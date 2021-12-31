Hayden Royal, LLC Buys Qualcomm Inc, Digital Realty Trust Inc, Apollo Global Management Inc, Sells Moderna Inc, Alcoa Corp, Blackstone Inc

- New Purchases: QCOM, DLR, APO, MU, BRP, ITOT, IFNNY, JNJ, MMM, JBL, BND, GLW, PFE, USMV, ABT, HDV, IEMG, UTHR, IJK, BMY, EFG, IGIB, BRK.B, NKE, SHY, ADBE, FDX, RY, SPDW, PTBD, BNDX, RSP, BAC, BKNG, IWP, TMUS, TSLA, IAGG, TWLO, CMCSA, VEA, VWO, VTWO, FB, IPAC, NFLX, IWS, QRVO, COST,
- Added Positions: ABBV, SUI, AMZN, IJT, IJS, MRK, VZ, ILMN, IJH, DBX, JPM, LULU, MA, MELI, CRM, IJR, AVGO, SQ,
- Reduced Positions: BX, SPY, VCSH, NVDA, CME, CRSP, Z, V, FLOT, IVW, APPS, ARKK, TFC, IWD, MSFT, AKTS, EXPI, AAPL, HD, AAC, VRTX, UNH, CSCO, SWKS, DIS, GOVT, ROKU, REGN, PEP, WMT, GILD, CCI, RPD, ASGN, NOK, IJJ,
- Sold Out: MRNA, AA, DKS, CLR, FTC, FCX, FRI, SSO, USO, PENN, INMD, KURI, CURI, CURI,
These are the top 5 holdings of Hayden Royal, LLC
- iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 21,335 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.73%
- iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 10,972 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 2,915 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 55.21%
- IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT) - 9,451 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.91%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 7,294 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.25%
Hayden Royal, LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $176.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 1,473 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)
Hayden Royal, LLC initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.73 and $176.87, with an estimated average price of $160.65. The stock is now traded at around $146.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,353 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)
Hayden Royal, LLC initiated holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.79 and $79.96, with an estimated average price of $72.36. The stock is now traded at around $70.452800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 3,126 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Hayden Royal, LLC initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $81.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 2,228 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BRP Group Inc (BRP)
Hayden Royal, LLC initiated holding in BRP Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.49 and $41.66, with an estimated average price of $36.98. The stock is now traded at around $30.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 5,782 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)
Hayden Royal, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.9 and $107.61, with an estimated average price of $104.32. The stock is now traded at around $100.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 1,962 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Hayden Royal, LLC sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.Sold Out: Alcoa Corp (AA)
Hayden Royal, LLC sold out a holding in Alcoa Corp. The sale prices were between $43.78 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $50.25.Sold Out: Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)
Hayden Royal, LLC sold out a holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The sale prices were between $99.91 and $140.28, with an estimated average price of $119.65.Sold Out: Continental Resources Inc (CLR)
Hayden Royal, LLC sold out a holding in Continental Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $42.68 and $53.87, with an estimated average price of $47.57.Sold Out: FIRST TR L CAP GRW (FTC)
Hayden Royal, LLC sold out a holding in FIRST TR L CAP GRW. The sale prices were between $109.29 and $124.15, with an estimated average price of $118.48.Sold Out: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Hayden Royal, LLC sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14.
