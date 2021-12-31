Hayden Royal, LLC Buys Qualcomm Inc, Digital Realty Trust Inc, Apollo Global Management Inc, Sells Moderna Inc, Alcoa Corp, Blackstone Inc

New Purchases: QCOM, DLR, APO, MU, BRP, ITOT, IFNNY, JNJ, MMM, JBL, BND, GLW, PFE, USMV, ABT, HDV, IEMG, UTHR, IJK, BMY, EFG, IGIB, BRK.B, NKE, SHY, ADBE, FDX, RY, SPDW, PTBD, BNDX, RSP, BAC, BKNG, IWP, TMUS, TSLA, IAGG, TWLO, CMCSA, VEA, VWO, VTWO, FB, IPAC, NFLX, IWS, QRVO, COST,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Qualcomm Inc, Digital Realty Trust Inc, Apollo Global Management Inc, Micron Technology Inc, BRP Group Inc, sells Moderna Inc, Alcoa Corp, Blackstone Inc, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, Continental Resources Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hayden Royal, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Hayden Royal, LLC owns 125 stocks with a total value of $42 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hayden Royal, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hayden+royal%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 21,335 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.73% iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 10,972 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 2,915 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 55.21% IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT) - 9,451 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.91% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 7,294 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.25%

Hayden Royal, LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $176.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 1,473 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hayden Royal, LLC initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.73 and $176.87, with an estimated average price of $160.65. The stock is now traded at around $146.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,353 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hayden Royal, LLC initiated holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.79 and $79.96, with an estimated average price of $72.36. The stock is now traded at around $70.452800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 3,126 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hayden Royal, LLC initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $81.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 2,228 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hayden Royal, LLC initiated holding in BRP Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.49 and $41.66, with an estimated average price of $36.98. The stock is now traded at around $30.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 5,782 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hayden Royal, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.9 and $107.61, with an estimated average price of $104.32. The stock is now traded at around $100.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 1,962 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hayden Royal, LLC sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.

Hayden Royal, LLC sold out a holding in Alcoa Corp. The sale prices were between $43.78 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $50.25.

Hayden Royal, LLC sold out a holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The sale prices were between $99.91 and $140.28, with an estimated average price of $119.65.

Hayden Royal, LLC sold out a holding in Continental Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $42.68 and $53.87, with an estimated average price of $47.57.

Hayden Royal, LLC sold out a holding in FIRST TR L CAP GRW. The sale prices were between $109.29 and $124.15, with an estimated average price of $118.48.

Hayden Royal, LLC sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14.