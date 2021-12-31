Strategic Wealth Management Inc Buys iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF, Materials Select Sector SPDR, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, Sells First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc, SPDR Biotech ETF

New Purchases: IWS, XLB, BKCH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF, Materials Select Sector SPDR, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, Global X Blockchain ETF, Invesco Solar ETF, sells First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc, SPDR Biotech ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strategic Wealth Management Inc. As of 2021Q4, Strategic Wealth Management Inc owns 71 stocks with a total value of $202 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 457,418 shares, 11.50% of the total portfolio. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) - 57,043 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.7% FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK) - 310,430 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04% First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (FXG) - 89,927 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN) - 24,335 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 75.77%

Strategic Wealth Management Inc initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.55 and $122.39, with an estimated average price of $119.06. The stock is now traded at around $117.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 34,823 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Wealth Management Inc initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $79.62 and $90.61, with an estimated average price of $86.09. The stock is now traded at around $82.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 28,210 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Wealth Management Inc initiated holding in Global X Blockchain ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.27 and $37.56, with an estimated average price of $28.04. The stock is now traded at around $18.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 76,157 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Wealth Management Inc added to a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 75.77%. The purchase prices were between $219.19 and $250.48, with an estimated average price of $236.73. The stock is now traded at around $190.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 24,335 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Wealth Management Inc added to a holding in Invesco Solar ETF by 22.68%. The purchase prices were between $73.76 and $100.53, with an estimated average price of $87.74. The stock is now traded at around $62.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 44,625 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Wealth Management Inc added to a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG by 95.11%. The purchase prices were between $70.09 and $102.99, with an estimated average price of $86.82. The stock is now traded at around $62.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 14,360 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Wealth Management Inc added to a holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp by 34.72%. The purchase prices were between $79.69 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $84.41. The stock is now traded at around $75.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,089 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Wealth Management Inc added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 25.94%. The purchase prices were between $206.99 and $245.33, with an estimated average price of $227.6. The stock is now traded at around $226.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,369 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Wealth Management Inc added to a holding in Altra Industrial Motion Corp by 30.91%. The purchase prices were between $46.85 and $61.76, with an estimated average price of $54.89. The stock is now traded at around $46.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,977 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Wealth Management Inc sold out a holding in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $12.66 and $27.2, with an estimated average price of $16.09.