AMP, AME, CHD, CTAS, CMCSA, EOG, ESS, FFIV, FITB, IT, ICE, LMT, MRK, NVDA, UMPQ, VRSN, ZION, V, GOOG, ACWI, DSI, IWM, ALL, AXP, ADSK, CME, COST, DTE, DUK, EPC, XOM, NEE, FLO, HSIC, INTU, LOW, MKL, NDAQ, NFLX, PNC, PII, LIN, CRM, SHW, SLGN, TGT, RTX, VFC, EVRG, ZBH, MA, OC, RGA, AVGO, ENR, IWP, VB,
- Sold Out: CAG, XLV, KD,
These are the top 5 holdings of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 339,419 shares, 8.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 939,858 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 335,988 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.91%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 153,679 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 418,137 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13%
MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $33.36 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $34.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 600,480 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $105.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 132,375 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA)
MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.86 and $33.06, with an estimated average price of $32.53. The stock is now traded at around $31.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 53,280 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CSX Corp (CSX)
MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.51 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $34.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 23,642 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)
MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $167.81 and $208.74, with an estimated average price of $185.09. The stock is now traded at around $180.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,368 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)
MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $54.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,163 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 240.30%. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $138.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 17,039 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)
MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Prudential Financial Inc by 93.48%. The purchase prices were between $100.05 and $114, with an estimated average price of $108.65. The stock is now traded at around $113.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 27,215 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 176.83%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $319.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,333 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 22.23%. The purchase prices were between $85.94 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $93.37. The stock is now traded at around $103.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,079 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)
MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $30.45 and $34.58, with an estimated average price of $32.73.Sold Out: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44.Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.
