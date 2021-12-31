Waverton Investment Management Ltd Buys Alphabet Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Sells Honeywell International Inc, Vulcan Materials Co, Activision Blizzard Inc

- New Purchases: GOOGL, CVX, ORLY, JPM, AMT, ODFL, AWK, LEA, DOV, ISRG, HCA, PG, DD, URI, MDT, DHI, S, S, SOFI, SOFI,
- Added Positions: QCOM, TMO, AAPL, AMZN, SNPS, TSM, CME, KO, V, SBUX, MMC, ILMN, TMUS, YUMC, OCSL, TEL, FNF, AXP, SGOL, NTES, PINS, GLD, RDS.B, DGRS,
- Reduced Positions: HON, VMC, MSFT, DIS, HD, COST, ATVI, CRM, BABA, BRK.B, INFY, PEP, LIVN, SPGI, VZ, XOM, PFE, FCA,
- Sold Out: T, JXN,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 807,180 shares, 8.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.9%
- Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 339,222 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.33%
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 959,037 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.01%
- Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC) - 982,428 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.38%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 50,930 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.10%
Waverton Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2794.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 14,560 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)
Waverton Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $598.28 and $708.14, with an estimated average price of $650.29. The stock is now traded at around $636.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 23,516 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Waverton Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $138.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 143,120 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Waverton Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $152.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 100,515 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Waverton Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26. The stock is now traded at around $247.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 43,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)
Waverton Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.8 and $188.86, with an estimated average price of $174.87. The stock is now traded at around $155.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 62,735 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Waverton Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 25.01%. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $176.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 959,037 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Waverton Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 268.48%. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $588.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 52,693 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Synopsys Inc (SNPS)
Waverton Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Synopsys Inc by 26.56%. The purchase prices were between $288.74 and $375.59, with an estimated average price of $338.4. The stock is now traded at around $308.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 190,653 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Waverton Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 22.95%. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $122.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 589,952 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Waverton Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 156.52%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $61.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 316,449 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Waverton Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 215.53%. The purchase prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76. The stock is now traded at around $95.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 117,983 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Waverton Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.Sold Out: Jackson Financial Inc (JXN)
Waverton Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Jackson Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $26.38 and $41.83, with an estimated average price of $33.
