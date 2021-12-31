Skylands Capital, LLC Buys Grand Canyon Education Inc, Owens-Corning Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Sells Encore Wire Corp, NV5 Global Inc, Immersion Corp

New Purchases: TMUS, HIBB, BBY, IHS, TMDX, FLWS,

Milwaukee, WI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Grand Canyon Education Inc, Owens-Corning Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Citigroup Inc, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, sells Encore Wire Corp, NV5 Global Inc, Immersion Corp, Akamai Technologies Inc, Insperity Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Skylands Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Skylands Capital, LLC owns 136 stocks with a total value of $864 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Skylands Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/skylands+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 257,700 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.11% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 355,900 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.85% Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 264,805 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.53% General Motors Co (GM) - 772,675 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.27% Arch Resources Inc (ARCH) - 395,675 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55%

Skylands Capital, LLC initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52. The stock is now traded at around $125.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 38,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Skylands Capital, LLC initiated holding in Hibbett Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.34 and $99.69, with an estimated average price of $79.74. The stock is now traded at around $57.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 37,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Skylands Capital, LLC initiated holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.77 and $138, with an estimated average price of $113.76. The stock is now traded at around $99.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 20,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Skylands Capital, LLC initiated holding in IHS Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $12.8 and $17.43, with an estimated average price of $15.02. The stock is now traded at around $11.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 123,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Skylands Capital, LLC initiated holding in TransMedics Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.16 and $32.05, with an estimated average price of $24.86. The stock is now traded at around $15.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 51,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Skylands Capital, LLC initiated holding in 1-800-Flowers.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.84 and $35.27, with an estimated average price of $28.98. The stock is now traded at around $16.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 16,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Skylands Capital, LLC added to a holding in Grand Canyon Education Inc by 62.75%. The purchase prices were between $70.22 and $92.07, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $83.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 239,526 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Skylands Capital, LLC added to a holding in Owens-Corning Inc by 41.21%. The purchase prices were between $84.26 and $97.7, with an estimated average price of $90.8. The stock is now traded at around $90.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 228,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Skylands Capital, LLC added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 40.74%. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $67.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 254,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Skylands Capital, LLC added to a holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp by 51.10%. The purchase prices were between $86.81 and $97.12, with an estimated average price of $91.79. The stock is now traded at around $90.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 106,675 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Skylands Capital, LLC added to a holding in Columbus McKinnon Corp by 55.53%. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $53.25, with an estimated average price of $48.24. The stock is now traded at around $45.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 192,859 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Skylands Capital, LLC added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 66.10%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $219.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 23,420 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Skylands Capital, LLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3.

Skylands Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $13.37 and $22.19, with an estimated average price of $17.17.

Skylands Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $76.06 and $98.05, with an estimated average price of $88.64.

Skylands Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22.

Skylands Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Coupang Inc. The sale prices were between $25.69 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $28.18.

Skylands Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $34.93 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $44.17.