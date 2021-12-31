Ibex Investors LLC Buys Rada Electronics Industries, American Well Corp, Innovid Corp, Sells InMode, Check Point Software Technologies, ServiceNow Inc

New Purchases: RADA, AMWL, CTV, AMZN, JD, SHY, IAC, DPZ, NFLX, TTWO, SBAC, KR, KLAC, KRBN, CGNT, CGNT, CRNC, ACVA, RSKD, VICR, NIO, AIP, W, WOLF,

RADA, AMWL, CTV, AMZN, JD, SHY, IAC, DPZ, NFLX, TTWO, SBAC, KR, KLAC, KRBN, CGNT, CGNT, CRNC, ACVA, RSKD, VICR, NIO, AIP, W, WOLF, Added Positions: ITRN, INCR, PLTK, BABA, CRM,

ITRN, INCR, PLTK, BABA, CRM, Reduced Positions: CHKP, RDHL, ADI, GOOGL, GLMD, AVB,

CHKP, RDHL, ADI, GOOGL, GLMD, AVB, Sold Out: INMD, NOW, MTCH, APH, GM, ALB, MSFT, SPNS, MP, AMKR, PSTH, MACA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Rada Electronics Industries, American Well Corp, Innovid Corp, Amazon.com Inc, JD.com Inc, sells InMode, Check Point Software Technologies, ServiceNow Inc, Match Group Inc, Amphenol Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ibex Investors LLC. As of 2021Q4, Ibex Investors LLC owns 39 stocks with a total value of $298 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ibex Investors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ibex+investors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 235,000 shares, 37.46% of the total portfolio. Ituran Location and Control Ltd (ITRN) - 1,138,207 shares, 10.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.35% Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP) - 250,000 shares, 9.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.08% Rada Electronics Industries Ltd (RADA) - 1,662,184 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. New Position American Well Corp (AMWL) - 2,181,400 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. New Position

Ibex Investors LLC initiated holding in Rada Electronics Industries Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.49 and $11.05, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $9.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.25%. The holding were 1,662,184 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ibex Investors LLC initiated holding in American Well Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.72 and $9.56, with an estimated average price of $7.57. The stock is now traded at around $4.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.42%. The holding were 2,181,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ibex Investors LLC initiated holding in Innovid Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.65 and $9.7, with an estimated average price of $7.71. The stock is now traded at around $4.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.37%. The holding were 1,998,983 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ibex Investors LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3158.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 1,530 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ibex Investors LLC initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.63 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.25. The stock is now traded at around $73.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 59,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ibex Investors LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $85.47 and $86.04, with an estimated average price of $85.7. The stock is now traded at around $84.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 48,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ibex Investors LLC added to a holding in Intercure Ltd by 39.10%. The purchase prices were between $6.48 and $8.66, with an estimated average price of $7.18. The stock is now traded at around $6.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 1,886,274 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ibex Investors LLC added to a holding in Playtika Holding Corp by 32.18%. The purchase prices were between $16.44 and $29.68, with an estimated average price of $22.16. The stock is now traded at around $15.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 571,331 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ibex Investors LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 835.29%. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $114.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 15,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ibex Investors LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 38.64%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $216.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 18,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ibex Investors LLC sold out a holding in InMode Ltd. The sale prices were between $63.78 and $97.86, with an estimated average price of $80.18.

Ibex Investors LLC sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $599.57 and $701.73, with an estimated average price of $656.59.

Ibex Investors LLC sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $122.81 and $175.53, with an estimated average price of $144.36.

Ibex Investors LLC sold out a holding in Amphenol Corp. The sale prices were between $73.54 and $87.94, with an estimated average price of $81.18.

Ibex Investors LLC sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54.

Ibex Investors LLC sold out a holding in Albemarle Corp. The sale prices were between $214.16 and $283.8, with an estimated average price of $247.99.