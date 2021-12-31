Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Ibex Investors LLC Buys Rada Electronics Industries, American Well Corp, Innovid Corp, Sells InMode, Check Point Software Technologies, ServiceNow Inc

Investment company Ibex Investors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Rada Electronics Industries, American Well Corp, Innovid Corp, Amazon.com Inc, JD.com Inc, sells InMode, Check Point Software Technologies, ServiceNow Inc, Match Group Inc, Amphenol Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ibex Investors LLC. As of 2021Q4, Ibex Investors LLC owns 39 stocks with a total value of $298 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Ibex Investors LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 235,000 shares, 37.46% of the total portfolio.
  2. Ituran Location and Control Ltd (ITRN) - 1,138,207 shares, 10.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.35%
  3. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP) - 250,000 shares, 9.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.08%
  4. Rada Electronics Industries Ltd (RADA) - 1,662,184 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. American Well Corp (AMWL) - 2,181,400 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Rada Electronics Industries Ltd (RADA)

Ibex Investors LLC initiated holding in Rada Electronics Industries Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.49 and $11.05, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $9.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.25%. The holding were 1,662,184 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: American Well Corp (AMWL)

Ibex Investors LLC initiated holding in American Well Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.72 and $9.56, with an estimated average price of $7.57. The stock is now traded at around $4.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.42%. The holding were 2,181,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Innovid Corp (CTV)

Ibex Investors LLC initiated holding in Innovid Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.65 and $9.7, with an estimated average price of $7.71. The stock is now traded at around $4.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.37%. The holding were 1,998,983 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Ibex Investors LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3158.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 1,530 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: JD.com Inc (JD)

Ibex Investors LLC initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.63 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.25. The stock is now traded at around $73.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 59,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (SHY)

Ibex Investors LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $85.47 and $86.04, with an estimated average price of $85.7. The stock is now traded at around $84.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 48,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Intercure Ltd (INCR)

Ibex Investors LLC added to a holding in Intercure Ltd by 39.10%. The purchase prices were between $6.48 and $8.66, with an estimated average price of $7.18. The stock is now traded at around $6.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 1,886,274 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK)

Ibex Investors LLC added to a holding in Playtika Holding Corp by 32.18%. The purchase prices were between $16.44 and $29.68, with an estimated average price of $22.16. The stock is now traded at around $15.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 571,331 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Ibex Investors LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 835.29%. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $114.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 15,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Ibex Investors LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 38.64%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $216.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 18,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: InMode Ltd (INMD)

Ibex Investors LLC sold out a holding in InMode Ltd. The sale prices were between $63.78 and $97.86, with an estimated average price of $80.18.

Sold Out: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Ibex Investors LLC sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $599.57 and $701.73, with an estimated average price of $656.59.

Sold Out: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Ibex Investors LLC sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $122.81 and $175.53, with an estimated average price of $144.36.

Sold Out: Amphenol Corp (APH)

Ibex Investors LLC sold out a holding in Amphenol Corp. The sale prices were between $73.54 and $87.94, with an estimated average price of $81.18.

Sold Out: General Motors Co (GM)

Ibex Investors LLC sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54.

Sold Out: Albemarle Corp (ALB)

Ibex Investors LLC sold out a holding in Albemarle Corp. The sale prices were between $214.16 and $283.8, with an estimated average price of $247.99.



