Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Unity Software Inc, Coinbase Global Inc, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Sells Intuitive Surgical Inc, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc, Teladoc Health Inc

- New Purchases: U, COIN, PNC,
- Added Positions: BMY, MMM, VZ, DUK, LMT, SO, AMGN, TFC, ABBV, GIS, JNJ, SWAV, VFC, ITW, CVX, MCD, BA, ADP, TLT, SPG, TIP, SLQD, MTUM, IWP, IWF, IEF, GBF, FQAL, FDVV, HDV, DWAS, IGE, IUSG, DTN, DON, IYE, DGRO, REGL, RSP, ZTS, TDIV, FANG, SBUX,
- Reduced Positions: ISRG, IDXX, ABMD, TDOC, BBBY, ILMN, MA, EXAS, EW, MSFT, SHOP,
- Sold Out: RETA, ALGN, TXG, DOCS, MCI,
For the details of Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/biondo+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 302,522 shares, 8.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10%
- Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 138,368 shares, 8.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 67.77%
- IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 43,639 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.85%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 9,752 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58%
- Abiomed Inc (ABMD) - 77,703 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.55%
Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.85 and $201.12, with an estimated average price of $153.56. The stock is now traded at around $108.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,945 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)
Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $202.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,642 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)
Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $192.55 and $216.56, with an estimated average price of $203.58. The stock is now traded at around $212.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,007 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA)
Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $25.61 and $110.96, with an estimated average price of $75.97.Sold Out: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)
Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $589.61 and $711.02, with an estimated average price of $642.97.Sold Out: 10x Genomics Inc (TXG)
Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in 10x Genomics Inc. The sale prices were between $135.05 and $182.59, with an estimated average price of $153.17.Sold Out: Doximity Inc (DOCS)
Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Doximity Inc. The sale prices were between $48.39 and $86.15, with an estimated average price of $64.58.Sold Out: Barings Corporate Investors (MCI)
Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Barings Corporate Investors. The sale prices were between $15.32 and $16.59, with an estimated average price of $15.95.
