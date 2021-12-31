Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc Buys Purple Innovation Inc, AptarGroup Inc, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, Sells Lowe's Inc, Mondelez International Inc, Medtronic PLC

- New Purchases: PRPL, PII, BOWL, POWW, BK, GDXJ,
- Added Positions: ATR, CCEP, PXD, CHNG, ICE, APG, CHE, SLB, LMT, AMBP, GFL, HAE, VNT, YETI, BAMR, ADSK, JKHY, GPRE, FTDR, INFL, PYPL, STNE, VRTX, KARO, SPNS, REGN, ADBE,
- Reduced Positions: LOW, MDLZ, MDT, OLLI, EQIX, ROP, DGX, SPGI, BR, MSFT, ORLY, KKR, CVX, VFC, ACN, Y, ALSN, HEI.A, MKL, GOLD, KR, BF.B, AOS, VVV, NSC, GGG, FDX, ROST, SYK, WDAY,
- Sold Out: WU, EMR, DIS,
These are the top 5 holdings of SCHWARTZ INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 320,658 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.98%
- Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 563,800 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio.
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 243,500 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.94%
- Visa Inc (V) - 433,175 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95%
- Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL) - 74,180 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio.
Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Purple Innovation Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.15 and $22.12, with an estimated average price of $15.31. The stock is now traded at around $6.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 3,396,030 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Polaris Inc (PII)
Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Polaris Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.55 and $132.2, with an estimated average price of $117.64. The stock is now traded at around $118.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 140,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bowlero Corp (BOWL)
Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Bowlero Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.9 and $9.66, with an estimated average price of $9.26. The stock is now traded at around $7.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 414,574 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AMMO Inc (POWW)
Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in AMMO Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.3 and $7.28, with an estimated average price of $6.1. The stock is now traded at around $4.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 400,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ)
Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.05 and $47.11, with an estimated average price of $42.21. The stock is now traded at around $39.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)
Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.85 and $60.09, with an estimated average price of $57.61. The stock is now traded at around $63.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,664 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AptarGroup Inc (ATR)
Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in AptarGroup Inc by 116.67%. The purchase prices were between $113.67 and $134.45, with an estimated average price of $124.39. The stock is now traded at around $115.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 325,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP)
Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC by 182.93%. The purchase prices were between $49.35 and $57.8, with an estimated average price of $53.88. The stock is now traded at around $57.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 464,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)
Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 59.20%. The purchase prices were between $114.7 and $138.81, with an estimated average price of $132.79. The stock is now traded at around $127.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 75,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 61.40%. The purchase prices were between $28.38 and $34.74, with an estimated average price of $31.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 233,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: GFL Environmental Inc (GFL)
Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in GFL Environmental Inc by 40.40%. The purchase prices were between $35.23 and $41.89, with an estimated average price of $38.95. The stock is now traded at around $31.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 182,896 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Haemonetics Corp (HAE)
Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Haemonetics Corp by 25.45%. The purchase prices were between $49.55 and $74.59, with an estimated average price of $60.57. The stock is now traded at around $55.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 138,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: The Western Union Co (WU)
Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in The Western Union Co. The sale prices were between $15.82 and $21.29, with an estimated average price of $18.37.Sold Out: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)
Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Emerson Electric Co. The sale prices were between $86.79 and $100.15, with an estimated average price of $94.1.Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161.
