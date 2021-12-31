Strategic Wealth Management Inc Buys iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF, Materials Select Sector SPDR, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, Sells First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc, SPDR Biotech ETF

- New Purchases: IWS, XLB, BKCH,
- Added Positions: FDN, TAN, CRSP, PBW, ARKF, BAH, GLW, CMI, FINX, AIMC, T, APTV, PDI, ACM, ROK, OGIG, IEP, ZBRA, WSC, PWR, SWKS, MSFT, MU, GS, TSM, CGNX,
- Reduced Positions: FTSM, XBI, XLY, RIO, AGZ, VZ,
- Sold Out: BRG,
- Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 457,418 shares, 11.50% of the total portfolio.
- Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) - 57,043 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.7%
- FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK) - 310,430 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
- First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (FXG) - 89,927 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio.
- First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN) - 24,335 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 75.77%
Strategic Wealth Management Inc initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.55 and $122.39, with an estimated average price of $119.06. The stock is now traded at around $117.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 34,823 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
Strategic Wealth Management Inc initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $79.62 and $90.61, with an estimated average price of $86.09. The stock is now traded at around $82.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 28,210 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Global X Blockchain ETF (BKCH)
Strategic Wealth Management Inc initiated holding in Global X Blockchain ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.27 and $37.56, with an estimated average price of $28.04. The stock is now traded at around $18.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 76,157 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN)
Strategic Wealth Management Inc added to a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 75.77%. The purchase prices were between $219.19 and $250.48, with an estimated average price of $236.73. The stock is now traded at around $190.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 24,335 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco Solar ETF (TAN)
Strategic Wealth Management Inc added to a holding in Invesco Solar ETF by 22.68%. The purchase prices were between $73.76 and $100.53, with an estimated average price of $87.74. The stock is now traded at around $62.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 44,625 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)
Strategic Wealth Management Inc added to a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG by 95.11%. The purchase prices were between $70.09 and $102.99, with an estimated average price of $86.82. The stock is now traded at around $62.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 14,360 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH)
Strategic Wealth Management Inc added to a holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp by 34.72%. The purchase prices were between $79.69 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $84.41. The stock is now traded at around $75.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,089 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cummins Inc (CMI)
Strategic Wealth Management Inc added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 25.94%. The purchase prices were between $206.99 and $245.33, with an estimated average price of $227.6. The stock is now traded at around $226.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,369 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Altra Industrial Motion Corp (AIMC)
Strategic Wealth Management Inc added to a holding in Altra Industrial Motion Corp by 30.91%. The purchase prices were between $46.85 and $61.76, with an estimated average price of $54.89. The stock is now traded at around $46.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,977 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (BRG)
Strategic Wealth Management Inc sold out a holding in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $12.66 and $27.2, with an estimated average price of $16.09.
