Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc Buys Purple Innovation Inc, AptarGroup Inc, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, Sells Lowe's Inc, Mondelez International Inc, Medtronic PLC

LOW, MDLZ, MDT, OLLI, EQIX, ROP, DGX, SPGI, BR, MSFT, ORLY, KKR, CVX, VFC, ACN, Y, ALSN, HEI.A, MKL, GOLD, KR, BF.B, AOS, VVV, NSC, GGG, FDX, ROST, SYK, WDAY, Sold Out: WU, EMR, DIS,

Plymouth, MI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Purple Innovation Inc, AptarGroup Inc, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, Polaris Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, sells Lowe's Inc, Mondelez International Inc, Medtronic PLC, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc, Quest Diagnostics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. As of 2021Q4, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc owns 137 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 320,658 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.98% Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 563,800 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 243,500 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.94% Visa Inc (V) - 433,175 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95% Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL) - 74,180 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Purple Innovation Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.15 and $22.12, with an estimated average price of $15.31. The stock is now traded at around $6.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 3,396,030 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Polaris Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.55 and $132.2, with an estimated average price of $117.64. The stock is now traded at around $118.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 140,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Bowlero Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.9 and $9.66, with an estimated average price of $9.26. The stock is now traded at around $7.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 414,574 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in AMMO Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.3 and $7.28, with an estimated average price of $6.1. The stock is now traded at around $4.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 400,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.05 and $47.11, with an estimated average price of $42.21. The stock is now traded at around $39.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.85 and $60.09, with an estimated average price of $57.61. The stock is now traded at around $63.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,664 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in AptarGroup Inc by 116.67%. The purchase prices were between $113.67 and $134.45, with an estimated average price of $124.39. The stock is now traded at around $115.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 325,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC by 182.93%. The purchase prices were between $49.35 and $57.8, with an estimated average price of $53.88. The stock is now traded at around $57.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 464,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 59.20%. The purchase prices were between $114.7 and $138.81, with an estimated average price of $132.79. The stock is now traded at around $127.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 75,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 61.40%. The purchase prices were between $28.38 and $34.74, with an estimated average price of $31.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 233,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in GFL Environmental Inc by 40.40%. The purchase prices were between $35.23 and $41.89, with an estimated average price of $38.95. The stock is now traded at around $31.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 182,896 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Haemonetics Corp by 25.45%. The purchase prices were between $49.55 and $74.59, with an estimated average price of $60.57. The stock is now traded at around $55.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 138,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in The Western Union Co. The sale prices were between $15.82 and $21.29, with an estimated average price of $18.37.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Emerson Electric Co. The sale prices were between $86.79 and $100.15, with an estimated average price of $94.1.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161.