Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Unity Software Inc, Coinbase Global Inc, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Sells Intuitive Surgical Inc, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc, Teladoc Health Inc

Milford, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Unity Software Inc, Coinbase Global Inc, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, sells Intuitive Surgical Inc, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Align Technology Inc, 10x Genomics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC owns 81 stocks with a total value of $600 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 302,522 shares, 8.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10% Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 138,368 shares, 8.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 67.77% IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 43,639 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.85% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 9,752 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58% Abiomed Inc (ABMD) - 77,703 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.55%

Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.85 and $201.12, with an estimated average price of $153.56. The stock is now traded at around $108.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,945 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $202.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,642 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $192.55 and $216.56, with an estimated average price of $203.58. The stock is now traded at around $212.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,007 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $25.61 and $110.96, with an estimated average price of $75.97.

Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $589.61 and $711.02, with an estimated average price of $642.97.

Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in 10x Genomics Inc. The sale prices were between $135.05 and $182.59, with an estimated average price of $153.17.

Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Doximity Inc. The sale prices were between $48.39 and $86.15, with an estimated average price of $64.58.

Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Barings Corporate Investors. The sale prices were between $15.32 and $16.59, with an estimated average price of $15.95.